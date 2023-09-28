Payday 3 Gold And Sharke Heist: Stealth, Loud, Overkill Walkthroughs

The Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist is one of the most interesting heists you are tasked to do in the game.

Your objective is to rob a small bank in New York, but what makes it interesting is that you have to steal a server along with a whole bunch of money in this heist.

The server you’re supposed to steal contains information on the person who compromised you and can be found inside the vault.

As always, you can pull this heist off in two different ways – Stealth and Loud. If you are looking to bump up the difficulty ceiling, you can also go for Overkill.

Regardless of whether you choose to do the Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist in Stealth, Loud, or Overkill, we’ll walk you through each one.

Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Stealth walkthrough

Completing the Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist in Stealth is comparatively easier than the rest of the Heists in the game. This Heist is pretty much like the Dirty Ice Heist as you’ll discover later on.

The Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist involves you robbing a bank that has 3 different areas – the front lobby, the vault lobby, and the upper floor. The first two of these areas are easy to get around, but it’s best to have some spare radios in hand for the upper floor.

Unlock the main gate to the upper floor

You’ll start off at the front lobby. While you’re here, make sure you take note of all the guards and the cameras in the area. When you’re ready, you can start the heist – the first objective of which will be to get access to the main gate.

This gate/door leads to the upper floor, accessing which will be important for your heist. This door, however, can only be unlocked via a Red Keycard, which is located inside the Loan Officer’s Office in the HR.

However, the Loan Officer’s Office itself is locked, but this one requires a QR code to be accessed. Acquiring the QR Code is much simpler though.

To get the QR Code for the Loan Officer’s Office, you have to hack some random phones scattered throughout the bank. These may either be in the front lobby offices or even in the parking lot, so you’ll have to spend some time hunting.

When you do manage to get your hands on the QR Code, though, you can proceed into the Loan Officer’s Office. While you’re here, you best be careful not to be spotted because the Loan Officer can sometimes be inside the office too.

After getting the Red Keycard from the office, you can use that to unlock the main gate leading to the vault lobby door and the upper floor.

Hack the servers on the upper floor

Once you gain access to the upper floor, your priority will be to find the Server Room – all while being careful not to get spotted.

When you find the Server Room, you’ll be required to hack the computer here which will give you the vault codes for the vault lobby door.

The hack, however, will pause at one point and when it does, it requires clearance from another computer to proceed. This computer is located inside the IT Room.

While you are looking for the IT Room, it’s best to keep your eyes open for a Blue Keycard in one of the offices as well because you’ll need it later.

Once you’re done getting clearance from the computer in the IT Room though, get back to the Server Room and resume the hack. When the hack is completed, you will receive four different codes.

Only one of these will be the correct one for the vault lobby door though. You can know that a particular code is the correct one if all the numbers in it match the numbers marked by fingerprints on the keypad – the fingerprints become visible under your flashlight.

Disable the vault lobby door lasers

When try to unlock the vault lobby door, you’ll find that lasers are blocking access to it. These lasers can be turned off with the help of four switch boxes you can find nearby.

They may either be in the same area or on the upper floor (Overkill) depending on your difficulty. When you’ve hacked all four switch boxes, the lasers will be disabled, and the vault lobby door will become accessible.

Unlock the vault door

We are now left with the Vault door itself, opening which is by far the trickiest process yet. First off, you need the Blue Keycard as mentioned before. It can either be found in one of the offices in the bank, or on the bank teller who wears a black suit.

If it’s on the bank teller, you’ll have to steal it from him. Either way, once you get your hands on the Blue Keycard, you need to make your way to the Bank Manager’s Office located at the back of the second floor.

Use the keycard you just found to gain access to the Bank Manager’s Office. When inside, find the main computer and hack it.

Now comes the tricky part. After you hack the computer, you have a thirty-second window to run back to the vault and scan the Blue Keycard there as well.

If you fail, you’ll have to hack the computer again. This step is much easier if you have invited a friend in co-op though, which is why it’s recommended to bring along a companion when doing the Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist in Stealth.

Make your escape

If you manage to successfully open the vault door, you will be free to loot as you wish. Grab all the money you can, especially the server because it’s important – and make your way to the garage.

The escape point is through the garage, which can be accessed from the back of the bank. There will be guards patrolling the area, so you’ll have to be extra careful when planning your escape.

Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Loud walkthrough

If you plan to do Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist Loud, then you’ll need an entirely different strategy altogether.

This is because, in Loud, the objectives change significantly. First off, as the alarm goes off, the main gate leading to the vault lobby and the upper floor will get permanently locked and won’t be accessed via a Keycard.

In that case, you’ll have to grab someone to open the gate via the biometric scanner. This will be one of three people – the Loan Officer, the Bank Assistant, or the Branch Assistant.

Alternatively, you can also drill through this gate, but that’s not recommended as it takes a lot of time.

After opening the main gate, your next objective will be to open the vault lobby gate, which is opened in a different way as well.

To open the vault lobby door, you’ll have to override the signals by standing in certain, randomly placed circles within the upper floor.

Mid-override, however, the process gets interfered with. In such case, you’ll have to disable the interference from the IT Office. You may have to repeat this step twice because there are two different IT offices here.

When the override is complete and the vault lobby door opens, your next task will be to get through the vault door itself. This will require a thermal lance though.

The thermal lance will be provided to you by Bile, but it will be disassembled in three different parts and dropped either on the street or on the roof. When you have collected the parts, assemble the thermal lance on the vault door and let it do its job.

The lance requires oxygen tanks to function though, so you’ll have to find other tanks throughout the bank if it runs out.

After the thermal lance does its job of cutting through the vault door, you will need to get past three smaller gates before you reach the money. However, once you do, grab all the server and all the money you can and get ready for your escape.

Instead of the garage, you escape through a chopper on the roof in the Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist in Loud. This is going to be a tough job though because there are a ton of enemies allowing the way and the route to the roof is a narrow one.

When all is done, signal for the chopper and make your escape after it arrives.

Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Overkill walkthrough

If you plan to do the Payday 3 Gold and Sharke Heist in Overkill though, things may take a small different turn. Apart from the overall difficulty being much higher, there is only one significant thing to note.

The switches that are used to turn off the lasers guarding the vault doors will be found on the upper floor instead of the area next to the vault lobby.

This makes it significantly difficult to get all of the switches, especially if you’re planning to pull the heist off in Stealth.