How To Use Lego Batman 3 Unlock Codes?

Lego Batman 3 immerses you in the world of DC characters through the playful and vibrant lens of LEGO. The game features over 150 playable characters that you can use to fight an equally expansive list of rogues while solving puzzles and unlocking secrets. Several unlock codes allow you to unlock additional characters and some unique mission modifiers, making Lego Batman 3 more enjoyable.

In this guide, we’ll cover all of them. You can enter these cheat codes while on the pause screen.

Red Brick Codes

Red Brick codes let you add modifiers to your game, including double stud collection rate, character token detector, and more.

Red Brick Code “Studs x2” Red Brick 5MZ73E “Quest Detector” Red Brick KNJBD8 “Minikit Detector” Red Brick JYJAFX “Fight Captions” Red Brick EWTPKA “Festive Hats” Red Brick PHHGPH

FYI These unlock codes work for all game versions of Lego Batman 3 including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, and PS3.

Character Codes

You can use these codes to unlock all characters in LEGO Batman 3.