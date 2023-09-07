Starfield Breaking The Bank Walkthrough

“Breaking the Bank” is an opportunity to earn a good amount of credits and test your negotiation skills in Starfield. It is a faction mission for the Crimson Fleet where you have to find some way to the Galbank executive credentials from a rather summy personality, Larry Dumbrosky.

Dumbrosky is aboard a cruise ship with a lot of guests, one of whom probably has some dirt on him. However, will they be willing to speak to us that easily? Not a chance. The mission will eventually force you to trigger an emergency lockdown on the ship just to get some private time with one NPC.

How to unlock the “Breaking the Bank” mission

“Breaking the Bank” has a pretty straightforward prerequisite in Starfield. The only thing you need to do to unlock this Crimson Fleet faction mission is to complete Echoes of the Past, a rather long mission to endure.

Once you are done speaking with Commander Ikande, you need to travel to the Aranae system. Here, your mission menu will be updated to ask you to dock with the massive Siren of the Stars cruise ship.

How to complete “Breaking the Bank” in Starfield

When ready, board your ship and travel to the Aranae system. You should see the Siren of the Stars right ahead orbiting the Aranae IV planet. Dock and board the cruise ship to speak with its guests.

Get the Starview Access Pass from Rokov

You are going to be stopped by Captain Rokov. He can prove to be a bit nosy here but endure him because Rokov is going to be your eyes and ears on the ship during the Breaking the Bank mission in Starfield.

Here is how you need to deal with Rokov quickly. Firstly, decline to give him any information. Then offer him some credits as a way to shut him up.

Rokov apparently wants to get back into the Crimson Fleet…with your help of course. He will also give you the Starview Access Pass which can unlock every door and corridor on the Siren of the Stars ship.

Should you kill or blackmail Dumbrosky?

During your conversation with Rokov, you need to choose whether to kill or blackmail Larry Dumbrosky. If you choose to kill Dumbrosky, the final stages of Breaking the Bank are going to be incredibly difficult because you will need to fight your way through

If you are looking for a tough fight, choose to kill Dumbrosky. We, however, recommend you go with the second option. The blackmail Dumbrosky route does depend on a bit of persuasion and luck, but you will be able to complete Breaking the Bank and the ES Award optional objective much easier.

Ask the guests about Dumbrosky

Make your way through the kitchen and storage to reach the Starview Ballroom. Speak with the guests (patrons) here and ask about Larry Dumbrosky. Most of them are going to give you the same answer but continue speaking with the guests until the objective is marked finished.

One of the patrons is going to tell you to speak with a woman named Klaudia Swist. She can be found in a guest suite above and apparently has some information about Dumbrosky.

You are also going to be told to speak with Sheila about the Earth Savior Award. This is an optional (and rather important objective for the “Breaking the Bank” mission in Starfield.

However, before going to find Klaudia, you should get your hands on the ES Award.

Get the Earth Savior Award (optional)

Sheila Holbrooke is the head of the award committee. You need to take the stairs above. She will be sitting at the bar. Speak with her and you will know that the ES Award trophy is locked in the Purser’s master safe.

So who is the Pursuer? Make your way north to the guest suites and enter the Purser’s office in the east. Speak with Chief Purser Murata and then return to Sheila Holbrooke at the bar below.

Ask Sheila about the Claim ID you need to open the Purser’s safe. You need to pass a high persuasion check here with six bars to successfully persuade Sheila.

Go with the +2 and +4 dialogue choices. You should have a good enough persuasion skill level at this point in the game. Persuading Sheila should not be that big of a problem.

Once you pass the persuasion check and have the Claim ID, return to the Purser’s office and use the computer. Head into the back room and use the Claim ID to take the ES Award trophy (and some credits) from the safe.

Persuade or Bribe Klaudia Swist

With the ES Award out of the way, you can now head over to the guest suites to speak with Klaudia Swist. You can deal with her in two ways. You can either use your persuasion skills to convince her to give you information about Dumbrosky, or you can bribe her with some credits.

The outcome is the same either way, but if you manage to pass the persuasion check for Sheila, you will be able to persuade Klaudia here.

Once that is done, Klaudia will point you toward your next objective.

Speak with Gabriel Vera

Go back downstairs to the ballroom and find Gabriel Vera near the buffet tables. He is a corrupt UC cop who has been scamming GalBank with Klaudia. Hence, he is not going to be that easy to speak to.

You can try your best, but Gabriel is not going to share any information with you.

Trigger an emergency lockdown

After hitting a dead end, you have to return to Rokov to update him on all of your recent developments. He is going to suggest you cause a ship lockdown by tampering with the life-support systems of the cruise ship. This will force everyone to return to their rooms, something you can use to get information out of Gabriel.

You need to reach the Environmental Control Computer to tamper with the life-support systems. Head down to the engineering deck through the ballroom and keep going until you bump into Chief Sandin.

He is not going to let you through. You can either bribe him some credits here or tell him that Rokov is willing to forgive his gambling debt. Choose any option you want, but the outcome is going to be the same.

Wait until Sandin goes out of the room and use his computer to gain access to the life-support systems. Head into the next room and throw the three levers to sound off the alarms and trigger a ship-wide lockdown.

Confront Gabriel in his room

With the emergency lockdown in place, head back to the guest suites and find Gabriel Vera in the northeast corner. You will have three choices here to make him talk.

You can, of course, bribe him some credits. You can mention that you are an undercover UC agent, or that you are working with and for the Crimson Fleet.

You need to bribe him credits to get the incriminating information you have been searching for to complete Breaking the Bank in Starfield. Do not attack him as that will alert the guards.

Should you attack Gabriel Vera or not?

Attacking him will complete the Breaking the Bank mission just the same, but make everyone hostile towards you on the ship. You are going to become a wanted criminal on the ship the moment you attack Gabriel Vera, so make sure to have your weapons ready if you are going with the hard route.

Confront Dumbrosky

The moment you have been waiting for all this time is finally here. You can finally confront Dumbrosky with all of the information you have gathered on him.

Find him on the upper floor of the guest suites and go through the dialogues. Dumbrosky will agree to buy all of your incriminating evidence in exchange for his GalBank credentials.

Similar to Gabriel, you have the option to attack Dumbrosky here but that will make everyone on the ship hostile towards you. We are taking the peaceful route in our playthrough.

Head back to Rokov

Captain Rokov will be waiting for you near the guest suite exit. Speak with him and give your thanks for his help. He, obviously, will want to rejoin the Crimson Fleet.

Return to your ship and chart a course for Galbank in New Atlantis to get your rewards.

Head into the Galbank Archives

Make your way to the Commercial District after landing in New Atlantis on Jemison. You can take the train here for faster travel. Reach the large green Galbank building and take the elevator down to the Archives.

When stopped by the guard, use your credentials to pass through. You will, however, notice that he is acting a bit weird. If you fail to find out, know that the security guard is being held hostage by an Ecliptic Mercenary Squad. They are waiting to kill you inside.

Deal with the Ecliptic ambush

Get ready for a fight. Reload your weapons and heal up before entering the vaults. We recommend ignoring the Ecliptic Contractor on the upper floor because he is going to be hard to kill. Get rid of the other enemies and then move your attention to the level 18 Contractor.

Once everyone is dead, access the Galbank archives computer and pull the files on the lost ships. You are going to get information on the Legacy ship and the last known location of the Supremacy ship. The former is the last mission in the Kryx questline, while the latter is an opportunity to earn over 1 million credits.

Return to the Key, speak with Naeva alone

Head back to the Key and speak with Delgado and Naeva. If you really want to thank Captain Rokov for his help on the Siren of the Stars, vouch for him and get him reinstated to the Crimson Fleet.

Delgado and Naeva will then start talking about the Legacy ship and their plan to use a “ComSpike” to track the ship’s transponder.

Wait until the conversation is over and then follow Naeva to tell her about the ES Award you nabbed from the cruise ship. Give her the ES Award trophy and you will receive a good amount of credits in return.

Return to the UC Vigilance

You now need to update Commander Ikande about what happened during the Breaking the Bank mission in Starfield. Head to Aranae IV in the Aranae system to find the UC SysDef HQ.

Speak with Ikande to complete Breaking the Bank and start your next mission, The Best There is.

Starfield – Breaking the Bank mission rewards

The only mission reward to reap here is a measly 350 XP. There are no bonus credits to add to your inventory. However, if you do manage to complete the ES Award objective, you can gain over 16000 credits for Breaking the Bank.