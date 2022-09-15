In NBA 2k23 Sharpshooters are critical to secure a match. Given their significance, it should come as no surprise that you must have the best Sharpshooters possible in order to assert your dominance in the match. To help with that, this guide will provide you with the best NBA 2K23 Sharpshooter Builds.
Jump To:
NBA 2K23 aggressive sharpshooter build (next-gen / current-gen)
If you play basketball aggressively, this is the Sharpshooter Build for you. This is the most lethal Sharpshooter build in NBA 2k23, which will turn you into a total bully on the court and will help you crush your opponents.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 246 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’10”
- Body Shape: Burly
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 75
- Driving Layup: 87
- Driving Dunk: 84
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 77
- Three-Point Shot: 92
- Free Throw: 70
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 55
- Ball Handle: 85
- Speed With Ball: 84
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 55
- Steal: 86
Physicals
- Speed: 77
- Acceleration: 68
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 95
Finishing Badges
- Masher: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Space Creator: Gold
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard up: Bronze
- Agent 3: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Unpluckable: Gold
- Killer Combos: Gold
- Handle For Days: Silver
- Clamp Break: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Challenger: Gold
- Menace: Gold
- Pick Dodger: Gold
Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Secondary Takeover: Spot-up precision
Balanced sharpshooter build (next-gen / current gen)
This Sharpshooter build is well-balanced and will assist you in developing a graceful playstyle without being too harsh on the basketball court. If you love being a gentleman, you should definitely go for this build.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’7”
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’8”
- Body Shape: Slight
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 75
- Driving Layup: 70
- Driving Dunk: 75
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 81
- Three-Point Shot: 95
- Free Throw: 82
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 82
- Speed With Ball: 81
Defense/Rebounding
- Inferior Defense: 70
- Perimeter Defense: 80
- Steal: 80
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Acceleration: 80
- Vertical: 55
- Stamina: 99
Finishing Badges
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Giant Slayer: Gold
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Deadeye: Gold
- Guard up: Bronze
- Agent 3: Gold
- Limitless Range: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Dimer: Bronze
- Killer Combos: Silver
- Bailout: Silver
- Quick First Step: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Anchor: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Ankle Braces: Bronze
- Pogo Stick: Silver
- Pick Dodger: Silver
- Work Horse: Silver
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps
Defensive sharpshooter build (next-gen / current gen)
If you believe that having the best stats makes the game a piece of cake and you want to improvise on situations yourself, this is the build for you.
This Sharpshooter build has basic stats but your playstyle will help you along the way.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’7”
- Weight: 197 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’4”
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 44
- Driving Layup: 64
- Driving Dunk: 84
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 72
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 72
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 75
- Speed With Ball: 80
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 97
- Steal: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 87
- Acceleration: 82
- Vertical: 70
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Arial Wizard: Gold
- Giant Slayer: Silver
- Rise up: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Claymore: Gold
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Hyperdrive: Gold
- Killer Combos: Silver
- Ankle Breaker: Silver
- Floor General: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Pick Dodger: Gold
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Glove: Core
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Pick Dodger: Silver
- Work Horse: Silver
Primary Takeover: Extreme Clamps
Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps