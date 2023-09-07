Going through the massive Cosmos in Starfield will also occupy you in mining ores. Some of these are easy to farm, but farming Caelumite in Starfield is difficult. Caelumite is an item that will give you a hard time finding.

The item is of great rarity, and finding it is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack. However, do not stress; I have got you covered over where to farm Caelumite in Starfield. I will brief you about all the locations where the rare ore can be mined.

Furthermore, the application of Caelumite in different factors will be explained, and I will instruct you on how to mine the Caelumite ore as it does have some constraints.

Starfield All locations to find Caelumite

Finding the rare Mineral named Caelumite involves delving deeper into the main campaign. Unfortunately, Caelumite shares a connection with the main quests very much, as it will mostly be found at the locations that the campaign involves.

This means that no matter where you look apart from the main missions, you will have a tough time finding Caelumite in Starfield. Caelumite mineral is in the proximity of the artifacts. To find the mineral, equip the hand scanner as it makes it easier to highlight Caelumite and other objects.

Caelumite is also further expanded into the temples of the artifacts. Each artifact you encounter features anomalies that cater to a higher abundance of Caelumite. Like the Gravitational Anomaly, you will find Caelumite nearby easily within the field of the Anomaly.

Use the powers that the Temple offers to help you in your quest to farm Caelumite in Starfield. Some locations where you can find ores of Caelumite are Vectera mines that are visited just as you start your main quests. Further, in the quests, you will find Caelumite in Niira, Indum V-AFreya III, and Eridani VIII-C.

If you forget to mine the Caelumite in the possible locations, you can still go back to the locations and mine it; Caelumite won’t go anywhere.

How to mine Caelumite in Starfield

The easiest way to mine Caelumite in Starfield requires the Laser Cutter you can find during the One Small Step mission. This is a general weapon that is mainly used to extract all minerals. The main advantage of this laser gun is that it has no constraints in ammunition as it gets filled up automatically over time. Just use it with breaks; you can easily farm Caelumite and other minerals in Starfield.

Comparatively, Caelumite might take a few more extra seconds in mining than other ores like Tungsten. To maximize the amount of Caelumite you get, increment your Geology skill.

Caelumite Uses

Caelumite is required mainly in weaponry, armor modifications, research projects, and outpost-building domains. It is also necessary in crafting Spacesuits as well, and it caters to building top-notch Spacesuits.

Caelumite helps you integrate the Gravitic Composite Mod into your spacesuit in Starfield. The mod puts you at an advantage when you are performing stealth-featured actions.