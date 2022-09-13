If you want to win matches in NBA 2K23, you better have some of the most useful playing techniques up your sleeve. This NBA 2K23 guide will walk you through how important it is for your team players to know how to Slam Dunk and will provide you with a build that can assist you in doing so. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Best dunk build in NBA 2K23

Dunk or Slam Dunk is a kind of basketball technique that, upon execution, lets the player jump in the air and take the ball to control it above the rim’s horizontal plane, then finally score by shoving it directly into it the basket. Upon doing so, players get a total of two points.

It is one of the most useful and fierce shots players can have their team learn, as it gets you the most points, controls the overall momentum of the game, and deflates your opponent’s ego.

It is one of those skills that most NBA series players might take for granted; however, learning its importance and mastering it will enable you to take more victories than you would expect.

Below is the Best Dunk Build in NBA 2K23 that will help you become an absolute hard-to-control beast on the court.

Height 6’6″ Weight 265 lbs Wingspan 7’3″ Close Shot 68 Driving Layup 88 Driving Dunk 99 Standing Dunk 44 Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 68 Three-Point Shot 74 Free Throw 50 Pass Accuracy 70 Ball Handle 70 Speed with Ball 75 Interior defense 76 Perimeter Defense 97 Steal 63 Block 61 Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 59 Speed 76 Acceleration 79 Strength 95 Vertical 82 Stamina 93

Takeovers

Takeovers are the primary and secondary abilities that you gain as the match heats up. You can pick any type of takeover for your build, but the following two are the recommended ones:

Finishing Moves : Able to absorb and finish through contact on layups, dunks, and alley-oops.

: Able to absorb and finish through contact on layups, dunks, and alley-oops. Easy Blowbys: Enhances the ability to drive by defenders, making it easier to get to the rim.

How to set up the dunk build

This NBA 2K23 dunk build is for the players that love to play with some of their own skills accompanied by the assistance of attributes.

This Dunk build incorporates the bully playstyle, which essentially means that you will be very aggressive against your opponents, and you will use your size and Strength to take the upper hand on the court and slam the ball right in the basket.

For the Shooting settings, we’ve selected Mid-Range Shot (68), Three-Point Shot (74), and Free Throw (50).

These settings will let the players have a total of 13 shooting badges which will further buff up this build and enhance your dunk slams.

Moreover, you will be stronger around the basket and can go through anyone who tries to stop you from getting the ball in.

For the Play Making settings, we went with Pass Accuracy (70), Ball Handle (70), and Speed with Ball (75). These settings will help you get one tier of the dribble moves and assist you in getting better control of the court.

For the Defense/ Rebounding settings, we focused on Interior defense (76), Perimeter Defense (97), Steal (63), Block (61), and Defensive Rebound (59).

We went with these settings because you will be able to get your hand on the Challenger: Hall of Fame, Bully, and Clamps Badges.

If you’re unaware of what these badges do, they make you a beast! You will be exhausting out the opponents with the above ones and eventually outdo everyone in the court.

For physical settings, we have maxed out the Strength to 95 because you will need it while dunking and the rest of the settings go as follow; Speed (76), Acceleration (79), Vertical (82), and Stamina (93).

This setting won’t let you run fast, and we’re not looking for that either; what we want is to run through people, and this is exactly what this build does for you.

And there you have it! The best dunk build. Of course, you can control the settings as you like; however, the above selections guarantee a killer Dunk Build that helps you earn points for your team.