Palworld: Best Pals For Your Base

All the Pals in Palworld are of a certain type. This type also determines their skills which are used in various aspects of work. Some are good at mining, while others can make medicine to treat the injured or ill. All these are important to keep a camp running.

While there are over 100 pals in Palworld, and most of them can do multiple tasks, not every Pal among those is ideal for a certain type of task. To get a fully automated base, we will be suggesting some of the best pals and the work they are suitable for.

Best Cooling Pals

Cooling pals keep the items in storage cool so they won’t go bad and can be used for a long time. Here are a few of the pals that can do this work amazingly at different points of the game.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Pengullet Level 1 2/10 Plateau of Beginnings Around Islands of Sea Breeze Archipelago Marsh Island Watering Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Penking Level 2 8/10 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Watering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Mining Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2 Ice Reptyro Level 3 5/10 Mount Obsidian Mining Lv. 3 Frostallion Level 4 7/10 Snowy Mountain –

Best Electricity Generating Pals

Machines need electricity to work properly, and for that, you need electricity-generating Pals. These pals are Electric type and can generate electricity for the power generator to keep the power of numerous machines going.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Sparkit Level 1 2/10 Abandoned Mineshaft Twilight Dunes Handiwork Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Univolt Level 2 5/10 Deep Bamboo Thicket Investigator’s Fork Lumbering Lv. 1 Grizzbolt Level 3 7/10 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Handiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3 Orserk Level 4 7/10 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Handiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3

Best Farming Pals

Farming depends on the type of item you want. All pals drop different items, which means you need to figure out their drops by capturing or killing them. Then determine if you want a certain item and then go out to farm at the specific spot.

Pal Produces Used For Lamball Produces Wool High Quality Cloth Shoddy Bed Chikipi Produces Egg Food Mau/Mau Cryst Dig up Gold. – Mozzarina Produces Milk Food Woolipop Produces Cotton Candy Food Beegarde Produces Honey Food Flambelle Produces Flame Organs Antique Couch Set Cooking Pot Electric Heater Electric Kitchen Flame Cauldron Heater Hip Lantern Improved Furnace Metal Barrel Set Primitive Furnace Sibelyx Produces High Quality Cloth Armor Lily’s Spear Giga Glider Vixy Dig random objects –

Best Gathering Pals

Gathering pals are tasked with gathering food from the plantations and supplying it to others on the base whenever needed. In this way, you won’t need to keep all pals in check yourself.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Tanzee Level 1 2/10 Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island) Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Lyleen Level 2 6/10 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Planting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Medicine Production Lv. 3 Verdash Level 3 3/10 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Planting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 3 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2

Best Handiwork Pals

You can’t keep doing everything by yourself, and to get aid in that, you need Handiwork pals. These pals help in building structures. When more pals are working, the work will be finished faster.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Ribbuny Level 1 2/10 All Islands west from Plateau of Beginnings Ascetic Falls Syndicate camps Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Robinquill Level 2 8/10 Cinnamon Forest Lake Centre Hypocrite Hill Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 2 Verdash Level 3 3/10 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Planting Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2 Anubis Level 4 6/10 Twilight Dunes Mining Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2

Best Kindling Pals

Kindling tasks are related to the fire-type Pals. These tasks require all the work that is related to fire like igniting, burning or refining, or cooking.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Foxparks Level 1 2/10 Plateau of Beginnings Past Mammorest pal boss near Waterfall. Volcano East of Mossanda Forest – Bushi Level 2 4/10 Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2 Ragnahawk Level 3 7/10 Mount Obsidian Transporting Lv. 3 Jormuntide Ignis Level 4 7/10 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary –

Best Lumbering Pals

Most of the items at the base are made of wood. To help with that, Lumbering Pals help cut down and collect wood to keep its steady supply at the base for building.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Lifmunk Level 1 1/10 Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten Island Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 1 Grizzbolt Level 3 7/10 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Generating Electricity Lv. 3 Handiwork Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 3 Wumpo Level 3 8/10 Snowy Mountain Handiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 4

Best Medicine Production Pals

Medicine Production Pals work on making medicine, which is used to heal wounds or illnesses of other pals.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Lifmunk Level 1 1/10 Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket Forgotten Island Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Elizabee Level 2 7/10 Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft Planting Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Lyleen Level 3 6/10 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Planting Lv. 4 Handiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2

Best Mining Pals

Mining Pals are a big help for mining. They can destroy and collect mined items. These pals also work at the Stone Pit to farm stone, which is used in a lot of basic items.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Cattiva Level 1 2/10 Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island) Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Penking Level 2 8/10 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Watering Lv. 2 Handiwork Lv. 2 Cooling Lv. 2 Transporting Lv. 2 Anubis Level 3 6/10 Twilight Dunes Handiwork Lv. 4 Transporting Lv. 2 Blazamut Level 4 9/10 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Kindling Lv. 3

Best Planting Pals

Pals who work to keep the plantation tidy and fresh are the planting pals. These work on the farm and make sure that all plants are tended to.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Tanzee Level 1 2/10 Abandoned Mineshaft Small Cove (complete island) Planting Lv. 1 Handiwork Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Elizabee Level 2 7/10 Mossanda Forest Devout Mineshaft Handiwork Lv. 2 Gathering Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 1 Medicine Production Lv. 2 Broncherry Level 3 7/10 Investigator’s Fork Bamboo Thicket – Lyleen Level 4 6/10 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Handiwork Lv. 3 Gathering Lv. 2 Medicine Production Lv. 3

Best Transporting Pals

Transporting Pals transport the mined, harvested or collected items to the storage unit in the base. If the Pal has other skills such as lumbering, mining etc, they would also gather their work items and drop them at the base. This makes having items in a single place quite easy.

Pal Level Food Location Other Skills Cattiva Level 1 2/10 Plateau of Beginnings Abandoned Mineshift Small Cove (complete island) Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Transporting Lv. 1 Bushi Level 2 4/10 Beach of Mount Obsidian No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Handiwork Lv. 1 Gathering Lv. 1 Lumbering Lv. 3 Transporting Lv. 2 Ragnahawk Level 3 7/10 Mount Obsidian Kindling Lv. 3 Wumpo Level 4 8/10 Snowy Mountain Handiwork Lv. 2 Lumbering Lv. 3 Cooling Lv. 2

Best Watering Pals

Just like as it sounds, watering Pals work as water machines that are used in various types of work. It can be for plantations when water is required or to use a machine operated by water like a crusher and mills.