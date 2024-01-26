How To Capture Alpha Pals In Palworld

Alpha Pals are hard-to-miss giant Pals in Palworld. These can be encountered as Area Bosses while roaming the open or as Dungeon Bosses at the end of certain dungeons. They are unique and will always spawn at the same location. These locations will be marked on your map as small icons with the picture of the said Pal. The Dungeon bosses will be randomized each time you enter the Dungeon.

TIP You can leave the boss room to despawn the current Alpha Pal and enter again to get a different Alpha Pal as the boss. You can use this trick to capture the Alpha variant of any Pal that you want.

Do note that all the Alpha Pals will respawn after set intervals, so if you fail or accidentally kill them, you can always come back for them later. You can also farm Alpha Pals by doing this after you have defeated them once.

How to capture an Alpha Pal in Palworld

Alpha Pals are much harder to catch than your regular Pals in Palworld. You might find yourself struggling to capture one even when its health is almost zero.

This is especially true if the Pal is much higher level than you. To increase your chances be sure to stock up on some Mega Spheres along with the regular Palspheres. In this guide, you find out how to capture Alpha Pals in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Find an Alpha Pal

Before you can capture an Alpha Pal, you need to first find one. The first Alpha Pal you will most likely spot after starting the game is Mammorest, the giant elephant pal casually grazing the hills nearby. You need to stay away from this guy for as long as possible and look for other Alpha Pals that you have any chance of capturing.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The first Alpha Pal we recommend is Chillet at level 11 which can be found around the Rayne Syndicate’s Tower or Gumoss at level 13 at Hillside Cavern.

Explore the open world and dungeons as much as you can and the Alpha Pals will start appearing on your map. Once you have selected your target, you can view their information and prepare accordingly.

Step 2: Get Supplies

Once you have decided on which Alpha Pal you want to go after, you need to get some essential supplies that will help you capture them.

Palspheres: The most obvious thing you need to stock up on is the Palspheres. We recommend that you carry around 50 Palspheres at you at all times. This is because you will encounter multiple regular Pals on your way and during the boss fight. It is a good idea to capture as many as you can to gain EXP. Also always use the regular Palspheres for your first couple of tries to capture the Alpha Pal.

Mega Spheres: Mega Spheres provide a higher chance of capturing Pals. You need to be at least level 7 to craft them and have a Sphere Workbench in your base. Alternatively, you can hunt down some Syndicate Thugs to gain some Mega Spheres.

Arrows and Ammo: Before heading out to the fight, it is advised that you replenish your ammo and arrows by crafting them in your base. Some useful items like Poison arrows and bear traps can significantly increase your chances of capturing an Alpha Pal in Palworld.

Food and Medicine: Make sure to have enough food on you to feed yourself and your Pals as hungry Pals recover at a much slower rate. The easiest way to stock up on food items is to have a berry farm in your base. Also, keep some medical supplies in your inventory to heal yourself on the go.

Step 3: Select the best Pals for your Party

It is important to know about the Alpha Pal you are targeting especially their elemental ability. You can use the Paldeck to see their elemental type and take the Pals that are strong against that element in your party.

For example, Gumoss is a grass-type Pal so the fire-type Pals like Foxparks will do the most amount of damage against them. You can use the survival guide to see how the elements work in Palworld.

Attack and Capture

Once all the preparations are done, head out to the Alpha Pal’s location and attack with everything you have. Alpha Pals have much more health and will do more than regular Pals so be sure that all the Pals in your part are in the best condition.

An important mechanic to use here is that there is no cooldown for calling out Pals. Use this to your advantage by constantly switching out your Pals during the boss fight. You can recall the Pals who are taking damage or in the way of an incoming high-damage attack. As long as your Pal isn’t incapacitated, they can recover some health and rejoin the fight later.

Make sure to use the Partner Skills of all your Pals as they will often greatly help in combat. For, example Tanzee can use an Assault Rifle but will only do so if you command it.

TIP You receive a decent amount of Ancient Civilization Parts for every new Alpha Pal you defeat. These are required to build certain stuff like Egg Incubators or some higher-tier weapons.

Some Alpha Pals will have allies or minions to assist them but they are not too hard to deal with. Once the Alpha Pal is down to the last bits of its health, recall all your Pals to avoid accidentally killing them off.

Throw a couple of regular Palspheres at the boss for good measure. If successfully captured, you are good to go without using any high-tier spheres. Otherwise, you will need to use a Mega Sphere or even a higher-tier Sphere depending on the level of the Alpha Pal.

Once captured, you can recall them at your base and put them to good work for all the trouble they caused you. You can also return to the location of the boss fight after they respawn to farm them indefinitely.