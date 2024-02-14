Palworld: Verdash Location & How To Breed

With a rabbit-like appearance, Verdash is one of the most powerful Grass-type Pals in Palworld. Having great Work Suitability, it is a versatile worker and a great resource for expanding your base.

On top of that, it can turn the tides of your battles against formidable foes, especially when the opponent happens to be a Ground Element Pal. This guide covers the location and the breeding method for getting Verdash in Palworld.

Where to find Verdash in Palworld?

Verdash is a rare Pal that can be found at only two locations in the game world. It roams around in the No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary, a small island teeming with rare Pals, situated near the Volcanic Island.

As the place’s name suggests, the whole island is strictly guarded. You will gain a Wanted Level and have authorities running behind you as soon as you try to attack/ capture a Pal here. If you don’t want a run-and-chase game at the moment, you can skip finding Verdash in the Wildlife Sanctuary and move to the other place to capture it.

The second area where Verdash can be encountered is a dungeon known as the Sealed Realm of the Swift.

The Pal appears as a Level 35 Field Alpha boss at this location. If you fail to capture it for any reason, don’t worry, as it will spawn after an hour again at the same spot in Palworld.

How to catch Verdash

Verdash surely puts up a fight and makes you struggle for a moment before capturing it. It is an extremely aggressive creature having really strong attack prowess. Make sure to keep a Fire Pal with you to exploit Verdash’s weakness to Fire-type attacks.

Consider taking a Legendary or Ultra Sphere with you to catch Verdash when it has received enough damage already. Avoid excessive headshots once the Pal reaches low health levels, as it can increase your chances of killing it instead of capturing it. If it is killed, you will receive Leather and Bones.

How to breed Verdash in Palworld

Verdash can be bred at the Breeding Farm using several breeding combinations. Below are some of the easiest ones:

Parent 1 Parent 2 Cattiva Penking Penking Cremis Chikipi Cinnamoth Foxparks Incineram Direhowl Eikthyrdeer Leezpunk Celaray Gobfin Melpaca

The Grass-type Pal can also be used as a parent along with a second one to breed some powerful Pals.

Parent 1 Parent 2 Child Melpaca Verdash Lovander Teafant Verdash Gumoss Lamball Verdash Daedream Celaray Verdash Caprity Rooby Verdash Beegarde Penking Verdash Tombat

Verdash Skills and Work Suitability

Grassland Speedster is the Partner skill associated with Verdash in Palworld. With this skill, the Pal increases your movement speed and applies grass damage to your attacks while fighting by your side.

Verdash also impresses you when it comes to Work Suitability. It is one of the best Base Pals in the game and does the following: