Starfield Sol System Location and Planets Guide

The Sol System in Starfield is one of the systems that is just like our Solar System and consists of the same planets. I will go over the resources found, their position in the system, the settlements of each Planet, and their moons. So, without any further delay, let’s get right into this.

Starfield Sol System Location

It’s not difficult to locate the Sol system at all. Navigate to the Starmap and hover towards the left.

You will see Narion and Alpha Centauri; near them, you will find the Sol system easily. Simply set course to Sol to dive further into its Planets. Sol has a radius of 696300, a temperature of 5830K, a magnitude of 4.84, and a mass of 1.00SM

All Planets in Starfield Sol system

The Starfield’s Sol system comprises 9 planets and 21 moons. Each planet varies, having a set of more moons, while the other does not have any.

The following are the planets in the Sol System:

Uranus

Uranus is an inaccessible planet in Starfield. It has 5 moons orbiting around it: Oberon, Titania, Miranda, Umbriel, and Ariel. The planet is visible in the outer rings, orbiting the sun distantly.

Type – Ice Giant

Gravity – 0.92 G

Temperature – Deep Freeze

Atmosphere – H2

Magnetosphere – Weak

Water – None

Saturn

This planet has seven moons: Mimas, Titan, Dione, Iapetus, Enceladus, Tethys, and Rhea. Saturn has no settlements or important resources; however, one of its moons, Titan, has the New Homestead settlement.

Type – Gas Giant

Gravity – 1.14 G

Temperature – Deep Freeze

Atmosphere – H2

Magnetosphere – Weak

Water – None

Neptune

Neptune is one of the furthest planets from the solar system. You must locate it orbiting the sun in the outermost rings to view it. It only has one moon called Triton.

Type – Ice Giant

Gravity – 1.15 G

Temperature – Deep Freeze

Atmosphere – H2

Magnetosphere – Weak

Water – None

Pluto

Pluto is the farthest away from the sun in the Sol system. It offers resources like H20, lead, tungsten, and titanium. Finding the resources can be very easy as each is close to the other, and to complete the survey of Pluto, you have to find the mentioned resources. This will render your Pluto survey completed.

Type – Ice

Gravity – 0.06 G

Temperature – Deep Freeze

Atmosphere – H2

Magnetosphere – Weak

Water – Safe

Jupiter

Unfortunately, Jupiter is also inaccessible as well. It has four moons named Callisto, Europa, Ganymede, and Io orbiting around it.

Type – Gas Giant

Gravity – 2.65 G

Temperature – Frozen

Atmosphere – H2

Magnetosphere – Extreme

Water – None

Venus

Venus is one of the closest planets under the sun’s radial in the Sol System. You can also travel there, but due to the proximity, it inhabits hot temperatures. Resources found at Venus are Lead, Nickel, Cobalt, Water, and Dysprosium.

Type – Rock

Gravity – 0.90 G

Temperature – Inferno

Atmosphere – Extra CO2

Magnetosphere – None

Water – None

You can easily complete the survey of Venus by just scanning the mentioned resources.

Mercury

This planet is the closest in the Sol system to orbit around the sun. The hot temperatures are assumed, and the available resources are Aluminium, neodymium, and Helium-3.

Type – Barren

Gravity – 0.38 G

Temperature – Inferno

Atmosphere – None

Magnetosphere – None

Water – None

Mars

Mars has two moons orbiting around it called Phobos and Deimos. Furthermore, it has a few points of interest, like the Mars Rover, Cydonia, and The Mars Mech Factory. For resources, it has lead, Chlorine, water, and Chlorosilanes. It has two traits: the Meteor Shower Impact Site and the Storm Crater.

Type – Rock

Gravity – 0.38 G

Temperature – Cold

Atmosphere – Thin CO2

Magnetosphere – None

Water – Safe

Earth

Finally, we have our home called the Earth; however, if you go and visit the Earth, you will find out that it is not what you were expecting it to be as it has been extinct, and no wildlife is found on the Earth. It only has one moon called Luna and a few Earth Landmarks.

Available resources on Earth are Chlorosilanes, Mercury, Lead, Chlorine, and Water. Lastly, to complete the survey and achieve a 100% score, you must discover the trait called Sludge Pools.

Type – Rock

Gravity – 1.00 G

Temperature – Cold

Atmosphere – Thin O2

Magnetosphere – None

Water – Safe

All of the mentioned Planets in the Sol system have two things in common: the non-existence of flora and fauna on every one of the Planets in the Sol system of Starfield.