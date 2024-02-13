Palworld: Sweepa Location & How To Breed

Sweepa is one of the Ice Pals that you can acquire during the early stages of your Palworld gameplay. Sweepa is one of the most underrated Pals in the game in the sense that it is fairly easy to capture but with some planning can be turned into one of the most powerful Pals in Palworld. Sweepa’s Ice attribute already makes it a strong opponent against Dragon pals like Chillet but in this guide, you will discover where to find Sweepa and how to make it overpowered. We will also be discussing how to breed Sweepa and what other Pals you can breed by pairing it with other Pals.

Where to find Sweepa in Palworld?

You can find a level 11 Alpha Pal version of Sweepa south of the Small Cove fast travel point at the coordinates -225 and -592.

Finding and defeating this version of Sweepa comes with its pros and cons. On one hand, you get an Alpha version of the Pal but this is only for beginner levels.

The other option is to look for a higher-level version of Sweepa in one of its habitats. Sweepa usually spawns around the Twilight Dunes and the Frostbound Mountains. If you manage to catch a Lucky version of this Pal it will have additional bonuses to its health, speed, and attack.

How to catch Sweepa in Palworld

Sweepa does not put up much of a fight and is fairly easy to capture. The only obstacle is that it is usually swarmed by several Swees that will join in the fight. Both Sweepa and Swee are Ice types and are inherently weak against Fire pals. Thus, be sure to bring a Fire Pal with you to ensure your victory.

Try not to kill the smaller Swees during the fight. It is much better to capture them instead for the additional EXP and you will need a lot of Swees to make Sweepa Overpowered.

Once you have managed to lower its health enough, throw a Palsphere to capture it.

How to make Sweepa Overpowered in Palworld

After capturing Sweepa, you might not think too highly of it as a combat Pal but there is a way to make Sweepa Overpowered. This is thanks to its Partner Skill “King of Fluff” which increases its stats for each Swee you have in your team. Pair a Sweepa with 4 Swees and you will notice the increased damage output but there is a way to go even further.

This involves capturing multiple Sweepas and Swees and using the Pal Essence Condenser to increase the stats of your main Pals.

To do this select the Pal with the best passive skills and sacrifice all duplicates to improve it. We recommend enhancing Sweepa to at least 3 stars and 4 Swees to at least 2 stars each.

This will take a considerable amount of time and effort but it will turn your Sweepa into a walking weapon of mass destruction.

However, do note that the Partner Skill will not be in effect until you unlock and craft Sweepa’s saddle. This is fairly easy to unlock from the Technology Menu at level 14 and craft it with the following ingredients.

Leather x3

Paldium Fragment x10

Cloth x8

How to breed Sweepa in Palworld

You can also get more Sweepas through breeding by using a pair of different male and female Pals. This will be much easier to go looking for them every time as you will need a lot of these to enhance your main Pal.

You must have a Breeding Farm and a few cakes at your base to start the breeding process. Assign any pair of Pals from the following list to the Breeding Farm and place some cake in the Breeding Farm chest.

Parent 1 Parent 2 Mossanda Pyrin Cinnamoth Elizabee Sweepa Sweepa Mossanda Ragnahawk Nitewing Ragnahawk Penking Mammorest

Sweepa can also be paired with other Pals to breed some rare Pals that are otherwise only available in mid or late-game.