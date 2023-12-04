How To Get Lithium In Starfield

When crafting useful items like Microsecond Regulator and Rothicite Magnet in Starfield, you will need rare resources like Lithium. Besides these components, Li is also used to craft useful aid items such as AddiJack.

Lastly, you can use Lithium while crafting different Weapon Mods, including Large Battery and Tactical Battery. If you don’t know where to farm or buy it, don’t worry; we will cover the complete details of lithium farming.

How to farm Lithium in Starfield

You will need to scan the planets you visit to discover Lithium. Once you find it, the next step would be to set up an Outpost to collect it and send it to your Spaceship.

If you are interested in farming Lithium, then you can visit the following Systems and take your time to scan the planets mentioned below to find this specific resource. You can use the Cutter to extract Lithium (Li). Of all the planets mentioned below, the best one where you can farm a lot of Lithium is Tau Ceti VIII-c.

System Planet Porrima Porrima II, Porrima III, Porrima V-a, Porrima VI Bohr Bohr III Alpha Mara Alpha Mara III-d Alpha Ternion Alpha Ternion VII Muphrid Muphrid IV Hawking Hawking VI-b Syrma Syrma VII-a Guniibuu Guniibuu V-c Valo Shorun Jaffa Jaffa II Altair Altair IV-b Bel Bel II Sirius Sirius III-a Serpentis Serpentis IV Andromas Andromas II Luyten’s Star Luyten’s Rock Maheo Maheo IV-d, Maheo VII-a Tau Ceti Tau Ceti III, Tau Ceti VIII-c Kryx Max Ixyll Ixyll V, Ixyll IX-b Gamma Vulpes Gamma Vulpes I Zeta Ophiuchi Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e Zelazny Zelazny IV, Zelazny V, Zelazny VI Hyla Hyla VII-a Feynman Feynman I Newton Newton III Maheo Maheo IV-d, Maheo VII-a Schrodinger Schrodinger VIII-e Denebola Denebola II-a Lunara Okoro Alpha Maal Maal VI-a Shoza Shoza III Heisenberg Heisenberg VI-b, Heisenberg VIII-a Verne Verne VII-b, Verne VII-e Copernicus Copernicus V, Copernicus VII-b, Copernicus VII-a, Copernicus Minor I-a, Copernicus Minor I-b Heinlein Heinlein V-a, Heinlein VI-c Huygens Huygens VII-d Bardeen Bardeen IV-a, Bardeen V-a Bara Bara VII-c, Bara VII-d Eridani Eridani VIII-c, Eridani VIII-d Delta Pavonis Gamow Groombridge Groombridge VIII-d McClure McClure II Moloch Moloch II Copernicus Minor Copernicus Minor I-a, Copernicus Minor I-b Rutherford Rutherford III Beta Ternion Beta Ternion I, Beta Ternion III-a Algorab Algorab II, Algorab III-e

How to buy Lithium

The easiest way to obtain lithium would be to purchase this resource in Starfield. Since (Li) won’t cost you a lot of Credits and is priced at around 11 Credits, you will find multiple vendors selling it. These will include the following vendors.

However, there may be certain occasions when Lithium is unavailable, so you can rest for 24 hours and revisit each vendor. This way, you will find that the vendors have restocked Lithium into their inventory in Starfield.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Moreover, you can also resort to using the console command to add Lithium (Li) to your inventory. To do that, you can type in the following command to add one Lithium resource.

player.additem 0000557F 1

In the above command, the 0000557F is the Lithium ID, and 1 is the quantity. You can change the quantity as per your need.