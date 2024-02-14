Palworld: Grizzbolt Location & How To Breed

Grizzbolt is one of the most iconic Electric-type pals in Palworld. It is a resourceful combat partner and utilizes its incredible stats and attack sets to win battles for you. In terms of Work Suitability, it is also a perfect Pal for your base that generates power and enables you to progress to the next game levels.

All of this is possible only after you add this Pal into your Paldeck, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. That’s why, we have crafted this guide to help you find Grizzbolt’s location and the method to breed it.

Where to Find Grizzbolt in Palworld?

Grizzbolt can be encountered at Nature Preserve No.1, a special Pal Sanctuary situated on the south corner of the Palworld map. You can reach there using a Flying-type pal such as Vanwyrm or Nitewing.

Just like other Sanctuaries, this place is heavily guarded by powerful guardians. Attacking (or even interacting with) a Pal here will earn you a Wanted Level, after which you will be chased by authorities due to performing a criminal activity.

FYI You may have to wait quite some time for Grizzbolt to spawn on the Island. If it is not spawning even after several minutes, try getting off the island and then land again.

How to catch Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt will not be defeated easily until you have some solid attack sets and combat strategy. If you are below level 20, you may find yourself struggling and wasting multiple capture chances.

Being an Electric-type, Grizzbolt is weak to Ground-type Pals in Palworld. So, make sure that a Ground Element Pal is accompanying you in this fight.

Once its health drops below 20 percent, use a Pal Sphere (preferably Hyper or Ultra) to catch Grizzbolt. If you accidentally kill it, the game will reward you with the following:

Electric Organ (for generating electricity)

Leather (for crafting armor and saddles, etc.)

How to breed Grizzbolt in Palworld

Unlike many other Pals that can be obtained from multiple breeding combos, you can get Grizzbolt as a breeding product only from one combination.

You have to breed Mossanda with Rayhound to get Grizzbolt from them. Once both Pals make love at the Breeding farm, a Huge Dragon Egg will be produced which

Grizzbolt can also be Hatched from a Huge Electric Egg. You can find Pal eggs in the Palpagos map as intractable objects.

If you want to use Grizzbolt in the best possible way to produce other powerful Pals, try the following combinations:

Parent 1 Parent 2 Child Nitewing Grizzbolt Jormuntide Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux Cinnamoth Grizzbolt Warsect Relaxaurus Grizzbolt Orserk Sweepa Grizzbolt Jormuntide Penking Grizzbolt Pyrin

Grizzbolt Partner Skill and Work Suitability

The Partner Skill for Grizzbolt happens to be Yellow Tank. This skill is unlocked using Grizzbolt’s Minigun. After unlocking it, you will be able to mount Grizzbolt and have it use the minigun against enemies.

Below is the Work Suitability of this Electric-type Pal: