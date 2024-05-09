How To Use Lego Batman 3 Unlock Codes?

You can use some unlock codes to make Lego Batman 3 more fun to get more characters and even the red bricks. They work for all consoles.

By Ali Hasan

Lego Batman 3 immerses you in the world of DC characters through the playful and vibrant lens of LEGO. The game features over 150 playable characters that you can use to fight an equally expansive list of rogues while solving puzzles and unlocking secrets. Several unlock codes allow you to unlock additional characters and some unique mission modifiers, making Lego Batman 3 more enjoyable.

In this guide, we’ll cover all of them. You can enter these cheat codes while on the pause screen.

Red Brick Codes

Red Brick codes let you add modifiers to your game, including double stud collection rate, character token detector, and more.

Red BrickCode
“Studs x2” Red Brick5MZ73E
“Quest Detector” Red BrickKNJBD8
“Minikit Detector” Red BrickJYJAFX
“Fight Captions” Red BrickEWTPKA
“Festive Hats” Red BrickPHHGPH
FYI

These unlock codes work for all game versions of Lego Batman 3 including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, and PS3.

Character Codes

You can use these codes to unlock all characters in LEGO Batman 3.

CharacterCode
AquamanV3GTHB
AtrocitusZGCEAJ
BaneXZKLKQ
Batgirl4LS32K
Batman (Zur-En-Arrh)ZWQPJD
Beast BoyYC3KZZ
Blue BeetleAPEKBV
Booster GoldX2T7G9
Deathstroke5SW59X
Doctor Fate4HRERD
FrankensteinFQ4ESE
Giganta95U7BM
Green Arrow556677
The Joker9WYGLP
Kevin SmithJ6ANCT
Larfleeze189976
Krypto998877
LoboB5ABPQ
Music MeisterS7GSDE
Miss Martian ManhunterD04otd
NightwingN9CZ7S
Plastic ManH2VB8Z
Red HoodTRQTPS
ShazamF32OTD
SuperboyQDQ3YL
The Fierce FlameNQ46RC
