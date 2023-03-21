Persona 5 Royal Personas List (Compendium)

Personas in Persona 5 Royal have different elemental affinities and spells; all of these are found either by negotiations in Metaverse or by fusing other Personas with each other. Persona 5 Royal has over 200 different Personas for you.

Each Arcana in P5 Royal consists of various Personas depending on their basic abilities and affinities. Following are all the Personas in Persona 5 Royal.

Fool Arcana

Fool Arcana is supposed to be the “Jack of All Trades” type of Arcana. The personas of this Arcana allow you to inherit any skill you want without any preference. The personas of Fool Arcana symbolize new beginnings, innocence, divine inspiration, freedom and creativity, and chaos. For this, the Arcana is given the number 0.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Arséne Lv.1 Unlocked as Joker’s initial Persona Obariyon Lv.8 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion Orpheus F Lv.11 DLC Fusion Orpheus F Picaro Lv.13 DLC Fusion High Pixie Lv.16 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Izanagi Lv.20 DLC Fusion Izanagi Picaro Lv.23 DLC Fusion Orpheus Lv.26 DLC Fusion Orpheus Picaro Lv.29 DLC Fusion Legion Lv.38 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Adyeshach;Persona Fusion Use Lv.42 Recruit from the Casino of Envy PalacePersona Fusion Crystal Skull (Treasure Demon) Lv.50 Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World & Path of Da’at Dionysus Lv.61 Persona Fusion Bugbear Lv.65 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace Black Frost Lv.67 Persona Fusion Raoul Lv.76 Unlocked as Joker’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona;DLC Fusion Vishnu Lv.83 Max Up Fool Confidant;Persona Fusion Satanael Lv.95 Joker’s Awakened Ultimate Persona;Start New Game+

Magician Arcana

The Arcana includes all personas that excel at magic, mainly fire spells. The personas of Magician Arcana symbolize Initiative, self-confidence, manipulation, and power. All Magician Arcana suffers from a severe inferiority complex, a general tragedy that falls on their romantic interests.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Zorro Lv.1 Unlocked as Mona’s Initial Persona Jack-o’-Lantern Lv.2 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion Cait Sith Lv.5 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion Jack Frost Lv.11 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace; Persona Fusion Nekomata Lv.17 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace; Persona Fusion Sandman Lv.23 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace; Persona Fusion Choronzon Lv.28 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul; Persona Fusion Queen Mab Lv.43 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion Rangda Lv.48 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion Forneus Lv.63 Persona Fusion Surt Lv.83 Persona Fusion Futsunushi Lv.86 Max Up Magician Confidant; Persona Fusion Mercurius Inherit Unlocked as Mona’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Diego Inherit Unlocked as Mona’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Priestess Arcana

Priestess Arcana symbolizes hidden strength, wisdom, patience, and female mystery. The personas are known for their healing abilities and reserved, hardworking natures. All the personas of Priestess are extremely intelligent personas.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Johanna Lv.21 Unlocked as Queen’s Initial Persona Silky Lv.6 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Apsaras Lv.11 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Koh-i-Noor (Treasure Demon) Lv.25 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace and Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth Isis Lv.26 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Kikuri-Hime Lv.40 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Sarasvati Lv.50 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Skadi Lv.53 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Scathach Lv.77 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Cybele Lv.83 Max Up Priestess Confidant;Persona Fusion Anat Inherited Unlocked as Queen’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Agnes Inherited Unlocked as Queen’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Empress Arcana

Empress Arcana personas are the Ice magic personas who also possess healing abilities. Most personas are females, queens, and holy deities who symbolize prosperity, creativity, sexuality, abundance, fertility, and comfort.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Milady Lv.36 Unlocked as Noir’s Initial Persona Queen’s Necklace (Treasure Demon) Lv.15 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace and Mementos: Path of Kaitul Yaksini Lv.20 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Lamia Lv.26 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Hariti Lv.40 Persona Fusion Dakini Lv.50 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Titania Lv.56 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Kali Lv.63 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Alilat Lv.81 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Mother Harlot Lv.85 Max Up Empress Confidant;Persona Fusion Astarte Inherited Unlocked as Noir’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Lucy Inherited Unlocked as Noir’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Emperor Arcana

The Arcana shows one’s desire to control their surroundings. These personas use electrical and physical attacks and are always either kings, emperors, or male deities. The personas of Emperor Arcana are often socially awkward and rude, which hides their good intentions and desire to dedicate their lives to their cause fully.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Goemon Lv.15 Unlocked as Fox’s Initial Persona Regent (Treasure Demon) Lv. 10 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace, Mementos: Path of Qimranut, Path of Aiyatsbus, and Path of Chemdah Eligor Lv.16 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Setanta Lv.25 Persona Fusion Thoth Lv.36 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Okuninushi Lv.44 Persona Fusion Barong Lv.52 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion King Frost Lv.61 Recruit: Cruiser of PridePersona Fusion Oberon Lv.66 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Baal Lv.82 Persona Fusion Odin Lv.84 Max Up Emperor Confidant;Persona Fusion Kamu Susano-o Inherited Unlocked as Fox’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Gorokichi Inherited Unlocked as Fox’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Hierophant Arcana

The Arcana of education, authority, obedience, and relationship with the divine. The Hierophant personas bear no weakness nor particular strength and mirror the Priestess arcana. All the personas are wise and logical characters, all who have suffered the loss of loved ones and now care for the protagonists like a parent who cares for their children.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Berith Lv.9 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Orobas Lv.17 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Feng Huang Lv.22 Persona Fusion Anzu Lv.25 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Unicorn Lv.39 Persona Fusion Daisoujou Lv.42 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace Mishaguji Lv.52 Persona Fusion Forneus Lv.63 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Bishamonten Lv.67 Persona Fusion Kohryu Lv.76 Max Up Hierophant Confidant;Persona Fusion

Lovers Arcana

The Arcana stands for love and romantic relationships in one’s life. The personas of this Arcana are often associated with popularity, cheerfulness, and social interactions and possess support and healing attributes. All the personas are either fairies or other important mythological figures.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Carmen Lv.5 Unlocked as Panther’s Initial Persona Pixie Lv. 2 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Saki Mitama Lv.6 Persona Fusion Ame-no-Uzume Lv.13 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Leanan Sidhe Lv.19 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Kushinada Hime Lv.42 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Narcissus Lv.48 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Parvati Lv.56 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Raphael Lv.78 Persona Fusion Ishtar Lv.85 Max Up Lovers Confidant;Persona Fusion Hecate Inherited Unlocked as Panther’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Celestine Inherited Unlocked as Panther’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Chariot Arcana

Chariot arcana personas are brash and proud characters who only focus on physical attacks and represent victory, conquest, self-confidence, control, war, and command. The personas are warriors and war deities, athletic and driven in nature but somewhat struggle with doubt about their weaknesses. Of course, they keep up their invincible appearance and only slowly open up with the protagonist.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Captain Kidd Lv.5 Unlocked as Skull’s Initial Persona Agathion Lv.3 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Slime Lv. 10 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Qimranut;Persona Fusion Shiisaa Lv. 16 Persona Fusion Shiki Ouji Lv. 21 Persona Fusion Kin-Ki Lv. 25 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion Ara Mitama Lv. 30 Persona Fusion White Rider Lv. 38 Persona Fusion Athena Lv. 46 DLC Fusion Athena Picaro Lv. 50 DLC Fusion Cerberus Lv. 55 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Thor Lv. 64 Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion Chi You Lv. 88 Max Up Chariot Confidant;Persona Fusion Seiten Taisei Inherited Unlocked as Skull’s Awakened Ultimate Persona William Inherited Unlocked as Skull’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Justice Arcana

Justice arcana personas represent a strict sense of justice, objectivity, and rationality and are often angels or deities of order and vengeance. Most of the Justice arcana personas use Light-based attacks. These personas have troubled families, and the protagonist helps them make peace with themselves.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Robin Hood Lv.45 Unlocked as Crow’s Initial Persona Angel Lv.9 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Archangel Lv.14 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Principality Lv.29 Persona Fusion Power Lv.41 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Melchizedek Lv.58 Persona Fusion Dominion Lv.68 Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion Throne Lv.72 Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion Uriel Lv.81 Persona Fusion Metatron Lv.89 Max Up Justice Confidant;Persona Fusion Loki Inherited Unlocked as Crow’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Hereward Inherited Unlocked as Crow’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Hermit Arcana

The Arcana is associated with wisdom, solitude, introspection, and philosophical searches; the Hermit arcana personas excel in skills dealing with mental ailments. None of the personas in Persona 5 Royal are well-known characters or deities, and the personas prefer hiding from confrontation and acting as support.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Necronomicon Lv.31 Unlocked as Oracle’s Initial Persona Bicorn Lv.4 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Koropokkuru Lv.9 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Ippon-Datara Lv.13 Recruit from the Path of Aiyatsbus Palace;Persona Fusion Sudama Lv.17 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Chemdah;Persona Fusion Naga Lv.24 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Kurama Tengu Lv.31 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion Arahabaki Lv.35 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Kumbhanda Lv.42 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Koumokuten Lv.49 Persona Fusion Loa Lv.70 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Fafnir Lv.86 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Ongyo-Ki Lv.89 Max Up Hermit Confidant;Persona Fusion Prometheus Inherited Unlocked as Oracle’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Al Azif Inherited Unlocked as Oracle’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

Fortune Arcana

This Arcana represents fate, fortune, luck, and opportunity. All the personas of Fortune arcana depend on Wind-based skills in combat and are always based on characters and deities that control fate.

Persona Name Base Level How to Acquire Stone of Scone (Treasure Demon) Lv.20 Recruit from Mementos: Pyramid of Wrath and Path of Akzeriyyuth Clotho Lv.27 Persona Fusion Ariadne Lv.30 DLC Fusion Lachesis Lv.35 Persona Fusion Atropos Lv.39 Persona Fusion Ariadne Picaro Lv.42 DLC Fusion Fortuna Lv.46 Persona Fusion Norn Lv.52 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace Asterius Lv.56 DLC Fusion Asterius Picaro Lv.62 DLC Fusion Lakshmi Lv.69 Max Up Fortune Confidant;Persona Fusion

Strength Arcana

The Strength arcana stands for morality, self-control, courage, and virtue over brute force. The personas for this Arcana are women holding a beast in their grasp, symbolic control over power. Strength arcana personas mostly use physical attacks but also possess magic skills in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Kelpie Lv.6 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Kushi Mitama Lv.14 Persona Fusion Shiisaa Lv.15 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Oni Lv.20 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Rakshasa Lv.24 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Orlov (Treasure Demon) Lv.30 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach Zouchouten Lv.31 Persona Fusion Valkyrie Lv.44 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace Hanuman Lv.64 Persona Fusion Siegfried Lv.69 Persona Fusion Chimera Lv.74 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Zaou-Gongen Lv.80 Max Up Strength Confidant;Persona Fusion

Hanged-Man Arcana

Representing sacrificing self for enlightenment and the hanging balance between earth ad heaven, the Hanged Man arcana personas have high survivability. The personas for this Arcana are martyrs, hanging in paradoxes, stages of life where they lack control over themselves.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Hua Po Lv.9 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Inugami Lv.14 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Orthrus Lv.21 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Take-Minakata Lv.26 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Emperor’s Amulet (Treasure Demon) Lv.35 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach Hecatoncheir Lv.42 Persona Fusion Jatayu Lv.51 Persona Fusion Moloch Lv.60 Recruit from the Depths of MementosPersona Fusion Vasuki Lv.68 Persona Fusion Macabre Lv.73 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Attis Lv.82 Max Up Hanged-Man Confidant;Persona Fusion

Death Arcana

Death arcana represents physical death and doom, change, rebirth, and metamorphosis. All the Death arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills and are always weak against Light attacks in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Mandrake Lv.3 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Mokoi Lv.9 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Matador Lv.17 Persona Fusion Nue Lv.20 Persona Fusion Pisaca Lv.28 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion Hell Biker Lv.37 Persona Fusion Hope Diamond (Treasure Demon) Lv.40 Recruit from Depths of Mementos and Mementos: Path of Da’at Pale Rider Lv.54 Persona Fusion Chernobog Lv.62 Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion Thanatos Lv.65 DLC Fusion Thanatos Picaro Lv.69 DLC Fusion Mot Lv.72 Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World Alice Lv.83 Max Up Death Confidant;Persona Fusion

Temperance Arcana

The Arcana represents the merging of opposites, harmony, and prudence. Temperance arcana personas stand for balance and moderation, proving themselves to be the most well-rounded personas.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Genbu Lv.7 Persona Fusion Koppa Tengu Lv.11 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Makami Lv.15 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Jikokuten Lv.22 Persona Fusion Mithra Lv.33 Persona Fusion Byakko Lv.45 Persona Fusion Raja Naga Lv.55 Persona Fusion Gabriel Lv.77 Persona Fusion Ardha Lv.84 Max Up Temperance Confidant;Persona Fusion

Devil Arcana

Devil arcana represent one’s desire to do selfish, impulsive, and violets things and being a slave to one’s desires. All Devil arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills. Devil arcana personas are demon-ish creatures representing lust, greed and poor character generally.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Incubus Lv.5 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Flauros Lv.19 Persona Fusion Andras Lv.27 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Lilim Lv.32 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Pazuzu Lv.45 Persona Fusion Baphomet Lv.58 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Nebiros Lv.74 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Belial Lv.82 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Beelzebub Lv.87 Max Up Devil Confidant;Persona Fusion

Tower Arcana

Tower arcana represents arrogance, prejudice, and authoritarian rule, showing doom and disaster. All Persona 5 Royal personas of Tower arcana are characters who were once heroes but have fallen from grace and have bad affinities with physically based skills.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Belphegor Lv.37 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Red Rider Lv.41 Persona Fusion Magatsu Izanagi Lv.44 DLC Fusion Magatsu-Izanagi Picaro Lv.48 DLC Fusion Seth Lv.51 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Black Rider Lv.59 Persona Fusion Mara Lv.73 Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion Yoshitsune Lv.87 Persona Fusion Mada Lv.90 Max Up Tower Confidant;Persona Fusion

Star Arcana

Hope, faith, altruism, luck, generosity, peace, and joy are the thing Star arcana represents. All of these are astrological figures. Personas of Star arcana use Wind and Ice attacks.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Kodama Lv.11 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion Fuu-Ki Lv.23 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion Neko Shogun Lv.30 Persona Fusion Kaiwan Lv.36 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Garuda Lv.52 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Vasuki Lv.68 Persona Fusion Sroasha Lv.80 Persona Fusion Hastur Lv.84 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Lucifer Lv.93 Max Up Star Confidant;Persona Fusion

Moon Arcana

Moon arcana represents creativity, dreams, madness, illusions, fantasy, and one’s subconscious attachment to the world around them, the ability to feel and understand your surroundings without being told. All personas for Moon arcana in Persona 5 Royal are figures related to the moon, those related to illusions, and those related to treachery.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Succubus Lv.7 Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion Onmoraki Lv.12 Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion Kaguya Lv.16 DLC Fusion Black Ooze Lv.18 Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion Sui-Ki Lv.24 Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion Kaguya Picaro Lv.25 DLC Fusion Mothman Lv.33 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Grimehkala Lv.43 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Tsukuyomi Lv.50 DLC Fusion Tsukuyomi Picaro Lv.55 DLC Fusion Lilith Lv.60 Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion Biyarky Lv.70 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Sandalphon Lv.75 Max Up Moon Confidant;Persona Fusion

Sun Arcana

Sun arcana personas excel in fire and light-based skills. Standing for optimism, joy, energy, and accomplishment, the Sun arcana personas are all mythological figures about the sun, light, or fire. They often find themselves in unfavorable conditions owing to their optimism.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Suzaku Lv.16 Persona Fusion Thunderbird Lv.34 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Mithras Lv.39 Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion Yurlungur Lv.43 Persona Fusion Horus Lv.47 Persona Fusion Ganesha Lv.53 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Quetzalcoatl Lv.66 Persona Fusion Asura-Ou Lv.76 Max Up Sun Confidant;Persona Fusion

Judgment Arcana

Judgment arcana is associated with gaining a deeper understanding of life, acceptance, absolution, and balance of light and dark. All Judgement arcana personas in Persona 5 Royal are intelligent, using their knowledge and wisdom to become powerful.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Anubis Lv.34 Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion Trumpeter Lv.59 Persona Fusion Yamata-no-Orochi Lv.64 Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion Abaddon Lv.75 Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion Messiah Lv.81 DLC Fusion Shiva Lv.82 Persona Fusion Michael Lv.87 Persona Fusion Messiah Picaro Lv.90 DLC Fusion Satan Lv.92 Max Up Judgement Confidant;Persona Fusion

Councillor Arcana

Councillor arcana tarot card is not found in the standard deck. It’s the El Gran Tarot Esoterico’s card and is number I. It stands for diplomacy, possibilities, creativities, persuasion, vitality and insecurity, sickness, and lack of originality.

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Kushi Mitama Lv.12 Persona Fusion Nigi Mitama Lv.22 Persona Fusion Decarabia Lv.32 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Ananta Lv.44 Persona Fusion Yatagarasu Lv.57 Persona Fusion Seiryu Lv.62 Persona Fusion Dionysus Lv.71 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Vohu Manah Lv.80 Max Up Councillor Confidant;Persona Fusion

Faith Arcana

Again, not found in the standard deck. The Faith arcana tarot card is the Visconti-Sforza card. The Arcana represents a belief in others and oneself and re

Persona Name Base Level How to Get Cendrillon Lv.75 Unlocked as Violet’s Initial Persona Phoenix Lv.21 Persona Fusion Tam Lin Lv.27 Persona Fusion Unicorn Lv.39 Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion Okuninushi Lv.54 Persona Fusion Orichalcum (Treasure Demon) Lv.60 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace Atavaka Lv.65 Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion Cu Chulainn Lv.76 Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion Siegfried Lv.84 Persona Fusion Maria Lv.93 Max Up Faith Confidant;Persona Fusion Vanadis Inherited Unlocked as Violet’s Awakened Ultimate Persona Ella Inherited Unlocked as Violet’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona

World Arcana

It is the last Arcana for players to get in Persona 5 Royal. It is automatically added after you get the DLC.