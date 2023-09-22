Starfield Sol System Location and Planets Guide

The Sol System in Starfield is one of the systems that is just like our Solar System and consists of the same planets. I will go over the resources found, their position in the system, the settlements of each Planet, and their moons. So, without any further delay, let’s get right into this.
Starfield Sol System Location
It’s not difficult to locate the Sol system at all. Navigate to the Starmap and hover towards the left.
You will see Narion and Alpha Centauri; near them, you will find the Sol system easily. Simply set course to Sol to dive further into its Planets. Sol has a radius of 696300, a temperature of 5830K, a magnitude of 4.84, and a mass of 1.00SM
All Planets in Starfield Sol system
The Starfield’s Sol system comprises 9 planets and 21 moons. Each planet varies, having a set of more moons, while the other does not have any.
The following are the planets in the Sol System:
Uranus
Uranus is an inaccessible planet in Starfield. It has 5 moons orbiting around it: Oberon, Titania, Miranda, Umbriel, and Ariel. The planet is visible in the outer rings, orbiting the sun distantly.
- Type – Ice Giant
- Gravity – 0.92 G
- Temperature – Deep Freeze
- Atmosphere – H2
- Magnetosphere – Weak
- Water – None
Saturn
This planet has seven moons: Mimas, Titan, Dione, Iapetus, Enceladus, Tethys, and Rhea. Saturn has no settlements or important resources; however, one of its moons, Titan, has the New Homestead settlement.
- Type – Gas Giant
- Gravity – 1.14 G
- Temperature – Deep Freeze
- Atmosphere – H2
- Magnetosphere – Weak
- Water – None
Neptune
Neptune is one of the furthest planets from the solar system. You must locate it orbiting the sun in the outermost rings to view it. It only has one moon called Triton.
- Type – Ice Giant
- Gravity – 1.15 G
- Temperature – Deep Freeze
- Atmosphere – H2
- Magnetosphere – Weak
- Water – None
Pluto
Pluto is the farthest away from the sun in the Sol system. It offers resources like H20, lead, tungsten, and titanium. Finding the resources can be very easy as each is close to the other, and to complete the survey of Pluto, you have to find the mentioned resources. This will render your Pluto survey completed.
- Type – Ice
- Gravity – 0.06 G
- Temperature – Deep Freeze
- Atmosphere – H2
- Magnetosphere – Weak
- Water – Safe
Jupiter
Unfortunately, Jupiter is also inaccessible as well. It has four moons named Callisto, Europa, Ganymede, and Io orbiting around it.
- Type – Gas Giant
- Gravity – 2.65 G
- Temperature – Frozen
- Atmosphere – H2
- Magnetosphere – Extreme
- Water – None
Venus
Venus is one of the closest planets under the sun’s radial in the Sol System. You can also travel there, but due to the proximity, it inhabits hot temperatures. Resources found at Venus are Lead, Nickel, Cobalt, Water, and Dysprosium.
- Type – Rock
- Gravity – 0.90 G
- Temperature – Inferno
- Atmosphere – Extra CO2
- Magnetosphere – None
- Water – None
You can easily complete the survey of Venus by just scanning the mentioned resources.
Mercury
This planet is the closest in the Sol system to orbit around the sun. The hot temperatures are assumed, and the available resources are Aluminium, neodymium, and Helium-3.
- Type – Barren
- Gravity – 0.38 G
- Temperature – Inferno
- Atmosphere – None
- Magnetosphere – None
- Water – None
Mars
Mars has two moons orbiting around it called Phobos and Deimos. Furthermore, it has a few points of interest, like the Mars Rover, Cydonia, and The Mars Mech Factory. For resources, it has lead, Chlorine, water, and Chlorosilanes. It has two traits: the Meteor Shower Impact Site and the Storm Crater.
- Type – Rock
- Gravity – 0.38 G
- Temperature – Cold
- Atmosphere – Thin CO2
- Magnetosphere – None
- Water – Safe
Earth
Finally, we have our home called the Earth; however, if you go and visit the Earth, you will find out that it is not what you were expecting it to be as it has been extinct, and no wildlife is found on the Earth. It only has one moon called Luna and a few Earth Landmarks.
Available resources on Earth are Chlorosilanes, Mercury, Lead, Chlorine, and Water. Lastly, to complete the survey and achieve a 100% score, you must discover the trait called Sludge Pools.
- Type – Rock
- Gravity – 1.00 G
- Temperature – Cold
- Atmosphere – Thin O2
- Magnetosphere – None
- Water – Safe
All of the mentioned Planets in the Sol system have two things in common: the non-existence of flora and fauna on every one of the Planets in the Sol system of Starfield.