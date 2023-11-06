Lies of P All Costume Locations

In Lies of P, costumes are apparel that doesn’t give any protection to you, but they do make you look like a million bucks. These costumes are simply cosmetics items in this game. Some are wacky and funny, while others are a piece of art.

For whatever reason you choose to wear them, you will be killing enemies with a side of flare. In this guide, we will show you all the locations of the different costumes available in Lies of P.

Where to find All the Costumes in Lies of P?

The costumes are scattered throughout the map. Some are very straightforward to get, while some will require you to defeat a few enemies. There are different costumes in Lies of P for different styles. Some are simply wacky, while others offer a distinct taste of sophistication and style. Whatever the reason may be, here are the locations of the different costumes.

Owl Doctor’s Hunting Apparel

You can find Owl Doctor’s Hunting Apparel costume in the Crypt Vessel. To get to this costume in the Lies of P, you have to use the clues you find and then decrypt the cryptic vessels. This costume will be available to you as a reward after you solve the first one.

The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel

You can find Atoned’s Hunting Apparel also in the Crypt Vessel. Essentially, to get to this costume in the Lies of P, you have to use the clues you find and then decrypt the Jeweled cryptic vessels. This costume will be available to you as a reward after you solve it.

Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel

You can also find the Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel costume in the Crypt Vessel is Lies of P. Use the clues you find and then decrypt the Rustic cryptic vessels. This costume will be available to you as a reward after you solve it. You will also unlock a secret area known as the Hermit’s cave when you solve the Rustic vessel crypt.

Red Fox’s Hunting Apparel

You can also find the Red Fox’s Hunting Apparel in the Crypt Vessel. But you will need the Frozen Feast boss weapon to get this costume. You also have to complete the Mechanical Crypt Vessle to unlock this costume in the Lies of P.

Blue Blood’s Tailcoat

The Blue Blood’s Tailcoat costume is available in the Trinity Keys area. You can acquire this from the union workshop room.

Monster Sweeper’s Hunting Apparel

The Monster Sweeper’s Hunting Apparel is available in the Trinity Keys area. You can get this by visiting the chapel room in the St. Frangelico’s Cathedral.

Workshop Master’s Workwear

The Workshop Master’s Workwear costume is available in the Trinity Keys area. You can get this by visiting the Krat central station room.

Alchemist’s Cape

The Alchemist’s Cape costume in the Lie of P is available in the Trinity Keys area. You can get this by visiting the Arche Abby and then going to Arlecchino’s room.

Someone’s Memory

The Someone’s Memory costume is available in the Trinity Keys area in Lies of P. You can get this by talking to Antonia upon visiting Hotel Krat.

Mad Donkey Hunting Apparel

You will get the Mad Donkey Hunting Apparel in Lies of P after defeating the Mad Donkey stalker to rescue your father/creator Geppeto.

Survival Hunting Apparel

The Survival Hunting apparel is available in the Trinity Keys areas. First, visit the Workshop Union Culvert. Then, go through the level until you meet the Black Cat. Now, instead of going to the control room, check out the top floor of the facility. There you will find a Survivor Stalker, and defeat them to get this costume in The Lies of P.

Puppet Prince’s Formal Dress

To get this costume in the Lies of P, you have to defeat Romeo. Romeo is the puppet kind, and he is located in the Estella Opera House. After you defeat him, you will get this as a reward.

White Lady Hunting Apparel

You can buy this from Test Subject 826, but the process can get confusing. In the Workshop Union, just past the chambers where you meet the Black cat, you will meet subject 826. Interact with them and get the happy emote. After that, go to the Rosa Isebelle Street Culvert and head for the bridge that will be overlooking the burning buildings.

You will find the Test Subject 826 there, and interact with them. You can then purchase the White Lady Hunting Apparel from them for 5000x Ergos. This is by far the best looking Costume in the Lies of P.