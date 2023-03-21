Persona 5 Royal Personas List (Compendium)

Personas in Persona 5 Royal have different elemental affinities and spells; all of these are found either by negotiations in Metaverse or by fusing other Personas with each other. Persona 5 Royal has over 200 different Personas for you.

Each Arcana in P5 Royal consists of various Personas depending on their basic abilities and affinities. Following are all the Personas in Persona 5 Royal.

Fool Arcana

Fool Arcana is supposed to be the “Jack of All Trades” type of Arcana. The personas of this Arcana allow you to inherit any skill you want without any preference. The personas of Fool Arcana symbolize new beginnings, innocence, divine inspiration, freedom and creativity, and chaos. For this, the Arcana is given the number 0.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
ArséneLv.1Unlocked as Joker’s initial Persona
ObariyonLv.8Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion
Orpheus F Lv.11DLC Fusion
Orpheus F Picaro Lv.13DLC Fusion
High PixieLv.16Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Izanagi Lv.20DLC Fusion
Izanagi Picaro Lv.23DLC Fusion
Orpheus Lv.26DLC Fusion
Orpheus Picaro Lv.29DLC Fusion
LegionLv.38Recruit from Mementos: Path of Adyeshach;Persona Fusion
UseLv.42Recruit from the Casino of Envy PalacePersona Fusion
Crystal Skull (Treasure Demon)Lv.50Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World & Path of Da’at
DionysusLv.61Persona Fusion
Bugbear Lv.65Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace
Black FrostLv.67Persona Fusion
Raoul Lv.76Unlocked as Joker’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona;DLC Fusion
VishnuLv.83Max Up Fool Confidant;Persona Fusion
SatanaelLv.95Joker’s Awakened Ultimate Persona;Start New Game+

Magician Arcana

The Arcana includes all personas that excel at magic, mainly fire spells. The personas of Magician Arcana symbolize Initiative, self-confidence, manipulation, and power. All Magician Arcana suffers from a severe inferiority complex, a general tragedy that falls on their romantic interests.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
ZorroLv.1Unlocked as Mona’s Initial Persona
Jack-o’-LanternLv.2Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion
Cait SithLv.5Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion
Jack FrostLv.11Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace; Persona Fusion
NekomataLv.17Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace; Persona Fusion
SandmanLv.23Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace; Persona Fusion
ChoronzonLv.28Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul; Persona Fusion
Queen MabLv.43Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion
RangdaLv.48Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion
ForneusLv.63Persona Fusion
SurtLv.83Persona Fusion
FutsunushiLv.86Max Up Magician Confidant; Persona Fusion
MercuriusInheritUnlocked as Mona’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
DiegoInheritUnlocked as Mona’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Priestess Arcana

Priestess Arcana symbolizes hidden strength, wisdom, patience, and female mystery. The personas are known for their healing abilities and reserved, hardworking natures. All the personas of Priestess are extremely intelligent personas.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
JohannaLv.21Unlocked as Queen’s Initial Persona
SilkyLv.6Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
ApsarasLv.11Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
Koh-i-Noor (Treasure Demon)Lv.25Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace and Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth
IsisLv.26Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
Kikuri-HimeLv.40Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
SarasvatiLv.50Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Skadi Lv.53Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
Scathach Lv.77Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
CybeleLv.83Max Up Priestess Confidant;Persona Fusion
AnatInheritedUnlocked as Queen’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
AgnesInheritedUnlocked as Queen’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Empress Arcana

Empress Arcana personas are the Ice magic personas who also possess healing abilities. Most personas are females, queens, and holy deities who symbolize prosperity, creativity, sexuality, abundance, fertility, and comfort.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
MiladyLv.36Unlocked as Noir’s Initial Persona
Queen’s Necklace (Treasure Demon)Lv.15Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace and Mementos: Path of Kaitul
YaksiniLv.20Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
LamiaLv.26Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
HaritiLv.40Persona Fusion
DakiniLv.50Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
TitaniaLv.56Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Kali Lv.63Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Alilat Lv.81Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
Mother Harlot Lv.85Max Up Empress Confidant;Persona Fusion
AstarteInheritedUnlocked as Noir’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
LucyInheritedUnlocked as Noir’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Emperor Arcana

The Arcana shows one’s desire to control their surroundings. These personas use electrical and physical attacks and are always either kings, emperors, or male deities. The personas of Emperor Arcana are often socially awkward and rude, which hides their good intentions and desire to dedicate their lives to their cause fully.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
GoemonLv.15Unlocked as Fox’s Initial Persona
Regent (Treasure Demon)Lv. 10Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace, Mementos: Path of Qimranut, Path of Aiyatsbus, and Path of Chemdah
EligorLv.16Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
SetantaLv.25Persona Fusion
ThothLv.36Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
OkuninushiLv.44Persona Fusion
BarongLv.52Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
King FrostLv.61Recruit: Cruiser of PridePersona Fusion
OberonLv.66Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Baal Lv.82Persona Fusion
Odin Lv.84Max Up Emperor Confidant;Persona Fusion
Kamu Susano-oInheritedUnlocked as Fox’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
GorokichiInheritedUnlocked as Fox’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Hierophant Arcana

The Arcana of education, authority, obedience, and relationship with the divine. The Hierophant personas bear no weakness nor particular strength and mirror the Priestess arcana. All the personas are wise and logical characters, all who have suffered the loss of loved ones and now care for the protagonists like a parent who cares for their children.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
BerithLv.9Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
OrobasLv.17Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Feng HuangLv.22Persona Fusion
AnzuLv.25Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
UnicornLv.39Persona Fusion
DaisoujouLv.42Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
Mishaguji Lv.52Persona Fusion
ForneusLv.63Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
BishamontenLv.67Persona Fusion
KohryuLv.76Max Up Hierophant Confidant;Persona Fusion

Lovers Arcana

The Arcana stands for love and romantic relationships in one’s life. The personas of this Arcana are often associated with popularity, cheerfulness, and social interactions and possess support and healing attributes. All the personas are either fairies or other important mythological figures.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
CarmenLv.5Unlocked as Panther’s Initial Persona
PixieLv. 2Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
Saki MitamaLv.6Persona Fusion
Ame-no-UzumeLv.13Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
Leanan SidheLv.19Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Kushinada HimeLv.42Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
NarcissusLv.48Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
ParvatiLv.56Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
RaphaelLv.78Persona Fusion
IshtarLv.85Max Up Lovers Confidant;Persona Fusion
HecateInheritedUnlocked as Panther’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
CelestineInheritedUnlocked as Panther’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Chariot Arcana

Chariot arcana personas are brash and proud characters who only focus on physical attacks and represent victory, conquest, self-confidence, control, war, and command. The personas are warriors and war deities, athletic and driven in nature but somewhat struggle with doubt about their weaknesses. Of course, they keep up their invincible appearance and only slowly open up with the protagonist.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Captain KiddLv.5Unlocked as Skull’s Initial Persona
AgathionLv.3Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
SlimeLv. 10Recruit from Mementos: Path of Qimranut;Persona Fusion
ShiisaaLv. 16Persona Fusion
Shiki OujiLv. 21Persona Fusion
Kin-KiLv. 25Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
Ara MitamaLv. 30Persona Fusion
White RiderLv. 38Persona Fusion
Athena Lv. 46DLC Fusion
Athena PicaroLv. 50DLC Fusion
CerberusLv. 55Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
ThorLv. 64Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
Chi You Lv. 88Max Up Chariot Confidant;Persona Fusion
Seiten TaiseiInheritedUnlocked as Skull’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
WilliamInheritedUnlocked as Skull’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Justice Arcana

Justice arcana personas represent a strict sense of justice, objectivity, and rationality and are often angels or deities of order and vengeance. Most of the Justice arcana personas use Light-based attacks. These personas have troubled families, and the protagonist helps them make peace with themselves.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Robin HoodLv.45Unlocked as Crow’s Initial Persona
AngelLv.9Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
Archangel Lv.14Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
PrincipalityLv.29Persona Fusion
PowerLv.41Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
MelchizedekLv.58Persona Fusion
DominionLv.68Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
Throne Lv.72Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
UrielLv.81Persona Fusion
MetatronLv.89Max Up Justice Confidant;Persona Fusion
LokiInheritedUnlocked as Crow’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
HerewardInheritedUnlocked as Crow’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Hermit Arcana

The Arcana is associated with wisdom, solitude, introspection, and philosophical searches; the Hermit arcana personas excel in skills dealing with mental ailments. None of the personas in Persona 5 Royal are well-known characters or deities, and the personas prefer hiding from confrontation and acting as support.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
NecronomiconLv.31Unlocked as Oracle’s Initial Persona
BicornLv.4Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
KoropokkuruLv.9Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
Ippon-DataraLv.13Recruit from the Path of Aiyatsbus Palace;Persona Fusion
SudamaLv.17Recruit from Mementos: Path of Chemdah;Persona Fusion
NagaLv.24Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
Kurama TenguLv.31Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion
ArahabakiLv.35Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
KumbhandaLv.42Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
KoumokutenLv.49Persona Fusion
LoaLv.70Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
FafnirLv.86Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
Ongyo-Ki Lv.89Max Up Hermit Confidant;Persona Fusion
PrometheusInheritedUnlocked as Oracle’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
Al AzifInheritedUnlocked as Oracle’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Fortune Arcana

This Arcana represents fate, fortune, luck, and opportunity. All the personas of Fortune arcana depend on Wind-based skills in combat and are always based on characters and deities that control fate.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Acquire
Stone of Scone (Treasure Demon)Lv.20Recruit from Mementos: Pyramid of Wrath and Path of Akzeriyyuth
Clotho Lv.27Persona Fusion
Ariadne Lv.30DLC Fusion
Lachesis Lv.35Persona Fusion
AtroposLv.39Persona Fusion
Ariadne Picaro Lv.42DLC Fusion
FortunaLv.46Persona Fusion
NornLv.52Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
Asterius Lv.56DLC Fusion
Asterius PicaroLv.62DLC Fusion
LakshmiLv.69Max Up Fortune Confidant;Persona Fusion

Strength Arcana

The Strength arcana stands for morality, self-control, courage, and virtue over brute force. The personas for this Arcana are women holding a beast in their grasp, symbolic control over power. Strength arcana personas mostly use physical attacks but also possess magic skills in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
KelpieLv.6Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
Kushi MitamaLv.14Persona Fusion
Shiisaa Lv.15Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
Oni Lv.20Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
RakshasaLv.24Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Orlov (Treasure Demon)Lv.30Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach
ZouchoutenLv.31Persona Fusion
ValkyrieLv.44Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
HanumanLv.64Persona Fusion
SiegfriedLv.69Persona Fusion
ChimeraLv.74Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
Zaou-GongenLv.80Max Up Strength Confidant;Persona Fusion

Hanged-Man Arcana

Representing sacrificing self for enlightenment and the hanging balance between earth ad heaven, the Hanged Man arcana personas have high survivability. The personas for this Arcana are martyrs, hanging in paradoxes, stages of life where they lack control over themselves.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Hua PoLv.9Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
InugamiLv.14Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
OrthrusLv.21Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Take-MinakataLv.26Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Emperor’s Amulet (Treasure Demon)Lv.35Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach
HecatoncheirLv.42Persona Fusion
JatayuLv.51Persona Fusion
MolochLv.60Recruit from the Depths of MementosPersona Fusion
VasukiLv.68Persona Fusion
MacabreLv.73Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
AttisLv.82Max Up Hanged-Man Confidant;Persona Fusion

Death Arcana

Death arcana represents physical death and doom, change, rebirth, and metamorphosis. All the Death arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills and are always weak against Light attacks in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
MandrakeLv.3Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
MokoiLv.9Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
Matador Lv.17Persona Fusion
Nue Lv.20Persona Fusion
PisacaLv.28Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion
Hell Biker Lv.37Persona Fusion
Hope Diamond (Treasure Demon)Lv.40Recruit from Depths of Mementos and Mementos: Path of Da’at
Pale RiderLv.54Persona Fusion
ChernobogLv.62Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
ThanatosLv.65DLC Fusion
Thanatos PicaroLv.69DLC Fusion
MotLv.72Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World
AliceLv.83Max Up Death Confidant;Persona Fusion

Temperance Arcana

The Arcana represents the merging of opposites, harmony, and prudence. Temperance arcana personas stand for balance and moderation, proving themselves to be the most well-rounded personas.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
GenbuLv.7Persona Fusion
Koppa TenguLv.11Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
MakamiLv.15Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
JikokutenLv.22Persona Fusion
MithraLv.33Persona Fusion
ByakkoLv.45Persona Fusion
Raja NagaLv.55Persona Fusion
GabrielLv.77Persona Fusion
ArdhaLv.84Max Up Temperance Confidant;Persona Fusion

Devil Arcana

Devil arcana represent one’s desire to do selfish, impulsive, and violets things and being a slave to one’s desires. All Devil arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills. Devil arcana personas are demon-ish creatures representing lust, greed and poor character generally.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
IncubusLv.5Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
Flauros Lv.19Persona Fusion
Andras Lv.27Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
LilimLv.32Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
Pazuzu Lv.45Persona Fusion
BaphometLv.58Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Nebiros Lv.74Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
Belial Lv.82Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
BeelzebubLv.87Max Up Devil Confidant;Persona Fusion

Tower Arcana

Tower arcana represents arrogance, prejudice, and authoritarian rule, showing doom and disaster. All Persona 5 Royal personas of Tower arcana are characters who were once heroes but have fallen from grace and have bad affinities with physically based skills.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
BelphegorLv.37Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
Red RiderLv.41Persona Fusion
Magatsu IzanagiLv.44DLC Fusion
Magatsu-Izanagi PicaroLv.48DLC Fusion
SethLv.51Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
Black RiderLv.59Persona Fusion
MaraLv.73Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
YoshitsuneLv.87Persona Fusion
MadaLv.90Max Up Tower Confidant;Persona Fusion

Star Arcana

Hope, faith, altruism, luck, generosity, peace, and joy are the thing Star arcana represents. All of these are astrological figures. Personas of Star arcana use Wind and Ice attacks.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
KodamaLv.11Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion
Fuu-KiLv.23Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
Neko ShogunLv.30Persona Fusion
KaiwanLv.36Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
GarudaLv.52Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
VasukiLv.68Persona Fusion
SroashaLv.80Persona Fusion
HasturLv.84Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
LuciferLv.93Max Up Star Confidant;Persona Fusion

Moon Arcana

Moon arcana represents creativity, dreams, madness, illusions, fantasy, and one’s subconscious attachment to the world around them, the ability to feel and understand your surroundings without being told. All personas for Moon arcana in Persona 5 Royal are figures related to the moon, those related to illusions, and those related to treachery.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
SuccubusLv.7Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
OnmorakiLv.12Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
KaguyaLv.16DLC Fusion
Black Ooze Lv.18Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
Sui-KiLv.24Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
Kaguya PicaroLv.25DLC Fusion
MothmanLv.33Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
Grimehkala Lv.43Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
TsukuyomiLv.50DLC Fusion
Tsukuyomi PicaroLv.55DLC Fusion
LilithLv.60Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
BiyarkyLv.70Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
SandalphonLv.75Max Up Moon Confidant;Persona Fusion

Sun Arcana

Sun arcana personas excel in fire and light-based skills. Standing for optimism, joy, energy, and accomplishment, the Sun arcana personas are all mythological figures about the sun, light, or fire. They often find themselves in unfavorable conditions owing to their optimism.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Suzaku Lv.16Persona Fusion
ThunderbirdLv.34Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
MithrasLv.39Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
YurlungurLv.43Persona Fusion
HorusLv.47Persona Fusion
GaneshaLv.53Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
QuetzalcoatlLv.66Persona Fusion
Asura-OuLv.76Max Up Sun Confidant;Persona Fusion

Judgment Arcana

Judgment arcana is associated with gaining a deeper understanding of life, acceptance, absolution, and balance of light and dark. All Judgement arcana personas in Persona 5 Royal are intelligent, using their knowledge and wisdom to become powerful.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
AnubisLv.34Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
TrumpeterLv.59Persona Fusion
Yamata-no-OrochiLv.64Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
AbaddonLv.75Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
MessiahLv.81DLC Fusion
ShivaLv.82Persona Fusion
MichaelLv.87Persona Fusion
Messiah PicaroLv.90DLC Fusion
SatanLv.92Max Up Judgement Confidant;Persona Fusion

Councillor Arcana

Councillor arcana tarot card is not found in the standard deck. It’s the El Gran Tarot Esoterico’s card and is number I. It stands for diplomacy, possibilities, creativities, persuasion, vitality and insecurity, sickness, and lack of originality.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Kushi MitamaLv.12Persona Fusion
Nigi MitamaLv.22Persona Fusion
DecarabiaLv.32Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
AnantaLv.44Persona Fusion
YatagarasuLv.57Persona Fusion
SeiryuLv.62Persona Fusion
DionysusLv.71Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
Vohu ManahLv.80Max Up Councillor Confidant;Persona Fusion

Faith Arcana

Again, not found in the standard deck. The Faith arcana tarot card is the Visconti-Sforza card. The Arcana represents a belief in others and oneself and re

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
CendrillonLv.75Unlocked as Violet’s Initial Persona
PhoenixLv.21Persona Fusion
Tam LinLv.27Persona Fusion
Unicorn Lv.39Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
OkuninushiLv.54Persona Fusion
Orichalcum (Treasure Demon)Lv.60Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace
AtavakaLv.65Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
Cu ChulainnLv.76Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
SiegfriedLv.84Persona Fusion
MariaLv.93Max Up Faith Confidant;Persona Fusion
VanadisInheritedUnlocked as Violet’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
EllaInheritedUnlocked as Violet’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

World Arcana

It is the last Arcana for players to get in Persona 5 Royal. It is automatically added after you get the DLC.

Persona NameBase LevelHow to Get
Izanagi-no-Okami Lv.80DLC Fusion
Izanagi-no-Okami PicaroLv.89DLC Fusion

