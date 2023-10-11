Lies of P Gesture Secrets: All The Places Where You Can Use Gestures

Just like Soulsborne games, performing Gestures in Lies of P can lead to new secrets and rewards. Once you have learned all the gestures available in the game, you need to know the places where you can use these gestures to uncover some secrets in Lies of P.

Whether to complete a quest or unlock some new reward, there are plenty of gesture secrets in Lies of P, and there is a location to use those emotes for almost every gesture. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t make it easy to figure out where you can use these gestures. After all, unlike Dark Souls or Elden Ring, there is no online component in Lies of P, so other players can’t leave hints for you.

Thankfully, that is why we are here, as we have compiled every secret location we have found so far where using a gesture in Lies of P does something unique.

Secret places to use Gestures in Lies of P

We will continue to update as we discover more gesture secrets, but for now, try out the mentioned gestures at the locations below to unlock new rewards in Lies of P.

Broken Puppet Barren Swamp Entrance (Anger)

The Anger gesture can be used at the Broken Puppet lying outside in the open near the Barren Swamp entrance stargazer. It is one of the multiple gestures that you can use there in front of the Puppet.

This will result in getting the Attribute Resistance Ampoule along with the Radiant Ergo Fragment, Resplendent Ergo Fragment, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant, and Quartz.

Broken Puppet Barren Swamp Entrance (Clap)

Like the Anger gesture, the Clap gesture can be used at the Broken Puppet lying outside in the open near the Barren Swamp stargazer. The Puppet requires multiple gestures for the reward, and Clap is one of them.

This will result in getting the Attribute Resistance Ampoule along with the Radiant Ergo Fragment, Resplendent Ergo Fragment, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant, and Quartz.

Broken Puppet Barren Swamp Entrance (Happy)

Just like the previous two gestures, including the Anger and Clap, you need to repeat the Happy gesture to the same Puppet lying outside the Barren Swamp Stargazer Entrance. This will result in getting the Attribute Resistance Ampoule along with the Radiant Ergo Fragment, Resplendent Ergo Fragment, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant, and Quartz.

All three gestures we have mentioned so far will complete the Broken Puppet’s side quest in Lies of P.

Krat Central Station (Check Ground)

Another secret location in Lies of P where you can perform a gesture for a reward is near the Krat Central Station. From the Krat Central Station Plaza stargazer, head towards Hotel Krat until you come across the Jeweled Cryptic Vessel Decryption. This is also the vista location where you can see Hotel Krat from a distance.

Head towards the barrel near the edge and perform the Check Ground gesture. The secret reward for the Check Ground gesture here is Legion Caliber and The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel.

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel (Pray)

In order to perform the Pray gesture, you need to find the One Winged Angel Statue located near the St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. Once there, perform the Pray gesture, and your Humanity points will increase as a reward.

St. Frangelico Cathedral (Sad)

Once you have the Sad gesture, you need to visit the St. Frangelico Cathedral and perform the Sad gesture in front of the Altars present there. This gesture can also be performed in front of the Puppet, located near the Barren Swamp Stargazer Entrance.

Using the Sad gesture in front of the altars will help you get Humanity Points along with the Attribute Resistance Ampoule, Radiant Ergo Fragment, Resplendent Ergo Fragment, Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant, and Quartz.

Hotel Krat (Show Off Clothes)

The Show Off Clothes gesture needs to be performed in front of Antonia in Hotel Krat. Make sure to equip the Someone’s Memory outfit before performing the Gesture. Using the Show Off Clothes gesture comes with the secret reward of a Vivid Ergo Fragment.

Moonlight Town (Stalker’s Promise)

Once you have obtained the Stalker’s Promise gesture in the Lies of P, you need to move to Moonlight Town to perform it. Find the dark-headed NPC named The Atoned and perform the Stalker’s Promise gesture in front of him. The secret reward for using the Stalker’s Promise gesture is the Cable Railway Key in Lies of P.