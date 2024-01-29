Palworld: Best Pals For Your Base

Running an automated base with the best pals for different jobs.

By Ashar Ahmad

All the Pals in Palworld are of a certain type. This type also determines their skills which are used in various aspects of work. Some are good at mining, while others can make medicine to treat the injured or ill. All these are important to keep a camp running.

While there are over 100 pals in Palworld, and most of them can do multiple tasks, not every Pal among those is ideal for a certain type of task. To get a fully automated base, we will be suggesting some of the best pals and the work they are suitable for.

Best Cooling Pals

Cooling pals keep the items in storage cool so they won’t go bad and can be used for a long time. Here are a few of the pals that can do this work amazingly at different points of the game.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
PengulletLevel 12/10Plateau of Beginnings Around Islands of Sea Breeze Archipelago Marsh IslandWatering Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
PenkingLevel 28/10No.1 Wildlife SanctuaryWatering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Mining Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
Ice ReptyroLevel 35/10Mount ObsidianMining Lv. 3
FrostallionLevel 47/10Snowy Mountain

Best Electricity Generating Pals

Machines need electricity to work properly, and for that, you need electricity-generating Pals. These pals are Electric type and can generate electricity for the power generator to keep the power of numerous machines going.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
SparkitLevel 12/10Abandoned Mineshaft Twilight DunesHandiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
UnivoltLevel 25/10Deep Bamboo Thicket Investigator’s ForkLumbering Lv. 1
GrizzboltLevel 37/10No.1 Wildlife SanctuaryHandiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3
OrserkLevel 47/10No.3 Wildlife SanctuaryHandiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3

Best Farming Pals

Farming depends on the type of item you want. All pals drop different items, which means you need to figure out their drops by capturing or killing them. Then determine if you want a certain item and then go out to farm at the specific spot.

PalProducesUsed For
LamballProduces WoolHigh Quality Cloth Shoddy Bed
ChikipiProduces EggFood
Mau/Mau CrystDig up Gold.
MozzarinaProduces MilkFood
WoolipopProduces Cotton CandyFood
BeegardeProduces HoneyFood
FlambelleProduces Flame OrgansAntique Couch Set Cooking Pot Electric Heater Electric Kitchen Flame Cauldron Heater Hip Lantern Improved Furnace Metal Barrel Set Primitive Furnace
SibelyxProduces High Quality ClothArmor Lily’s Spear Giga Glider
VixyDig random objects

Best Gathering Pals

Gathering pals are tasked with gathering food from the plantations and supplying it to others on the base whenever needed. In this way, you won’t need to keep all pals in check yourself.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
TanzeeLevel 12/10Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
LyleenLevel 26/10No.3 Wildlife SanctuaryPlanting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Medicine Production Lv. 3
VerdashLevel 33/10No.2 Wildlife SanctuaryPlanting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 3 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2

Best Handiwork Pals

You can’t keep doing everything by yourself, and to get aid in that, you need Handiwork pals. These pals help in building structures. When more pals are working, the work will be finished faster.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
RibbunyLevel 12/10All Islands west from Plateau of Beginnings Ascetic Falls Syndicate campsGathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
RobinquillLevel 28/10Cinnamon Forest Lake Centre Hypocrite HillPlanting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 2
VerdashLevel 33/10No.2 Wildlife SanctuaryPlanting Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
AnubisLevel 46/10Twilight DunesMining Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2

Best Kindling Pals

Kindling tasks are related to the fire-type Pals. These tasks require all the work that is related to fire like igniting, burning or refining, or cooking.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
FoxparksLevel 12/10Plateau of Beginnings Past Mammorest pal boss near Waterfall. Volcano East of Mossanda Forest
BushiLevel 24/10Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary  Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2
RagnahawkLevel 37/10Mount ObsidianTransporting Lv. 3
Jormuntide IgnisLevel 47/10No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Lumbering Pals

Most of the items at the base are made of wood. To help with that, Lumbering Pals help cut down and collect wood to keep its steady supply at the base for building.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
LifmunkLevel 11/10Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten IslandPlanting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1
GrizzboltLevel 37/10No.1 Wildlife SanctuaryGenerating Electricity Lv. 3 Handiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3
WumpoLevel 38/10Snowy MountainHandiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 4

Best Medicine Production Pals

Medicine Production Pals work on making medicine, which is used to heal wounds or illnesses of other pals.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
LifmunkLevel 11/10Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten IslandPlanting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1
ElizabeeLevel 27/10Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft  Planting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1
LyleenLevel 36/10No.3 Wildlife SanctuaryPlanting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2

Best Mining Pals

Mining Pals are a big help for mining. They can destroy and collect mined items. These pals also work at the Stone Pit to farm stone, which is used in a lot of basic items.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
CattivaLevel 12/10Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
PenkingLevel 28/10No.1 Wildlife SanctuaryWatering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
AnubisLevel 36/10Twilight DunesHandiwork Lv. 4 Transporting Lv. 2
BlazamutLevel 49/10No.3 Wildlife SanctuaryKindling Lv. 3

Best Planting Pals

Pals who work to keep the plantation tidy and fresh are the planting pals. These work on the farm and make sure that all plants are tended to.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
TanzeeLevel 12/10Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
ElizabeeLevel 27/10Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft  Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 2
BroncherryLevel 37/10Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket
LyleenLevel 46/10No.3 Wildlife SanctuaryHandiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2 Medicine Production Lv. 3

Best Transporting Pals

Transporting Pals transport the mined, harvested or collected items to the storage unit in the base. If the Pal has other skills such as lumbering, mining etc, they would also gather their work items and drop them at the base. This makes having items in a single place quite easy.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
CattivaLevel 12/10Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshift Small Cove (complete island)Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
BushiLevel 24/10Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary  Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2
RagnahawkLevel 37/10Mount ObsidianKindling Lv. 3
WumpoLevel 48/10Snowy MountainHandiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 3 Cooling Lv. 2

Best Watering Pals

Just like as it sounds, watering Pals work as water machines that are used in various types of work. It can be for plantations when water is required or to use a machine operated by water like a crusher and mills.

PalLevelFoodLocationOther Skills
PengulletLevel 12/10Plateau of Beginnings Around both Islands of Sea Breeze Archipelago Marsh IslandHandiwork Lv. 1 Cooling Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
PenkingLevel 28/10No.1 Wildlife SanctuaryHandiwork Lv. 2 Mining Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
AzurobeLevel 36/10No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
JormuntideLevel 47/10Verdent Block Near Investigator’s Fork

