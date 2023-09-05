How To Find All Earth Landmarks In Starfield

In Starfield, visiting certain places like Sinclair’s bookstore is helpful as you can read all the information about the past Earth and learn about all the Earth Landmarks in Starfield. Moreover, you will need to read certain books to get to know the whereabouts of the Earth Landmarks.

By finding these landmarks, you can increase your Survey Score in Starfield. If you are seeking them all out, I will help you discover all these Earth Landmarks in this Starfield guide.

How to unlock all landmarks on Earth

To unlock all landmarks on Earth, you must visit Sinclair’s Bookshop. This shop is located in Aquila City and shouldn’t be too hard to discover in Starfield. By visiting this place, you can read all kinds of stories from Earth’s past, which can also be related to Landmarks in Starfield.

Moreover, some of these can even give the space fairer clues on where to find Humanity’s last remnants on Earth.

1. Empire State Building, New York

To find clues regarding the landmark Empire State Build, which was situated in New York, you can read the book Our Lost Heritage in Starfield. This book is in the Mast building, which is located in New Atlantis. Once there, take the elevator to the President’s office. This way, you will find this book lying on your table.

It will cover some of the architectural wonders that used to exist on Earth. After reading it, you will get a lead on the New York landmark on Humanity’s Old Stomping grounds in Starfield. Once you land there, you can observe the Empire State Building. Lastly, you will find a New York snow globe to add to your collection in Starfield.

2. The Shard Tower, London

The London Landmark will be known as the Shard Tower in Starfield. To get a lead on this specific Earth landmark, you must read the book Oliver Twist. Furthermore, its location will end up showing on your map. You can see it when viewing Earth, and then you can proceed to land there as well.

It will be a massive skyscraper, and the scale in Starfield is genuinely incredible. Moreover, you will be able to find a snow globe resting just outside this old building, and this will be your souvenir for visiting this specific location in Starfield.

3. Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

If you get your hands on the Ancient Civilization of Egypt book, you will get clues to the Cairo landmark. This landmark will also be known as the Great Pyramid of Giza in Starfield.

Traveling to this location will bring you to the remnants of the pyramids, and just like London, you can also grab a Pyramids snow globe here.

4. NASA Launch Tower, Florida

You will be able to discover this Earth Landmark while traveling through different locations during your main quest in Starfield. This time, it will be the NASA Launch Tower in Florida. This massive structure was to be used to evacuate from Earth when the atmosphere began to tear away from the planet.

Inside, you will find an excellent museum packed with NASA facts and objects, including the Mercury Space Suit, a real-life space suit created for Project Mercury. Moreover, you can even find one to take for yourself at the back of the exhibits.

Past the museum is an office where the NASA snow globe rests alongside an old computer.