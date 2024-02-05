Palworld: Best Grass Pals, Ranked

Grass-type pals in Palworld are usually weak and do not excel in combat however that is just the wrong way of judging them. The significance of Grass Pals lies in their versatility and Planting Work Suitability. These Pals are essential to keep everyone at your base fed and running.

Despite their crippling weakness to Fire pals, Grass Pals are strong against Ground Pals which feature some fearsome heavy hitters. This makes them valuable to have on your team.

Ranking the best Grass Pals in Palworld

10. Tanzee

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv1

Handiwork Lv1

Lumbering Lv1

Transporting Lv1

Gathering Lv1

Tanzee is not especially a strong fighter or a fast worker but serves as a jack of all trades and can perform multiple tasks when at base. You can also unlock its Partner Skill which allows it to fire an assault rifle at enemies.

Tanzee is one of the first Pals you can acquire in Palworld and given its utility, you can not afford to miss out on this adorable Pal, especially in early-game.

9. Cinnamoth

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv2

Medicine Production Lv1

Cinnamoth is a bit complicated case as it has pitifully low HP but is still better suited for combat. Cinnamoth’s Partner skill allows you to poison your enemies dealing damage over time but make sure to only use it for this purpose and recall her as soon as the poison wears off.

8. Verdash

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv2

Handiwork Lv3

Lumbering Lv2

Transporting Lv2

Gathering Lv3

Verdash is a great Grass Pal for mid-game as its Partner Skill will boost your movement speed and add Grass damage to your attacks. Even during the late game, Verdash can serve you well as a worker pal at your base with its multiple Work Suitabilities.

7. Broncherry

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv3

Broncherry is best suited as a Worker Pal at your base to keep all your Pals well-fed. Broncherry has level 3 Planting Work Suitability and a Partner Skill that increases your maximum carrying capacity.

6. Robinquill

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv1

Planting Lv1

Handiwork Lv2

Lumbering Lv1

Medicine Production Lv1

Transporting Lv2

Gathering Lv2

Robinquill is your ideal partner for mid-game boss fights. Its Partner skill, Hawkeye allows you to deal more damage to an enemy’s weak spots. With some good weapons and a Robinquill in your team, you can make short work of several mid-level bosses.

5. Petallia

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv3

Handiwork Lv2

Medicine Production Lv2

Transporting Lv1

Gathering Lv2

Petallia is a support Pal and has an incredibly useful Partner skill that can restore some part of your health during combat. This makes Petallia one of the best Grass Pals as there are no medical supplies or items to heal yourself in Palworld.

Petallia can also learn some useful water skills to counter fire Pals, who are the natural enemies of Grass Pals.

4. Wumpo Botan

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv1

Handiwork Lv2

Lumbering Lv3

Transporting Lv4

This giant walking bush is the grass variant of Wumpo and is in a lot of ways one of the most helpful pals in Palworld. Wumpo Botan can do several things at your base but it is best utilized for transporting various resources around the base with Transport Work Suitability at Level 4.

Wumpo Botan also increases your carrying capacity when in your party making it a much-needed part of the team while gathering resources.

3. Lyleen

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv4

Handiwork Lv3

Gathering Lv2

Medicine Production Lv3

Like Petallia, Lyleen is also a support Pal and can restore even more of your health during combat. Apart from her role as a support Pal, Lyleen can deal quite a bit of damage on her own making her easily one of the best Grass pals in Palwolrd

2. Mossanda

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv2

Handiwork Lv2

Lumbering Lv2

Transporting Lv3

The adorable panda-looking Pal is nothing to scoff at. It is a late game Pal and for a good reason. It can unleash deadly martial arts moves at its enemies and launch a barrage of grenades at invading enemies using its partner skill Grenadier Panda.

Mossanda is also one of the few grass Pals that you can use as mounts and ride into battle.

1. Warsect

Work Suitability:

Planting Lv1

Handiwork Lv1

Lumbering Lv3

Transporting Lv3

The best grass Pal in Palworld is none other than the monstrous beatle Warsect. Warsect has insane amounts of HP and can deal massive damage to its enemies meanwhile offering you additional armor with its Partner skill.

Warsect has grass and ground elements but will also add fire damage to your attacks making it effective against a variety of other Pals.