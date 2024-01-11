The Class C Ships are the most expensive and highly desired ships in Starfield. These specific ships offer high-end attributes such as Performance, Durability, and Versatility.

Apart from that, you can customize these best Class C ships even further to make your gameplay more enticing. This way, you will be able to create that ultimate class C ship and become more dominant in your fight.

Here, you can learn all about the Best Class C ships in Starfield. I have addressed all the best options along with their respective stats.

15. Highlander III

The Highlander III is one of the rarest ships that you will come across during your playthrough. This is a highly sturdy ship, and nearly all the weapons on this ship are rank 4. Highlander III also has the best reactor, and its shield is strong enough to keep you alive and kicking.

The cost factor for the Highlander III puts it in the number three spot when compared to the costly ship in the Class C category. This means that you will have to spend a lot of credits to purchase this best C-class vessel. To buy it, you can venture to Akila City or HopeTown to meet with the Ship Vendors in Starfield,

Highlander III Stats Price 589325 Fuel 2200 Mass 2018 Hull 1515 Reactor 40C Cargo 2360 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1315 Bal 37 LAS 27 PAR 172

14. Space Hyena III

As the name suggests, this ship is beautiful and deadly at the same time. The Space Hyena III is a vessel owned mainly by pirates, who use it to attack cargo ships. If you are not keen on purchasing it, then you can steal it from the Spacer enemies.

Moreover, what makes Space Hyena III unique is the fact that it has the best reactor. It also offers decent firepower with missile strikes to bring down enemy ships in those dogfights.

Space Hyena III Stats Price 555650 Fuel 900 Mass 2047 Hull 1516 Reactor 40C Cargo 1000 Crew 7 Jump 18 LY Shield 1315 Bal 74 LAS 22 MSL 272

13. Kepler R

Kepler R is obtained by completing a side mission called Overdesign in Starfield. Overall, the Kepler R is a pretty neat ship and allows you to modify it further.

You can use its weapons during mid-ranged fights and can progress quite efficiently during your playthrough.

Kepler R Stats Price 481750 Fuel 2800 Mass 2642 Hull 999 Reactor 24C Cargo 3550 Crew 6 Jump 28 LY Shield 805 Bal 44 LAS 38

12. Va’ruun Prophecy III

Va’ruun Prophecy III makes it onto the Best Class C ships that you can purchase in Starfield. It has a decent engine thrust, which contributes highly towards its top speed, making it relatively fast. The best part about getting this ship is that you can steal it from pirates rather than buy it.

It has a good shield rating, and anything above 1000 is considered among the best options. You also get an excellent cargo capacity.

Va’ruun Prophecy III Stats Price 588050 Fuel 1100 Mass 2166 Hull 1392 Reactor 37C Cargo 4120 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1215 Bal 33 PAR 58 MSL 153

11. Autobahn III

This is the second most expensive ship in Starfield, and it will cost you some credits. The Autobahn III is also considered among the top contenders when it comes to delivering massive damage to enemy ships.

The rest of the stats on this ship make it fall into the mid-range category when it comes to the best Class C ships. Overall, the Autobahn III is a pretty neat ship and offers decent cargo capacity. It can be purchased from different Ship Vendors once you cross level 64 during your playthrough.

Autobahn III Stats Price 628050 Fuel 300 Mass 2479 Hull 1377 Reactor 37C Cargo 4130 Crew 4 Jump 30 LY Shield 1215 Bal 162 LAS 22 MSL 264

10. Silent Runner

This particular ship is considered the best ship in the Class C category because it can be acquired at half the price of the other top ships in this list. You also get a lot of storage capacity when you purchase the Silent Runner.

Its hull and shield capacity is even better when compared to other pricier class c options. In short, the Silent Runner is considered the Best Cargo Hauler ship in Class C of Starfield.

Lastly, it offers balanced attributes, which make it a good choice for the best-class ships. It can be purchased through ship vendors at HopeTown, etc.

Silent Runner Stats Price 390150 Fuel 300 Mass 2463 Hull 1164 Reactor 34C Cargo 6060 Crew 5 Jump 29 LY Shield 975 PAR 38 MSL 96

9. Vanquisher III

Vanquisher III is among those ships that you can obtain early on during your playthrough in Starfield. As for the best attributes when it comes to choosing this specific vessel, you will have a well-designed layout and impressive defense capability.

In short, the Vanquisher III is designed for your exploration aspect. But that doesn’t mean that it can’t hold out its own during the fights. It can take a lot of hits without being affected much. The Vanquisher III also has a good amount of storage capacity and attributes like its Hull and Shield capacity.

The last one is that it can be purchased through multiple ship vendors, which you can find on different systems.

Vanquisher III Stats Price 588050 Fuel 1100 Mass 2047 Hull 1392 Reactor 37C Cargo 4120 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1215 Bal 33 PAR 58 MSL 153

8. Renegade III

Renegade III is an excellent ship with a good shield, which earns it a spot among the best Class C ships in Starfield. The Renegade III might lack firepower, but it makes up for that by presenting you with more cargo space.

This can be resourceful for you if you are establishing an Outpost at various locations and require a large vessel. All these attributes make the Renegade III an ideal choice for being a more defensive ship rather than an offensive.

In order to purchase this particular vessel, you will need to be above level 71. You will have multiple options for ship vendors and technicians who will be selling Renegade III to you. This will include places such as Akila City, Eleos Retreat, HopeTown, etc.

Renegade III Stats Price 578650 Fuel 580 Mass 2148 Hull 1488 Reactor 40C Cargo 3970 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1315 Bal 66 LAS 33

7. Crossbow III

The front design of the Crossbow III will remind you of the infamous Falcon ship from Star Wars. Once you purchase this ship in Starfield, you will be able to take down high-level enemies with relative ease. The Crossbow III comes equipped with an excellent range of firepower, including missiles, lasers, etc.

Apart from the offensive abilities, you get a nice load of defensive aspects as it has a high shield capacity. The only thing that this specific ship lacks is cargo capacity. But if you are looking for a fighting ship, then you should consider the Crossbow III.

All these attributes of the Crossbow III make it an excellent choice for the Best Class C ships. You can also find it listed for sale with various Ship Vendors and Ship Technicians in different areas.

Crossbow III Stats Price 555650 Fuel 900 Mass 2047 Hull 1516 Reactor 40C Cargo 1000 Crew 7 Jump 18 LY Shield 1315 Bal 74 LAS 22 MSL 272

6. Vista III

If you are looking for the best defensive ship within the Class C ships in Starfield, then look no further, as Vista III is an excellent go-to option for you. You can find it for sale by visiting most vendors at different systems.

It will cost you a lot, but once you purchase this specific vessel, you can continue your space exploration. The Vista III is a well-rounded spaceship overall. It has a large cargo capacity, allowing you and your crew to make use of that storage space.

Vista III Stats Price 548900 Fuel 800 Mass 2045 Hull 1336 Reactor 38C Cargo 3280 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1315 Bal 162 LAS 22 EM 1

5. Crimson Fleet Wight III

The most notable factors for the Crimson Fleet Wight III include its Reactor capacity, making this ship fast. It has a dangerous look to it and offers high offensive capabilities in dealing with significant strikes on enemy ships.

All these well-rounded attributes make the Crimson Fleet Wight an ideal choice for you to consider when choosing the best Class C ship in Starfield.

Crimson Fleet Wight III Stats Price 559750 Fuel 900 Mass 2035 Hull 1516 Reactor 40C Cargo 870 Crew 7 Jump 18 LY Shield 1315 Bal 74 LAS 22 MSL 272

4. Dullahan III

If you are looking to get your hands on a legendary Class C Spaceship, then you should look out for the Dullaha III. Unlike the defensive ships in this specific category, the Dullahan III ship offers highly offensive and defensive stats.

You can purchase it, though, by interacting with multiple Ship vendors and Ship technicians at different systems. The only drawback for the Dullahan III is its cargo capacity.

Dullahan II Stats Price 454200 Fuel 210 Mass 1122 Hull 1371 Reactor 37C Cargo 300 Crew 7 Jump 30 LY Shield 1215 Bal 243 PAR 58 EM 1

3. Stronghold

The Stronghold, as the name suggests, is a massive Class C Spaceship that is designed to withstand enemy blows. This particular ship is not too expensive when compared to other pricier options in the Class C segment, but it offers defensive attributes like none other.

You also have the option to customize the Stronghold with engine options, weapons (Auto turret), etc., according to your playstyle to make your space battles more enticing.

You can customize the Stronghold even further, and among all its attributes, the Shield capacity alone is the highest that you will get to experience with the Stronghold, making it a top-tier Class C ship in Starfield.

Stronghold Stats Price 400125 Fuel 2200 Mass 2030 Hull 1047 Reactor 27C Cargo 2360 Crew 6 Jump 30 LY Shield 1600 Bal 48 LAS 36

2. Abyss Trekker

This particular spaceship can only be obtained from one specific location, which happens to be Paradiso in Starfield. The Abyss Trekker is considerably the best Class C ship, and it is not even that expensive when compared to the rest of the ships.

Moreover, the Abyss Trekker is also an ideal base ship option for building the best fighter ship and will help you quickly dominate your space battles. If you observe the stats for the Abyss Trekker, you will notice that it offers high firepower and is relatively fast for its size, making it your go-to offensive ship option. You can customize this specific ship even further to make it more destructive in Starfield.

Abyss Trekker Stats Price 365525 Fuel 900 Mass 1282 Hull 1031 Reactor 27C Cargo 340 Crew 6 Jump 25 LY Shield 850 Bal 162 PAR 38 MSL 96

1. Narwhal

If you are looking for the best option within the Class C ships, then look no further, as Narwhal is the only option that occupies the number one spot in this category. It comes equipped with the highest hull capacity that cannot be found in any other ship, and this contributes highly towards its defensive aspects, making it impossible for enemy ships to take it down.

Furthermore, the offensive aspect of the Narwhal is equally overwhelming for your enemies as it makes easy work of your tough opponents with its powerful lasers, missiles, etc. You can purchase this particular Spaceship by visiting the Ship Vendor at Volii, and once you acquire it, you will become more formidable in those interstellar battles.