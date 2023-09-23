How To Play Solo In Payday 3

Playing with friends is fun, but what if you want to play solo in Payday 3? Fortunately, the game has given you the option to play solo. Technically, you will not play solo, as you will play with several bots. But you can use them to your competitive advantage to finish the heist mission in Payday 3.

How to play Payday 3 solo

In Payday 3, there is no option now that you can select to go solo. But there is only one way to play solo: with three “AI Bots.” To play solo, you need to follow the steps given below:

Enter the game menu and select “ Join a Heist and Matchmake .”

.” From the list of heists, choose the one that you prefer.

You will then be presented with the different “ Lobby Types ” you can join. Choose the “ Invite Only ” or “ Friends Only ” option to play solo.

” you can join. Choose the “ ” or “ ” option to play solo. After this, you need to choose your “ difficulty level ,” once you are done with that, hit “Matchmake.”

,” once you are done with that, hit “Matchmake.” Depending on your game level, the system will generate a perfect match for you. Once the matchmaking is done, you will enter the lobby.

You will then get the chance to choose the lobby, and for that, five minutes will be given.

After that, you can play solo with three randomly selected bots from Payday 3.

What can you expect from the Solo mode in Payday 3

From my experience playing the Solo mode in Payday 3, the difficulty level can be slightly higher than normal. You are not playing with the real players, who sometimes make mistakes.

On the other hand, there is an upside to playing with Both, which is that they are highly skilled and will not trigger any alarms. This means you can be as stealthy as possible during the mission, depending on your skill.

The bots will, however, not be able to lead the mission, and you have to set the course yourself. If you have engaged in a firefight, the bots will join you. In Payday 3, you can choose to play solo if you want, for which you will be given three bots to play with during the missions.