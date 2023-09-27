Payday 3 Under The Surphaze Stealth, Loud, Overkill Guides

“Under the Surphaze” in Payday 3 is one of the longest and most difficult heists you can expect to complete.

The job involves stealing the paintings from the SURPHAZE Art Gallery while an exhibition is being hosted by crooked rich kids.

On top of being a multi-layered level, there are guards and cameras everywhere and each exhibition room can only be unlocked using a unique QR code.

Additionally, the deposit location is far from the heist building, meaning you need to take multiple trips each time you grab the items.

You can either execute the heist right under the security’s noses or take up arms and blaze through the front door.

How to complete “Under the Surphaze Stealth” in Payday 3

The Under the Surphaze Stealth Heist is one of the most difficult heists to pull off in Payday 3. The place is swarming with guards and cameras. With little room to breathe, you will need to be more vigilant and patient than ever.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As you start the heist, pick up the zipline bag near the rocks under the bushes on your right and climb up the boxes to reach the stairs.

Before heading up, put the zipline under the stairs and then go all the way to the other side of the roof. Jump down onto the little balcony with the blue windows and use the cutter to break into the E5 area.

Mind the camera above while you lockpick the Security Room door right in front and kill the guard inside. Remember to answer the radio of the guard before you investigate further.

Search the phone on the shelf for QR codes, tucked next to some white boxes, and then head left from the room after you are done.

Take the first right, and drag the employee with you to the Server Room around the corner. There are two phones in the area that you can search.

First, tie up the hostage, and then search for the phone on the table. After you are done, break into the Break Room on your left and search the phone on the shelf to get more codes.

Sneak into the Manager’s Office

Just left of the room, you need to scan the QR code next to the brown doors and enter the laser room. Be very careful as an alarm will be triggered upon the slightest contact with them.

Wait for the moving laser to move away from you to start heading deeper into the room while minding the ones on the ground.

Use the switch on the brick wall to turn them off and exit out the door on the other side. Wait for the guard to leave and then head right. The Manager’s Office will be just around the corner. Lockpick your way in and search emails on the computer.

While the computer is pulling up the files, search the phone on the table. Once the search is complete, the exact locations of all the paintings will be displayed on the monitor for you.

Turn around and open the small hatch between the two shelves to reveal a safe that contains some loot and the USB Flash Drive that will allow access to Uma Ladette’s painting during Under the Surphaze Stealth Heist in Payday 3.

Disarm the lasers in the Exhibition Rooms

Before you steal the paintings, you need to disarm all the lasers. Otherwise, you will be triggering the security alarms while taking down the paintings.

Go left from the Manager’s Office, scan the QR code next to the E7 Exhibition banner, and head inside the laser room. Similar to before, the switch to turn them off is at the very back next to the black curtains.

Exit the room and head to your right, across the hallway, and unlock the brown room next to the E6 banner. Do note that there are guards patrolling this area. You need to be patient for them to leave before making your move.

You need to jump across from platform to platform to get to the other side of the room. The entire floor is covered in lasers, so if you touch the floor, you will be triggering a security alarm.

Disable the ground floor security bars

Leave the room after disarming the lasers and make your way to the end of the hallway. Activate the monitor mounted on the wall on your left, next to the advertisement board.

This will trigger a security protocol. Carefully get to the white circles to pass the security check to disable security bars on the top floor and remember to use the rooms you cleared to evade the guards.

After you are done, head down the stairs for another security check to disable the ground-floor security bars. Hide behind the plants to avoid the guards in the main lobby, head straight from the green curtains, and take a left into the restroom area.

Enter the open area next to the Employees’ restroom and activate the monitor mounted on the brick wall for the security check to start.

Similarly to what you did on the upper floor, stand in white circles while keeping away from watchful eyes to pass the check. Remember to scan any phones you find during the checks, we found one on the shelf of the bar.

Steal the Greg Jud painting

With the security bars disabled, it is finally time to complete the Under The Surphaze Stealth Heist by stealing the paintings in Payday 3.

Make your way to the E1 Exhibition room. Hug the right wall and loop around the hallway till you reach the E1 room for which you will have to scan the QR code.

This time there will be no lasers inside, so quickly grab the Greg Jud painting in the display case on your left.

Take a right from the room, head right through the door near the exit, up the stairs, and out from the window next to the white shelf on the left. Take the zipline and put the painting in the escape van parked just to your left to secure it.

Steal the Vicario paintings

Continuing with the Surphaze Stealth heist in Payday 3, you now need to steal the two Vicario paintings. They have blood splatters from the painter committing suicide near them. You can use this to your advantage.

You will need to use UV light to identify the Vicario paintings by checking for blood splatters. Payday 3 does randomize objective locations, but we will share where we found our paintings.

The first Vicario painting was found in the E6 Exhibition room upstairs, locked in a display case in the left corner at the very back.

The second one was in the E3 Exhibition downstairs, in a display case next to two yellow portraits on the wall near the door.

Steal the True Ladette painting

Finally, in the last objective, you need to get the True Ladette painting, for which you got the USB drive in the Manager’s Office.

There are two Ladette paintings in the gallery. To identify the real one you need to first get the spectrophotometer which can be found in the Server Room next to the E4 Exhibition room on the top floor.

It will look like a camera mounted on a large tripod, grab it and take it to the E4 room. Unlock the display case on your left, insert the flash drive examine it using the spectrophotometer. Once the scan proves it is the authentic one, grab it and make your way back to the escape vehicle.

You can also loot other paintings, especially in the rooms you disarmed. When you are ready to leave, stand in the white square to escape and complete the Under the Surphaze Stealth Heist in Payday 3.

How to complete “Under the Surphaze Loud” in Payday 3

The Under the Surphaze Loud Heist in Payday 3 is a lot more palatable since you don’t need to slowly sneak around every little corner.

Unlock the metal gate on your right from your spawn, and sneak past the guards and cameras to open the door of the glass building.

Once inside, you will need QR Codes to unlock each exhibition room which can be obtained by searching the phones that are lying around. Be quick on your feet because once the alarm triggers, you will have 30 seconds before cops arrive.

Steal the Greg Jud painting

For the first code, head up the stairs into the Security Room next to the E6 Exhibition Room and search the phone on the table. This will open the E1 Exhibition downstairs but you can’t grab the paintings just yet as there are security bars in place.

Head to the bar, behind the green curtains, and activate the monitor mounted on the wall next to it to activate the security check.

Stand in the white circles to clear the check and since most of them will be in the open, make your shots count to not lose too much health.

Once you are in the clear, head to the E1 room and grab the Greg Jud painting in the display case on your left. You can hand over the loot to your teammates as well to carry more if you are not playing solo mode.

Make your way up to the roof by using the window next to the E4 room to access the stairs outside and flare the helicopter. Once your ride is here, drop off all the loot, including the Greg Jud painting to complete the objective.

Steal the Vicario paintings

You need to steal the Vicario Paintings next during Under the Surphaze Loud Heist in Payday 3 but you can’t access them without disabling the security bars of the top floor.

Between the E4 and E5 rooms, the security control monitor will be mounted on the wall so activate it and pass the security check by standing in the white circles.

After the scans, unlock the Manager’s Office upstairs, next to the E4 room, and search the computer as well as the phone next to it on the table.

The computer search will reveal the locations of all the paintings that you need to grab later so keep them in mind. Open the wooden hatch between the shelves behind you, unlocking which will reveal the USB Drive required for the Uma Paintings later on.

As you found on the computer, the Vicario Paintings can be found in E3 and E6 exhibition rooms. There will be two versions of Vicario paintings in each room but you need to shine the UV light and grab the ones with the blood splatters.

The QR code for the E6 room can be found on the phone in the Break Room next to the E5 room. Once inside E6, flash the UV light onto the display cases, for us, it was the immediate left one from the door.

To get the QR code for the E3 room, search the Employee’s restroom next to the stairs, near the green curtains.

We found it in the middle storage drawer in the very back of the room. Scan the code to unlock the E3 room and grab the second Vicario Painting which was fortunately right next to the door for us.

Steal the True Ladette painting

The final painting required for Under the Surphaze Loud Heist in Payday 3 is the real version of Uma Ladette’s painting. To authenticate the paintings you need to grab the Spectrophotometer in the Server Room next to the E4 room.

Scan the code you found in the Manager’s Office earlier to open the E4 room, open the display case, plug the flash drive, and wait for the spectrophotometer to authenticate the Ladette Painting.

Once the authentication reveals it is the real one, grab the painting and any other loot in the area and head back up to the roof. Deposit all the loot and the paintings to complete Under the Surphaze Heist in Loud in Payday 3.