How To Get Black Steel Cutter In Lies of P

Black Steel Cutter in Lies of P falls under the Greatsword category of weapons and is considered an Advance scaling weapon thanks to its A scaling with the stat. Getting the Black Steel Cutter weapon is an easy task, but it requires a lot of running around and solving puzzles. That is why we are here, to help you fast-track this process and unlock the weapon quickly.

Lies of P Black Steel Cutter location

The Black Steel Cutter greatsword can be looted from a chest within the Hermit’s Cave in Barren Swamp. However, the entrance to the Hermit’s Cave is locked, and unlocking Hermit’s Cave is the only thing you need to do to get the weapon.

The first thing on the list is that you need to obtain the Special Krat Supply Box from a chest in Collapsed Street in Chapter 9. Go up to the 3rd floor of the hotel and pass through the broken wall. From there, continue on the ledge around the tower and the drop-down and continue on the north side. This is where you’ll find the chest holding the Special Krat Supply Box.

Return to Hotel Krat with the Special Krat Supply Box, deliver it to Polendina to expand his inventory, and then purchase Rusty Cryptic Vessel from him. Take the Rusty Cryptic Vessel to Venigni and ask him to decipher it.

Once that is done, you are free to go to Barren Swamp, as the entrance to Hermit’s Cave will now be unlocked.

Go down the ladder from the Hermit’s Cave stargazer until you see a wooden structure from which a carcass enemy emerges. This structure has a chest inside, which contains the Black Steel Cutter weapon in Lies of P.

Black Steel Cutter Fable Arts

Once you pick up the Black Steel Cutter, you will have the option to disassemble it into Black Steel Cutter Blade and Black Steel Cutter Handle. Both these weapon parts can be crafted to make new weapon combos. Since both parts come with their own Fable Art, you will get the benefit of the fable art that you use in weapon assembly

Storm Slash (Black Steel Cutter Blade): slashes an enemy multiple times

Guard Parry (Black Steel Cutter Handle): counter an enemy’s attack with a powerful attack of your own