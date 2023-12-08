How To Farm Copper In Starfield

Copper and a few other main resources in Starfield are used in various research projects and crafting items like Zero Wire. You can find it on many planets, but knowing how to farm it is the main thing.

To help you, I just came up with everything you need to learn about farming copper by mining, extracting, or even buying.

Best ways to farm Copper in Starfield

Mining for copper is simple, as you can spot the chunks of Copper randomly stuck to rocks. Just use the scanner, and the copper ores will glow dark green. Once you find an ore, use the Cutter and mine it directly in your inventory.

Although mining is a good way to get copper, planting an extractor can help you get a continuous supply. Use a scanner and look for the green tinge on the surface. If it appears, build an outpost. Then, build an Extractor using the following resources in Starfield.

Iron x5

Aluminum x4

Tungsten x2

Next, you need an inventory or storage bin to collect all the mined copper. Make sure that the bin is for solid resources. Now power the extractor using sources like Solar Array, Wind Turbine, or Fueled Generator.

Fueled generators work in all conditions, but for Solar Array, the planet needs to be closer to the sun. The Wind Turbines work best in open areas with a windy climate. Let’s look at the star systems you should visit to farm this resource in Starfield.

Planets with Copper (Cu) Reserves

You can find Copper on 332 planets and moons, making it an effortless job to locate it. However, if you are looking for the best copper farming spots, you should visit the following systems:

Cheyenne System

Procyon A System

Tau Ceti System

Sol System

Guniibuu System

To see if a planet has copper, look at the stats on the left side of the screen and notice the resources. Below, you will find all the systems where you can find most planets with copper reserves.

Sol Rhea, Ariel, Titania, Charon Procyon A Procyon I, Procyon III, Procyon VI-a, Procyon VI-c Tau Ceti Tau Ceti I, Tau Ceti III, Tau Ceti IV, Tau Ceti VIII-a Guniibuu Guniibuu II, Guniibuu IV, Guniibuu V-a, Guniibuu V-d, Guniibuu VII-c Cheyenne Skink, Kalira, Wellish, Agamon A, Agamon B, Agamon D, Stellis A, Tarhnis, Cragg Moloch Moloch III, Moloch V-a, Moloch V-b, Moloch V-d, Moloch VI-a, Moloch VII Ixyll Ixyll II, Ixyll III, Ixyll V, Ixyll VI-a, Ixyll VI-b, Ixyll VII-a, Ixyll VII-b, Ixyll VII-c, Ixyll IX-c, Ixyll IX-d Lantana Lantana III, Lantana IV, Lantana V-b, Lantana VII, Lantana VIII-a, Lantana IX-e Groombridge Groombridge II, Groombridge II-b, Groombridge V-a, Groombridge V-b, Groombridge V-e, Groombridge VI-a, Groombridge VII-a, Groombridge VIII-c Zeta Ophiuchi Zeta Ophiuchi V-b, Zeta Ophiuchi VI-a, Zeta Ophiuchi VI-c, Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e Alpha Tirna Tirna II, Tirna V, Tirna VI-a, Tirna VI-b, Tirna IX, Tirna X-a, Tirna X-c Alchiba Alchiba IV, Alchiba IV-a, Alchiba VI-a, Alchiba VI-b, Alchiba VI-c, Alchiba VII-a, Alchiba VII-b, Alchiba X-a Foucault Foucault V-b, Foucault V-c, Foucault V-d, Foucault VI-a, Foucault VI-c, Foucault VI-e, Foucault VIII-a Charybdis Charybdis III, Charybdis IV, Charybdis V, Charybdis VI, Charybdis VII-a, Charybdis VII-b

How to buy Copper

You can go to the resource-selling shops in Starfield and buy copper from them. The vendors with copper in stock almost always are Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, Sieghart’s Outfitters and Mining League in Neon, and the most notable, Midtown Minerals in Akila City. Following are the other shops where Copper can be purchased.

If you don’t want to put in any effort, you can use the following console command to get copper in Starfield.

player.additem 00005576 N

In the code above, 00005576 is the copper item ID, and N shows the quantity. You must replace N with the quantity of copper you want.