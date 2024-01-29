All Palworld Partner Skills

Similar to Active and Passive skills in Palworld, there is a third type of skill called Partner Skills. Partner Skills in Palworld are exclusive to a species, and every Pal you capture of that type will always have that skill.

If you are interested in learning the Partner Skills for your Pals in Palworld, then you have come to the right place. I will be discussing all of these skills, along with some overpowered ones that can help you a lot in overcoming those survival challenges, especially if you are new to the game.

How do Partner skills work in Palworld

Every Pal that you encounter will have some sort of Partner Skill, and these will be either combat-oriented, base-oriented, or mount-oriented. Each of these abilities will play a role in maximizing your Pal’s efficiency as a battler, means of transportation, or as a worker in Palworld.

However, not every Partner skill is available as soon as you capture a Pal. For some partner skills in Palworld, you will need to use the technology points to unlock key items, such as saddles, rocket launchers, machine guns, etc. Then, you can use the Pal Gear Workbench to craft these items, which will end up unlocking that Pal’s partner skill.

There are a total of 60 Pals that offer you Partner Skills in Palworld. These skills in Palworld can be unlocked once you craft the required gear for each of these Pals, and this way, you will be able to benefit from their Partner skills during your fights and also make use of some of these Pals by assigning them to different ranches at your Base.

You can learn about all the Partner skills in Palworld in the table below:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pal Name Partner Skill Info Arsox Poka Poka Body Keeps you warm in cold environments Astegon Black Ankylosaur Ridden as a flying mount. And it also allows you to deal increased damage to ore while mounted. Azurobe Waterwing Dance It can be ridden to travel on water. This way you can also benefit from the water damage that is applied to your attacks. Blazehowl Hellflame Lion You can ride this Pal. Engaging Grass Pals with this specific Pal also helps in increasing the Grass Pals drop rates once you take those monsters down during your fights. Blazehowl Noct Darkflame Lion You can ride this Pal. Engaging Neutral Pals with this specific Pal also helps in increasing the Neutral Pals drop rates once you take those monsters down during your fights. Broncherry Fragrant Dragon Your Grass attacks increase significantly while mounted on this Pal. Caprity Berry Picker It can be ridden to travel on water. This way, you can also benefit from the water damage that is applied to your attacks. Cattiva Cat Helper In many cases, it ends up dropping Red Berries from its back when assigned to your Ranch. Chikipi Egg Layer It helps in carrying your supplies, and this way, it increases your maximum carrying capacity. Cremis Fluffy Wool Increases attack power of your Neutral Pals and this Pal also drops Wool when assigned to Ranch. Daedream Dream Chaser Appears near you during your fights and supports your attacks with magic bullets. Depresso Caffeine Inoculation Depresso can drink a ton of energy drinks which tend to increase its movement speed for a certain time. Digtoise Drill Crusher Performs attacks such as Shell Spin and this Pal also follows you while spinning and mines ores efficiently for you. Dinossom Fragrant Dragon You can ride this Pal, and it moves slightly faster than most mounts. Direhowl Direhowl Rider In some cases, it ends up laying Eggs when assigned to the Ranch. Eikthyrdeer Guardian of the Forest It can be ridden and also allows you to perform a double jump while mounted. Increases efficiency of cutting trees. Elphidran Amicable Holy Dragon You can ride this Pal as an aerial mount. While fighting together, Dark Pals tend to drop more items when defeated. Fenglope Wind and Butts You can ride it, and its partner skill allows you to enhance your Grass attacks while mounted. Foxparks Huggy Fire When the skill is activated, this Pal transforms into a flamethrower for you to use. Frostallion Ice Steed Craft its saddle to ride it as a flying mount. It also changes your attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted. Fuack Surfing Slam When activated, Fuack body surfs toward an enemy and slams into them. Galeclaw Galeclaw Rider You can summon this Pal and use it instead of a Glider. Similarly, it also allows you to fire a gun while gliding. Grizzbolt Yellow Tank Craft the saddle to ride this Pal and it will be able to rapidly fire a minigun while mounted. Gumoss Logging Assistance Improves efficiency of cutting trees. Hoocrates Dark Knowledge Increase the attack power of your Dark Pals Jetragon Aerial Missile Craft the saddle to ride it, and once you do that, it can double jump while mounted. Jolthog Biribiri Bombs Craft this Pal’s saddle to ride it as a flying mount. This way, it can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Jormuntide Stormbringer Sea Dragon Craft it saddle to mount it and travel on water. While mounted, it also prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Kingpaca King of Muscles This Pal helps in carrying your supplies and increases your maximum carrying capacity. Kitsun Clear Mind You can craft its saddle to ride it. Once you mount it, this Pal becomes more efficient in cutting trees and mining ores. Lamball Fluffy Shield When activated, equips you with a shield by turning into one and also drops Wool when assigned to Ranch. Lifemunk Lifmunk Recoil When activated, leaps onto your head and uses a submachine gun to follow up on your attacks in your fights. Mammorest Gaia Crusher You can craft its saddle to ride it. Once mounted, it provides Dark damage to your attacks. Maraith Messenger of Death It allows you to equip Jolthog in hand to be thrown at enemies and cause a lightning explosion upon impact. Melpaca Pecapaca Wool You can ride it after crafting its saddle. It also tends to drop Wool when assigned to the Ranch. Menasting Steel Scorpion You can craft its saddle to ride it. This way, you can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted on this specific Pal. Mossanda Grenadier Panda You can equip a Rocket Launcher and fire Pengullet as ammunition. This way, the Pengullet explodes in contact with enemy Pals and is incapacitated. Nitewing Travel Companion Craft its saddle to ride it as a flying mount. Pengullet Pengullet Cannon Craft its saddle to mount it. Once you do that, it can apply Dark damage to your attacks. Penking Brave Sailor Assists you in your fight against other Pals especially Fire Pals, which tend to drop more items when defeated. Pyrin Red Hare You can craft its saddle to ride it. It also applies Fire damage to your attacks while mounted. Pyrin Noct Black Hare You can craft its saddle to ride this Pal as a flying mount. This way, it enhances the Dragon attacks while mounted. Quivern Sky Dragon’s Affection Craft its saddle to mount this Pal. Once you do that, it will prevent you from losing Stamina while moving over water. Ragnahawk Flame Wing You can craft its saddle to ride it as a flying mount. Moreover, it also applies Fire damage to your attacks while mounted. Relaxaurus Missile Turret Grants you the ability to use a missile turret in your fights. Relaxaurus Lux Missile Parry Grants you the ability to use a missile turret in your fights. Reptyro Beasts that devour ores Once you mount this Pal you will become more efficient at destroying ore. Rooby Tiny Spark It increases the attack power of your Fire Pals. Rushoar Hard Head You can craft it saddle to ride this Pal. Once you mount it, you will be able to increase this specific Pal’s efficiency while destroying boulders. Shadowbreak Modified DNA You can craft its mount to ride it as a flying mount. This way it will enhance the dark attacks. Sparkit Static Electricity It increases the power attack of your Electric Pals when you use this Pal in your team. Suzaku Wings of Flame You can craft its saddle to ride this Pal as a flying mount. Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Surfent Swift Swimmer Craft its saddle to ride it. Once mounted, this Pal is Unaffected by the cold or heat. Tanzee Cheery Rifle After you activate its skill, Tanzee will mercilessly fire an assault rifle at nearby enemies. Teafant Soothing Shower This pal spouts mysterious water that soothes your wounds and restores your HP in the process. Univolt Swift Deity Applies Electric damage to your attack while mounted. Vanwyrm Aerial Marauder Craft its saddle to ride this Pal as a flying mount. This way it will increase the damage you deal to enemy Pal’s weak points. Vixy Dig Here! This pal can often be used to dig up items from the ground when assigned to a Ranch Woolipop Candy Pop This particular Pal often drops Cotton Candy when assigned to a Ranch. Wumpo Guardian of the Snowy Mountain You can craft its saddle to mount this Pal. It also helps in carrying over your supplies and increases your maximum carrying capacity.

How to learn Partner Skills in Palworld

Once you capture a Pal successfully in Palworld, you can check its Partner Skills, which will be locked and will require a key item. In order to learn this skill, you will need to head over to the Technology section and unlock the Pal Gear Bench. After that, you can gather your resources to craft those key items, i.e., Saddles, Rocket Launcher, etc.

This way, you can use these items on your Pals, and after designating a key to your Partner Skills, you can use this ability to deliver a decent amount of damage on your enemies in Palworld.

Keep in mind these types of abilities are quite essential, especially in combat scenarios, because they give you access to much more Firepower than you’d otherwise have. Apart from that Pals make for an excellent mount source and allow you to cover larger distances with relative ease as well in Palworld.

Best Early Game Partner Skills in Palworld

There are a ton of Partner Skills when it comes to using different Pals in Palworld, but there are some noteworthy Overpowered early-game Partner Skills that you should definitely know about too. These will include skills such as

Zephyr Glider (Lv.1)

This Partner Skill can be used once you catch a Celaray and craft the Celaray Gloves at the Pal Gear Workbench in Palworld. Once crafted, this ability allows you to use the Celaray as a glider, so you don’t have to craft one. It costs you little stamina to use this Pal while gliding as well.

Tip: If you are playing in normal mode and fall while not using the Zephyr Glider, you will lose your gear when you die. However, you will be able to use this glider to get back to your drop stuff.

Hard Head (Lv.1)

This Partner Skill allows you to not only mount your Rushoar once you have crafted the saddle for it but it will also grant you the ability to destroy rock by charging quickly towards them in Palworld. This way it will save you a lot of time mining stone for crafting other items.

Moreover, you will be able to negate fall damage while riding the Rushoar, and it will make traveling a lot easier for you to experience as well.

Pengullet Cannon

It is one of the best Partner Skills, especially for beginners, as it will allow you to load your Pengullet Pal into the Pengullet Rocket Launcher.

You can then shoot it at your enemies, causing massive area damage, and the best part about this Partner skill is that this specific damage will get higher as your Pengullet levels up. This factor alone makes it one of the best defenses against raids early on during your playthrough in Palworld.

Huggy Fire (Lv.1)

This is an excellent choice if you are considering a DPS Partner Skill in Palworld. This ability can be used once you craft the fox bark harness, and it allows you to pick up the pal in your arms and use it as a flame thrower.

This way, the damage you deliver will stack up insanely well, especially against enemy bosses, and also inflict a burn debuff for even more damage per second. Lastly, you can get this ability early on after reaching Level 6 in Palworld, and it will prove effective in taking down harder enemies, making your fights easier.

Lifmunk Recoil (Lv.1)

In order to use this overpowered Partner Skill ability, you will need to craft the Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun first in Palworld. This can be done at your Pal Gear Workbench, and after acquiring it, you can put Lifmunk on your head, and it will fire its gun insanely fast whenever you are attacking something. You can hit targets at a rapid rate, deliver a ton of Burst damage, and take them out with relative ease in Palworld