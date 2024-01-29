Palworld: Best Pals For Your Base

All the Pals in Palworld are of a certain type. This type also determines their skills which are used in various aspects of work. Some are good at mining, while others can make medicine to treat the injured or ill. All these are important to keep a camp running.
While there are over 100 pals in Palworld, and most of them can do multiple tasks, not every Pal among those is ideal for a certain type of task. To get a fully automated base, we will be suggesting some of the best pals and the work they are suitable for.
Best Cooling Pals
Cooling pals keep the items in storage cool so they won’t go bad and can be used for a long time. Here are a few of the pals that can do this work amazingly at different points of the game.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Pengullet
|Level 1
|2/10
|Plateau of Beginnings Around Islands of Sea Breeze Archipelago Marsh Island
|Watering Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Penking
|Level 2
|8/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Watering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Mining Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
|Ice Reptyro
|Level 3
|5/10
|Mount Obsidian
|Mining Lv. 3
|Frostallion
|Level 4
|7/10
|Snowy Mountain
|–
Best Electricity Generating Pals
Machines need electricity to work properly, and for that, you need electricity-generating Pals. These pals are Electric type and can generate electricity for the power generator to keep the power of numerous machines going.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Sparkit
|Level 1
|2/10
|Abandoned Mineshaft Twilight Dunes
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Univolt
|Level 2
|5/10
|Deep Bamboo Thicket Investigator’s Fork
|Lumbering Lv. 1
|Grizzbolt
|Level 3
|7/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3
|Orserk
|Level 4
|7/10
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3
Best Farming Pals
Farming depends on the type of item you want. All pals drop different items, which means you need to figure out their drops by capturing or killing them. Then determine if you want a certain item and then go out to farm at the specific spot.
|Pal
|Produces
|Used For
|Lamball
|Produces Wool
|High Quality Cloth Shoddy Bed
|Chikipi
|Produces Egg
|Food
|Mau/Mau Cryst
|Dig up Gold.
|–
|Mozzarina
|Produces Milk
|Food
|Woolipop
|Produces Cotton Candy
|Food
|Beegarde
|Produces Honey
|Food
|Flambelle
|Produces Flame Organs
|Antique Couch Set Cooking Pot Electric Heater Electric Kitchen Flame Cauldron Heater Hip Lantern Improved Furnace Metal Barrel Set Primitive Furnace
|Sibelyx
|Produces High Quality Cloth
|Armor Lily’s Spear Giga Glider
|Vixy
|Dig random objects
|–
Best Gathering Pals
Gathering pals are tasked with gathering food from the plantations and supplying it to others on the base whenever needed. In this way, you won’t need to keep all pals in check yourself.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Tanzee
|Level 1
|2/10
|Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)
|Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Lyleen
|Level 2
|6/10
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Planting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Medicine Production Lv. 3
|Verdash
|Level 3
|3/10
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Planting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 3 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
Best Handiwork Pals
You can’t keep doing everything by yourself, and to get aid in that, you need Handiwork pals. These pals help in building structures. When more pals are working, the work will be finished faster.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Ribbuny
|Level 1
|2/10
|All Islands west from Plateau of Beginnings Ascetic Falls Syndicate camps
|Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Robinquill
|Level 2
|8/10
|Cinnamon Forest Lake Centre Hypocrite Hill
|Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 2
|Verdash
|Level 3
|3/10
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Planting Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
|Anubis
|Level 4
|6/10
|Twilight Dunes
|Mining Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2
Best Kindling Pals
Kindling tasks are related to the fire-type Pals. These tasks require all the work that is related to fire like igniting, burning or refining, or cooking.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Foxparks
|Level 1
|2/10
|Plateau of Beginnings Past Mammorest pal boss near Waterfall. Volcano East of Mossanda Forest
|–
|Bushi
|Level 2
|4/10
|Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2
|Ragnahawk
|Level 3
|7/10
|Mount Obsidian
|Transporting Lv. 3
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Level 4
|7/10
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|–
Best Lumbering Pals
Most of the items at the base are made of wood. To help with that, Lumbering Pals help cut down and collect wood to keep its steady supply at the base for building.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Lifmunk
|Level 1
|1/10
|Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten Island
|Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1
|Grizzbolt
|Level 3
|7/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Generating Electricity Lv. 3 Handiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3
|Wumpo
|Level 3
|8/10
|Snowy Mountain
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 4
Best Medicine Production Pals
Medicine Production Pals work on making medicine, which is used to heal wounds or illnesses of other pals.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Lifmunk
|Level 1
|1/10
|Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten Island
|Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1
|Elizabee
|Level 2
|7/10
|Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft
|Planting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1
|Lyleen
|Level 3
|6/10
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Planting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2
Best Mining Pals
Mining Pals are a big help for mining. They can destroy and collect mined items. These pals also work at the Stone Pit to farm stone, which is used in a lot of basic items.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Cattiva
|Level 1
|2/10
|Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Penking
|Level 2
|8/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Watering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
|Anubis
|Level 3
|6/10
|Twilight Dunes
|Handiwork Lv. 4 Transporting Lv. 2
|Blazamut
|Level 4
|9/10
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Kindling Lv. 3
Best Planting Pals
Pals who work to keep the plantation tidy and fresh are the planting pals. These work on the farm and make sure that all plants are tended to.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Tanzee
|Level 1
|2/10
|Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island)
|Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Elizabee
|Level 2
|7/10
|Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 2
|Broncherry
|Level 3
|7/10
|Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket
|–
|Lyleen
|Level 4
|6/10
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2 Medicine Production Lv. 3
Best Transporting Pals
Transporting Pals transport the mined, harvested or collected items to the storage unit in the base. If the Pal has other skills such as lumbering, mining etc, they would also gather their work items and drop them at the base. This makes having items in a single place quite easy.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Cattiva
|Level 1
|2/10
|Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshift Small Cove (complete island)
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Bushi
|Level 2
|4/10
|Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2
|Ragnahawk
|Level 3
|7/10
|Mount Obsidian
|Kindling Lv. 3
|Wumpo
|Level 4
|8/10
|Snowy Mountain
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 3 Cooling Lv. 2
Best Watering Pals
Just like as it sounds, watering Pals work as water machines that are used in various types of work. It can be for plantations when water is required or to use a machine operated by water like a crusher and mills.
|Pal
|Level
|Food
|Location
|Other Skills
|Pengullet
|Level 1
|2/10
|Plateau of Beginnings Around both Islands of Sea Breeze Archipelago Marsh Island
|Handiwork Lv. 1 Cooling Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1
|Penking
|Level 2
|8/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Handiwork Lv. 2 Mining Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2
|Azurobe
|Level 3
|6/10
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|–
|Jormuntide
|Level 4
|7/10
|Verdent Block Near Investigator’s Fork
|–