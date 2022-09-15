In NBA 2k23 Sharpshooters are critical to secure a match. Given their significance, it should come as no surprise that you must have the best Sharpshooters possible in order to assert your dominance in the match. To help with that, this guide will provide you with the best NBA 2K23 Sharpshooter Builds.

Jump To:

NBA 2K23 aggressive sharpshooter build (next-gen / current-gen)

If you play basketball aggressively, this is the Sharpshooter Build for you. This is the most lethal Sharpshooter build in NBA 2k23, which will turn you into a total bully on the court and will help you crush your opponents.

Body Settings

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 246 lbs

Wingspan: 6’10”

Body Shape: Burly

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 75

Driving Layup: 87

Driving Dunk: 84

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 70

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 55

Ball Handle: 85

Speed With Ball: 84

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 55

Steal: 86

Physicals

Speed: 77

Acceleration: 68

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Masher: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Acrobat: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Shooting Badges

Space Creator: Gold

Green Machine: Silver

Guard up: Bronze

Agent 3: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Gold

Unpluckable: Gold

Killer Combos: Gold

Handle For Days: Silver

Clamp Break: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Challenger: Gold

Menace: Gold

Pick Dodger: Gold

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: Spot-up precision



Balanced sharpshooter build (next-gen / current gen)

This Sharpshooter build is well-balanced and will assist you in developing a graceful playstyle without being too harsh on the basketball court. If you love being a gentleman, you should definitely go for this build.

Body Settings

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 210 lbs

Wingspan: 6’8”

Body Shape: Slight

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 75

Driving Layup: 70

Driving Dunk: 75

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 95

Free Throw: 82

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 82

Speed With Ball: 81

Defense/Rebounding

Inferior Defense: 70

Perimeter Defense: 80

Steal: 80

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 80

Vertical: 55

Stamina: 99

Finishing Badges

Corner Specialist: Gold

Giant Slayer: Gold

Acrobat: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Shooting Badges

Deadeye: Gold

Guard up: Bronze

Agent 3: Gold

Limitless Range: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Dimer: Bronze

Killer Combos: Silver

Bailout: Silver

Quick First Step: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Anchor: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Ankle Braces: Bronze

Pogo Stick: Silver

Pick Dodger: Silver

Work Horse: Silver

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps



Defensive sharpshooter build (next-gen / current gen)

If you believe that having the best stats makes the game a piece of cake and you want to improvise on situations yourself, this is the build for you.

This Sharpshooter build has basic stats but your playstyle will help you along the way.

Body Settings

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 197 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4”

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 44

Driving Layup: 64

Driving Dunk: 84

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 72

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 72

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 75

Speed With Ball: 80

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 97

Steal: 99

Physicals

Speed: 87

Acceleration: 82

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Arial Wizard: Gold

Giant Slayer: Silver

Rise up: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Claymore: Gold

Corner Specialist: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Hyperdrive: Gold

Killer Combos: Silver

Ankle Breaker: Silver

Floor General: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Pick Dodger: Gold

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Glove: Core

Ankle Braces: Silver

Pick Dodger: Silver

Work Horse: Silver

Primary Takeover: Extreme Clamps

Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps