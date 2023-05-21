

Hobbies and other activities has been a key feature of Grand Theft Auto franchise. And I’m happy to see that the same tradition is also featured in Grand Theft Auto V. This game allows players to switch their mobile phone profiles to ‘Sleep Mode’ which pauses the game progress completely as players will not get prompt to complete missions.

During this time, players can get taste of the GTA beyond the limits of main storyline by either visiting a strip club, participating in a car race, playing sports, or free roam around the city. As for sports, there are several sports which players would be able to play in GTA V.

For more help on GTA 5, read our Tennis, Golf and Triathlon Guide.

How To Play Darts in GTA 5

Darts

To unlock Darts, you will have to complete ‘Crystal Maze’ mission. Darts can be played at Trevor’s favorite bar in GTA V; Yellow Jack In, Route 66, Grand Senora Desert.

The dart board will be available at the very back of the bar and can be started by pressing ‘right’ on your D-pad.

Rules and Regulations

Darts should be aimed at the different numbers on the dart board in order to minimize the score from 301 to 0. Refer to in-game controls to know the controls of your preferred system. Only once in a round, you’d be able to steady your aim which lasts for a few seconds.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The outer-most ring has the double value, the ring next to it has the triple value, the middle ring has 25 points value, and a solid 50 points for hitting the Bull’s eye.

Your last dart should either be on the Bull’s eye or touch the middle circle. Not doing so will count towards your defeat and elimination from the game. You must get your score to zero before your opponent to win the game.

Have any trouble while playing Darts? Let us know and we’ll help you out.