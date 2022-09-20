Various attributes serve various purposes while playing NBA 2k23. Equipping yourself with them elevates your play style and increases your chances of stacking up scores for your team. In this NBA 2K23 guide, we will walk you through the best Post Hook players under the categories of different heights. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Post Hook in NBA 2k23

While playing NBA 2k23, players will be given a chance to choose various players from various teams and use different attributes to buff their abilities.

Post Hook is one of the abilities that help players close the basket near the blocks or in the paint.

Below we have emphasized the Post Hook attributes you’ll find on various players of different heights that you should pick. Especially since this year, we have witnessed the divide in animations between players of different sizes.

Although the NBA series allows players to perform best to their abilities regardless of their height, it’s better to know which ones to pick.

Below is a list of our favorite Post Hook players in NBA 2k23 according to their sizes.

Best Post Hook Players Under 6’5ft

Devin Booker

Devin Booker makes great celebrity headlines besides being a good basketball player.

This 6’5 king is a Versatile Offensive Force Archetype and secures the 53rd spot on the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute in NBA.

This young man serves as a killer Shooting Guard or Point Guard for the Phoenix Suns and has an Overall Rating of 91 with a total of 33 badges to unlock.

Additionally, he has a 74 Post Hook attribute and generally ranks #12 out of 868 Current NBA Players.

Jae’Sean Tate

This 6’4 Hybrid Defender also cuts for the Best Post Hook Players Under 6’5ft.

Jae’Sean Tate secures 82nd place on the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute in 2K23. He has an Overall Rating of 77 with a total of 4 Badges.

With being a great Small Forward or Power Forward for the Houston Rockets, tate also has a 69 Post Hook attribute, making him a decent choice for you.

Best Post Hook Players Between 6’5 to 7ft

Robin Lopez

This 7ft king is remarkably the best Post Hook player as he not only secures first place on the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute on NBA 2K23 but also has an Overall Rating of 75 with a Back-To-Basket Big Build.

He has a spectacular 96 Post Hook Attribute with a fierce Center Position for Cleveland Cavaliers.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is a 6’6 Slashing Playmaker Archetype who plays as a Power Forward or Center for New Orleans Pelicans. He has an Overall Rating of 87 with 25 Badges to unlock.

Additionally, Williamson has an excellent Post Hool attribute of 84, making him a great choice for you.

Jimmy Butler

Finally, for this category, we’re concluding the list with nonother than the high-performing Jimmy Butler. This king is 6’7 and secures the 12th spot in the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute on NBA 2K23.

He has an overall rating of 93 with a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker Build and 37 Badges. With the 82 post Hook attribute, Butler makes a decent option.

Best Post Hook Players Above 7ft

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is a 7ft 2-Way 3-Level Scorer with an Overall Ranking of 96 with 28 Badges.

He makes a great Center position for the Philadelphia 76ers and steals the 3rd spot on the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute in 2K23.

With a remarkable 94 Post Hook attribute, Embiid becomes a great choice for you.

Kristaps Porzingis

Besides being the best Free Throw player above 7ft in NBA 2k23, Kristaps Porzingis also possesses great Post Hook attributes.

He’s ranked 11th on the Top 100 list for the Highest Post Hook Attribute in 2K23, with a Post Hook attribute of 83.

He makes a great Center or Power Forward position for the Washington Wizards and has remained the 4th overall pick in the 2015 NBA. Porzingis is also a 2-Way Inside-the-Arc Scorer with a 7’3 height.