How To Get Full Moonstone Of The Covenant In Lies Of P

Collectibles play an important role in Lies of P but instead of just lore-related objects, they act as materials for upgrades. Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P is one of the rarest collectible items that acts as a resource to upgrade your weapon’s blades. This guide will take you through all the possible locations where you can find Full Moonstone of the Covenant along with where you can use it after collecting as well.

Lies of P Full Moonstone of the Covenant locations

There is a range of different items and materials scattered throughout areas of Lies of P. Some of these items are very rare while some of them are abundantly found while progressing through different chapters.

Full Moonstone of the Covenant falls under the rare category and only has a few fixed locations where you can find it. So make sure if you find a Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P, don’t waste it as it is a precious resource.

Following are all the locations where we were able to find the rare Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P.

Relic of Trismegistus

After reaching Hotel Krat through the Collapsed Street you need to talk to Lady Antonia and play her piano. This will unlock the entrance of the Relic of Trismegistus. After assembling the Stargazer, you need to explore the nearby area and you will find a tunnel in the area taking you to the Underworld.

Here you will see some red butterflies flying around. Slay them and one of them will reward you with the Full Moonstone of the Covenant.

Ascension Bridge

This is the ending area of the game. During the walkthrough of Ascension Bridge, you can find a total of two Full Moonstones of the Covenant here in Lies of P.

During the initial phase of the Ascension Bridge, first, you need to deal with Sophia. Once done with that you need to move to the dining room by following the path right next to a chair. From there, the path will take you to the ruins. Here you will also come across a lift. On the lift, you will also find one Full Moonstone of the Covenant resting.

For the second item, you need to continue your journey through the Ascension Bridge. You will need to assemble a Stargazer. After that, fight with some of the enemies including an Elite Electric Manipulator.

Once done dealing with this foe, climb up the ladder and a few steps before a plank, turn to your left and you will be able to get your hands over another Full Moonstone of the Covenant.

Arche Abbey

This is also among the ending parts of the game. Once you are at the Outer Wall of the Arche Abbey, you need to climb up the stairs. From the stairs, you will be able to see a platform on your left side with some collectibles. Jump onto it and you will find Full Moonstone of the Covenant along with some other items as well.

Additionally, you may find another one in one of the rooms in the upper part of the Arche Abbey as well.

Polendina’s Shop

Well, this source of Full Moonstone of the Covenant is not free at all. You need to find and return the Sturdy Krat Supply Box from Grand Exhibition gallery to Polendina in order to expand his shop. Once done with it, you will be able to purchase the Full Moonstone of the Covenant for 6500 Ergo from the shop.

How to use Full Moonstone of the Covenant in Lies of P

Once you have collected the Full Moonstone of the Covenant, the next important thing is to know where and how you can utilize it for the best of your interest. Well, this material falls in the Upgrade Blade Material which means it can be used to upgrade the boss weapons to +5 in the game (need a total of 3). After the upgrade with the Full Moonstone of the Covenant, the lethality of the weapons increases manyfold.