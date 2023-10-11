How To Solve Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel In Lies of P

Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P is the second last Cryptic Vessel you can obtain during the final stages of the game. Finding and decrypting Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel helps you put a close to Eugenie’s quest, discover more about who Eugenie is, and answer some of the mysteries surrounding the fabled hero Alidoro and his connection to Eugenie.

Lies of P Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel location

Fortunately, unlike most of the other Cryptic Vessels, Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel is one of the most straightforward ones to get. As you progress through the Relic of Trismegistus, eventually, you will clash with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood as the area boss for a second time since the Malum District, putting an end to the feud for good this time.

After you defeat the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, follow the path to the end of the area, where you will eventually find Alidoro standing near a small makeshift fire. Speak to him, and he will be visibly distraught, considering he’s the one who sold out Hotel Krat and opened it to attack.

You can still buy things from him and talk a bit to learn more about his actions and the truth about his identity if you previously brought up the wanted poster from your interactions with Rookie Explorer Hugo. He will admit that he isn’t the real Alidoro Eugenie knows and who rescued her, but rather Alidoro’s old partner who killed him after a disagreement and took up his identity.

The fake Alidoro also admits to selling out Hotel Krat in exchange for a deal with the Alchemists to leave Krat safely. With his deeds now laid bare, there’s relatively little room to sympathize. So go ahead and attack Alidoro, to kill him.

Upon death, he will drop ‘Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel,’ as well as cause you to gain another humanity point, which is important if you want to unlock the Rise of P or Real Boy endings.

How to solve Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel

Take the cryptic vessel back to Venigni in Hotel Krat, and you will obtain the decryption for Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P. This now decrypted Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel will reveal some of the thoughts and regrets of the original Alidoro. Turns out he was Eugenie’s brother.

With the decryption now in your hands, you have the chance to tell Eugenie about the whole ordeal and the shadow surrounding Alidoro.

At this point, you have two choices. When she wonders what the real Alidoro was like, you can either lie and tell her, ‘I think he was just a talented Stalker’ or tell the truth, i.e., ‘He was Eugenie’s older brother.’

It is important to note that depending on your chosen option, you will receive a different gramophone record as a reward. Lie to Eugenie to unlock the Far East Princess or tell her the truth to receive Proposal, Flow, Wolf part 1.

Of course, you also gain another humanity point based on your answer. That being said, you can only get one of these records in a single playthrough. So you’ll need to go through Lies of P NG+ and solve Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel again to get the other record.