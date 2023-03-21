Persona 5 Royal Personas List (Compendium)

Personas in Persona 5 Royal have different elemental affinities and spells; all of these are found either by negotiations in Metaverse or by fusing other Personas with each other. Persona 5 Royal has over 200 different Personas for you.
Each Arcana in P5 Royal consists of various Personas depending on their basic abilities and affinities. Following are all the Personas in Persona 5 Royal.
Fool Arcana
Fool Arcana is supposed to be the “Jack of All Trades” type of Arcana. The personas of this Arcana allow you to inherit any skill you want without any preference. The personas of Fool Arcana symbolize new beginnings, innocence, divine inspiration, freedom and creativity, and chaos. For this, the Arcana is given the number 0.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Arséne
|Lv.1
|Unlocked as Joker’s initial Persona
|Obariyon
|Lv.8
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion
|Orpheus F
|Lv.11
|DLC Fusion
|Orpheus F Picaro
|Lv.13
|DLC Fusion
|High Pixie
|Lv.16
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Izanagi
|Lv.20
|DLC Fusion
|Izanagi Picaro
|Lv.23
|DLC Fusion
|Orpheus
|Lv.26
|DLC Fusion
|Orpheus Picaro
|Lv.29
|DLC Fusion
|Legion
|Lv.38
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Adyeshach;Persona Fusion
|Use
|Lv.42
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy PalacePersona Fusion
|Crystal Skull (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.50
|Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World & Path of Da’at
|Dionysus
|Lv.61
|Persona Fusion
|Bugbear
|Lv.65
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace
|Black Frost
|Lv.67
|Persona Fusion
|Raoul
|Lv.76
|Unlocked as Joker’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona;DLC Fusion
|Vishnu
|Lv.83
|Max Up Fool Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Satanael
|Lv.95
|Joker’s Awakened Ultimate Persona;Start New Game+
Magician Arcana
The Arcana includes all personas that excel at magic, mainly fire spells. The personas of Magician Arcana symbolize Initiative, self-confidence, manipulation, and power. All Magician Arcana suffers from a severe inferiority complex, a general tragedy that falls on their romantic interests.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Zorro
|Lv.1
|Unlocked as Mona’s Initial Persona
|Jack-o’-Lantern
|Lv.2
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion
|Cait Sith
|Lv.5
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace; Persona Fusion
|Jack Frost
|Lv.11
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace; Persona Fusion
|Nekomata
|Lv.17
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace; Persona Fusion
|Sandman
|Lv.23
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace; Persona Fusion
|Choronzon
|Lv.28
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul; Persona Fusion
|Queen Mab
|Lv.43
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion
|Rangda
|Lv.48
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace; Persona Fusion
|Forneus
|Lv.63
|Persona Fusion
|Surt
|Lv.83
|Persona Fusion
|Futsunushi
|Lv.86
|Max Up Magician Confidant; Persona Fusion
|Mercurius
|Inherit
|Unlocked as Mona’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Diego
|Inherit
|Unlocked as Mona’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Priestess Arcana
Priestess Arcana symbolizes hidden strength, wisdom, patience, and female mystery. The personas are known for their healing abilities and reserved, hardworking natures. All the personas of Priestess are extremely intelligent personas.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Johanna
|Lv.21
|Unlocked as Queen’s Initial Persona
|Silky
|Lv.6
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Apsaras
|Lv.11
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Koh-i-Noor (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.25
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace and Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth
|Isis
|Lv.26
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kikuri-Hime
|Lv.40
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Sarasvati
|Lv.50
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Skadi
|Lv.53
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Scathach
|Lv.77
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Cybele
|Lv.83
|Max Up Priestess Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Anat
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Queen’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Agnes
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Queen’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Empress Arcana
Empress Arcana personas are the Ice magic personas who also possess healing abilities. Most personas are females, queens, and holy deities who symbolize prosperity, creativity, sexuality, abundance, fertility, and comfort.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Milady
|Lv.36
|Unlocked as Noir’s Initial Persona
|Queen’s Necklace (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.15
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace and Mementos: Path of Kaitul
|Yaksini
|Lv.20
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Lamia
|Lv.26
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Hariti
|Lv.40
|Persona Fusion
|Dakini
|Lv.50
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Titania
|Lv.56
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kali
|Lv.63
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Alilat
|Lv.81
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Mother Harlot
|Lv.85
|Max Up Empress Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Astarte
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Noir’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Lucy
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Noir’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Emperor Arcana
The Arcana shows one’s desire to control their surroundings. These personas use electrical and physical attacks and are always either kings, emperors, or male deities. The personas of Emperor Arcana are often socially awkward and rude, which hides their good intentions and desire to dedicate their lives to their cause fully.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Goemon
|Lv.15
|Unlocked as Fox’s Initial Persona
|Regent (Treasure Demon)
|Lv. 10
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace, Mementos: Path of Qimranut, Path of Aiyatsbus, and Path of Chemdah
|Eligor
|Lv.16
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Setanta
|Lv.25
|Persona Fusion
|Thoth
|Lv.36
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Okuninushi
|Lv.44
|Persona Fusion
|Barong
|Lv.52
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|King Frost
|Lv.61
|Recruit: Cruiser of PridePersona Fusion
|Oberon
|Lv.66
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Baal
|Lv.82
|Persona Fusion
|Odin
|Lv.84
|Max Up Emperor Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Kamu Susano-o
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Fox’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Gorokichi
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Fox’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Hierophant Arcana
The Arcana of education, authority, obedience, and relationship with the divine. The Hierophant personas bear no weakness nor particular strength and mirror the Priestess arcana. All the personas are wise and logical characters, all who have suffered the loss of loved ones and now care for the protagonists like a parent who cares for their children.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Berith
|Lv.9
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Orobas
|Lv.17
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Feng Huang
|Lv.22
|Persona Fusion
|Anzu
|Lv.25
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Unicorn
|Lv.39
|Persona Fusion
|Daisoujou
|Lv.42
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
|Mishaguji
|Lv.52
|Persona Fusion
|Forneus
|Lv.63
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Bishamonten
|Lv.67
|Persona Fusion
|Kohryu
|Lv.76
|Max Up Hierophant Confidant;Persona Fusion
Lovers Arcana
The Arcana stands for love and romantic relationships in one’s life. The personas of this Arcana are often associated with popularity, cheerfulness, and social interactions and possess support and healing attributes. All the personas are either fairies or other important mythological figures.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Carmen
|Lv.5
|Unlocked as Panther’s Initial Persona
|Pixie
|Lv. 2
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Saki Mitama
|Lv.6
|Persona Fusion
|Ame-no-Uzume
|Lv.13
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Leanan Sidhe
|Lv.19
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kushinada Hime
|Lv.42
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Narcissus
|Lv.48
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Parvati
|Lv.56
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Raphael
|Lv.78
|Persona Fusion
|Ishtar
|Lv.85
|Max Up Lovers Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Hecate
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Panther’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Celestine
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Panther’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Chariot Arcana
Chariot arcana personas are brash and proud characters who only focus on physical attacks and represent victory, conquest, self-confidence, control, war, and command. The personas are warriors and war deities, athletic and driven in nature but somewhat struggle with doubt about their weaknesses. Of course, they keep up their invincible appearance and only slowly open up with the protagonist.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Captain Kidd
|Lv.5
|Unlocked as Skull’s Initial Persona
|Agathion
|Lv.3
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Slime
|Lv. 10
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Qimranut;Persona Fusion
|Shiisaa
|Lv. 16
|Persona Fusion
|Shiki Ouji
|Lv. 21
|Persona Fusion
|Kin-Ki
|Lv. 25
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
|Ara Mitama
|Lv. 30
|Persona Fusion
|White Rider
|Lv. 38
|Persona Fusion
|Athena
|Lv. 46
|DLC Fusion
|Athena Picaro
|Lv. 50
|DLC Fusion
|Cerberus
|Lv. 55
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Thor
|Lv. 64
|Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
|Chi You
|Lv. 88
|Max Up Chariot Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Seiten Taisei
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Skull’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|William
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Skull’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Justice Arcana
Justice arcana personas represent a strict sense of justice, objectivity, and rationality and are often angels or deities of order and vengeance. Most of the Justice arcana personas use Light-based attacks. These personas have troubled families, and the protagonist helps them make peace with themselves.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Robin Hood
|Lv.45
|Unlocked as Crow’s Initial Persona
|Angel
|Lv.9
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Archangel
|Lv.14
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Principality
|Lv.29
|Persona Fusion
|Power
|Lv.41
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Melchizedek
|Lv.58
|Persona Fusion
|Dominion
|Lv.68
|Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
|Throne
|Lv.72
|Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
|Uriel
|Lv.81
|Persona Fusion
|Metatron
|Lv.89
|Max Up Justice Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Loki
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Crow’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Hereward
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Crow’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Hermit Arcana
The Arcana is associated with wisdom, solitude, introspection, and philosophical searches; the Hermit arcana personas excel in skills dealing with mental ailments. None of the personas in Persona 5 Royal are well-known characters or deities, and the personas prefer hiding from confrontation and acting as support.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Necronomicon
|Lv.31
|Unlocked as Oracle’s Initial Persona
|Bicorn
|Lv.4
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Koropokkuru
|Lv.9
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Ippon-Datara
|Lv.13
|Recruit from the Path of Aiyatsbus Palace;Persona Fusion
|Sudama
|Lv.17
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Chemdah;Persona Fusion
|Naga
|Lv.24
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kurama Tengu
|Lv.31
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion
|Arahabaki
|Lv.35
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kumbhanda
|Lv.42
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Koumokuten
|Lv.49
|Persona Fusion
|Loa
|Lv.70
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Fafnir
|Lv.86
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Ongyo-Ki
|Lv.89
|Max Up Hermit Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Prometheus
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Oracle’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Al Azif
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Oracle’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
Fortune Arcana
This Arcana represents fate, fortune, luck, and opportunity. All the personas of Fortune arcana depend on Wind-based skills in combat and are always based on characters and deities that control fate.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Acquire
|Stone of Scone (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.20
|Recruit from Mementos: Pyramid of Wrath and Path of Akzeriyyuth
|Clotho
|Lv.27
|Persona Fusion
|Ariadne
|Lv.30
|DLC Fusion
|Lachesis
|Lv.35
|Persona Fusion
|Atropos
|Lv.39
|Persona Fusion
|Ariadne Picaro
|Lv.42
|DLC Fusion
|Fortuna
|Lv.46
|Persona Fusion
|Norn
|Lv.52
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
|Asterius
|Lv.56
|DLC Fusion
|Asterius Picaro
|Lv.62
|DLC Fusion
|Lakshmi
|Lv.69
|Max Up Fortune Confidant;Persona Fusion
Strength Arcana
The Strength arcana stands for morality, self-control, courage, and virtue over brute force. The personas for this Arcana are women holding a beast in their grasp, symbolic control over power. Strength arcana personas mostly use physical attacks but also possess magic skills in Persona 5 Royal.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Kelpie
|Lv.6
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kushi Mitama
|Lv.14
|Persona Fusion
|Shiisaa
|Lv.15
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Oni
|Lv.20
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Rakshasa
|Lv.24
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Orlov (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.30
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach
|Zouchouten
|Lv.31
|Persona Fusion
|Valkyrie
|Lv.44
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace
|Hanuman
|Lv.64
|Persona Fusion
|Siegfried
|Lv.69
|Persona Fusion
|Chimera
|Lv.74
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Zaou-Gongen
|Lv.80
|Max Up Strength Confidant;Persona Fusion
Hanged-Man Arcana
Representing sacrificing self for enlightenment and the hanging balance between earth ad heaven, the Hanged Man arcana personas have high survivability. The personas for this Arcana are martyrs, hanging in paradoxes, stages of life where they lack control over themselves.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Hua Po
|Lv.9
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Inugami
|Lv.14
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Orthrus
|Lv.21
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Take-Minakata
|Lv.26
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Emperor’s Amulet (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.35
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace and Mementos: Path of Adyeshach
|Hecatoncheir
|Lv.42
|Persona Fusion
|Jatayu
|Lv.51
|Persona Fusion
|Moloch
|Lv.60
|Recruit from the Depths of MementosPersona Fusion
|Vasuki
|Lv.68
|Persona Fusion
|Macabre
|Lv.73
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Attis
|Lv.82
|Max Up Hanged-Man Confidant;Persona Fusion
Death Arcana
Death arcana represents physical death and doom, change, rebirth, and metamorphosis. All the Death arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills and are always weak against Light attacks in Persona 5 Royal.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Mandrake
|Lv.3
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Mokoi
|Lv.9
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Matador
|Lv.17
|Persona Fusion
|Nue
|Lv.20
|Persona Fusion
|Pisaca
|Lv.28
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Akzeriyyuth;Persona Fusion
|Hell Biker
|Lv.37
|Persona Fusion
|Hope Diamond (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.40
|Recruit from Depths of Mementos and Mementos: Path of Da’at
|Pale Rider
|Lv.54
|Persona Fusion
|Chernobog
|Lv.62
|Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
|Thanatos
|Lv.65
|DLC Fusion
|Thanatos Picaro
|Lv.69
|DLC Fusion
|Mot
|Lv.72
|Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World
|Alice
|Lv.83
|Max Up Death Confidant;Persona Fusion
Temperance Arcana
The Arcana represents the merging of opposites, harmony, and prudence. Temperance arcana personas stand for balance and moderation, proving themselves to be the most well-rounded personas.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Genbu
|Lv.7
|Persona Fusion
|Koppa Tengu
|Lv.11
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Makami
|Lv.15
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Jikokuten
|Lv.22
|Persona Fusion
|Mithra
|Lv.33
|Persona Fusion
|Byakko
|Lv.45
|Persona Fusion
|Raja Naga
|Lv.55
|Persona Fusion
|Gabriel
|Lv.77
|Persona Fusion
|Ardha
|Lv.84
|Max Up Temperance Confidant;Persona Fusion
Devil Arcana
Devil arcana represent one’s desire to do selfish, impulsive, and violets things and being a slave to one’s desires. All Devil arcana personas use Dark attacks and skills. Devil arcana personas are demon-ish creatures representing lust, greed and poor character generally.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Incubus
|Lv.5
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Flauros
|Lv.19
|Persona Fusion
|Andras
|Lv.27
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Lilim
|Lv.32
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Pazuzu
|Lv.45
|Persona Fusion
|Baphomet
|Lv.58
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Nebiros
|Lv.74
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Belial
|Lv.82
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Beelzebub
|Lv.87
|Max Up Devil Confidant;Persona Fusion
Tower Arcana
Tower arcana represents arrogance, prejudice, and authoritarian rule, showing doom and disaster. All Persona 5 Royal personas of Tower arcana are characters who were once heroes but have fallen from grace and have bad affinities with physically based skills.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Belphegor
|Lv.37
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Red Rider
|Lv.41
|Persona Fusion
|Magatsu Izanagi
|Lv.44
|DLC Fusion
|Magatsu-Izanagi Picaro
|Lv.48
|DLC Fusion
|Seth
|Lv.51
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Black Rider
|Lv.59
|Persona Fusion
|Mara
|Lv.73
|Recruit from Mementos: Qliphoth World;Persona Fusion
|Yoshitsune
|Lv.87
|Persona Fusion
|Mada
|Lv.90
|Max Up Tower Confidant;Persona Fusion
Star Arcana
Hope, faith, altruism, luck, generosity, peace, and joy are the thing Star arcana represents. All of these are astrological figures. Personas of Star arcana use Wind and Ice attacks.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Kodama
|Lv.11
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Aiyatsbus;Persona Fusion
|Fuu-Ki
|Lv.23
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
|Neko Shogun
|Lv.30
|Persona Fusion
|Kaiwan
|Lv.36
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Garuda
|Lv.52
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Vasuki
|Lv.68
|Persona Fusion
|Sroasha
|Lv.80
|Persona Fusion
|Hastur
|Lv.84
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Lucifer
|Lv.93
|Max Up Star Confidant;Persona Fusion
Moon Arcana
Moon arcana represents creativity, dreams, madness, illusions, fantasy, and one’s subconscious attachment to the world around them, the ability to feel and understand your surroundings without being told. All personas for Moon arcana in Persona 5 Royal are figures related to the moon, those related to illusions, and those related to treachery.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Succubus
|Lv.7
|Recruit from the Castle of Lust Palace;Persona Fusion
|Onmoraki
|Lv.12
|Recruit from the Museum of Vanity Palace;Persona Fusion
|Kaguya
|Lv.16
|DLC Fusion
|Black Ooze
|Lv.18
|Recruit from the Bank of Gluttony Palace;Persona Fusion
|Sui-Ki
|Lv.24
|Recruit from Mementos: Path of Kaitul;Persona Fusion
|Kaguya Picaro
|Lv.25
|DLC Fusion
|Mothman
|Lv.33
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Grimehkala
|Lv.43
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Tsukuyomi
|Lv.50
|DLC Fusion
|Tsukuyomi Picaro
|Lv.55
|DLC Fusion
|Lilith
|Lv.60
|Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
|Biyarky
|Lv.70
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Sandalphon
|Lv.75
|Max Up Moon Confidant;Persona Fusion
Sun Arcana
Sun arcana personas excel in fire and light-based skills. Standing for optimism, joy, energy, and accomplishment, the Sun arcana personas are all mythological figures about the sun, light, or fire. They often find themselves in unfavorable conditions owing to their optimism.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Suzaku
|Lv.16
|Persona Fusion
|Thunderbird
|Lv.34
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Mithras
|Lv.39
|Recruit from the Spaceport of Greed Palace;Persona Fusion
|Yurlungur
|Lv.43
|Persona Fusion
|Horus
|Lv.47
|Persona Fusion
|Ganesha
|Lv.53
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Quetzalcoatl
|Lv.66
|Persona Fusion
|Asura-Ou
|Lv.76
|Max Up Sun Confidant;Persona Fusion
Judgment Arcana
Judgment arcana is associated with gaining a deeper understanding of life, acceptance, absolution, and balance of light and dark. All Judgement arcana personas in Persona 5 Royal are intelligent, using their knowledge and wisdom to become powerful.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Anubis
|Lv.34
|Recruit from the Pyramid of Wrath Palace;Persona Fusion
|Trumpeter
|Lv.59
|Persona Fusion
|Yamata-no-Orochi
|Lv.64
|Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
|Abaddon
|Lv.75
|Recruit from the Depths of Mementos;Persona Fusion
|Messiah
|Lv.81
|DLC Fusion
|Shiva
|Lv.82
|Persona Fusion
|Michael
|Lv.87
|Persona Fusion
|Messiah Picaro
|Lv.90
|DLC Fusion
|Satan
|Lv.92
|Max Up Judgement Confidant;Persona Fusion
Councillor Arcana
Councillor arcana tarot card is not found in the standard deck. It’s the El Gran Tarot Esoterico’s card and is number I. It stands for diplomacy, possibilities, creativities, persuasion, vitality and insecurity, sickness, and lack of originality.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Kushi Mitama
|Lv.12
|Persona Fusion
|Nigi Mitama
|Lv.22
|Persona Fusion
|Decarabia
|Lv.32
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Ananta
|Lv.44
|Persona Fusion
|Yatagarasu
|Lv.57
|Persona Fusion
|Seiryu
|Lv.62
|Persona Fusion
|Dionysus
|Lv.71
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Vohu Manah
|Lv.80
|Max Up Councillor Confidant;Persona Fusion
Faith Arcana
Again, not found in the standard deck. The Faith arcana tarot card is the Visconti-Sforza card. The Arcana represents a belief in others and oneself and re
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Cendrillon
|Lv.75
|Unlocked as Violet’s Initial Persona
|Phoenix
|Lv.21
|Persona Fusion
|Tam Lin
|Lv.27
|Persona Fusion
|Unicorn
|Lv.39
|Recruit from the Casino of Envy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Okuninushi
|Lv.54
|Persona Fusion
|Orichalcum (Treasure Demon)
|Lv.60
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace
|Atavaka
|Lv.65
|Recruit from the Cruiser of Pride Palace;Persona Fusion
|Cu Chulainn
|Lv.76
|Recruit from the Center of Melancholy Palace;Persona Fusion
|Siegfried
|Lv.84
|Persona Fusion
|Maria
|Lv.93
|Max Up Faith Confidant;Persona Fusion
|Vanadis
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Violet’s Awakened Ultimate Persona
|Ella
|Inherited
|Unlocked as Violet’s Third-Tier Ultimate Persona
World Arcana
It is the last Arcana for players to get in Persona 5 Royal. It is automatically added after you get the DLC.
|Persona Name
|Base Level
|How to Get
|Izanagi-no-Okami
|Lv.80
|DLC Fusion
|Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro
|Lv.89
|DLC Fusion