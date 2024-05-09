Top 10 Kingdoms of Amalur Armor Sets

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning features seven distinct classes, allowing you to create hundreds of unique builds. Armor is one of the most important things to consider for any build. Each armor set in the game provides different stats and bonus effects, making them better suited to one of the seven classes.

In this guide, we’ll review the ten best armor sets in the Kingdoms of Amalur. We’ll review their requirements, defense stats, effects, set bonuses, and the classes they are best suited for. Furthermore, we’ll also discuss the best ways you can locate them.

10. Belen’s Armor Set (Might)

Belen’s Armor Set is built for Might classes and requires the player to have level 9 Might to equip all pieces effectively. This set provides 205 defense with all armor pieces geared toward blocking melee attacks, making it a perfect tanking armor for the early game.

The set bonuses include an elemental damage boost, increased stun duration, and piercing damage. You can find Belen’s Armor Set by looting dead enemies and opening chests throughout the game.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Belen’s Cuirass Might: 6 44 82 +10% melee block efficiency +5% stun chance Belen’s Chausses Might: 9 44 41 +5% melee block efficiency +6% resistance to piercing Belen’s Helm Might: 9 44 41 +5% melee block efficiency +8 damage Belen’s Gauntlets Might: 8 44 20 +5% melee block efficiency +6% bleed damage Belen’s Greaves Might: 9 44 21 +5% melee block efficiency +6% lightning resistance

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +10% fire, ice, and lightning damage 3 +15% stun duration 4 +15% piercing damage

9. Crucible Armor Set (Might)

The Crucible Armor Set is another Might-type set that provides excellent defense. The Cuirass, Chausses, and Helm all have stellar defense values, which, combined with the Gauntlets and Greaves, come out to 719.

Different pieces provide different bonus effects like additional armor, increasing specific types of damage, and even health regeneration. The set bonuses build on these ideas, making this a very versatile set. You can find the Crucible Armor Set by searching enemies and chests in Alabaster, and you’ll need to have 37 Might to equip it.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Cuirass of Crucible Might: 37 50 279 +10% melee block efficiency +30 armor Chausses of the Crucible Might: 37 50 152 +5% melee block efficiency +18% lightning damage Helm of the Crucible Might: 37 50 145 +5% melee block efficiency +2 health regeneration per second Gauntlets of the Crucible Might: 37 50 70 +5% melee block efficiency +10% bleed damage Greaves of the Crucible Might: 37 50 73 +5% melee block efficiency +15% resistance to piercing

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +25 armor 3 +25% bleed damage 4 +15% pierce damage

8. Faehunter Armor Set (Might)

To equip the Faehunter Armor Set, you must have at least 33 Might. Like the Crucible Armor set, this set provides excellent defense, though slightly lower. It is made up for by its superb and set bonus effects.

Between increased stealth, armor, and chance for critical attacks, this armor is excellent for the mid to late game. The Faehunter set can be found by killing enemies in and around Alabastra.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Cuirass of the Faehunter Might: 33 48 255 +10% block efficiency +1 stealth Chausses of the Faehunter Might: 33 48 130 +5% block efficiency +10% stun chance Helm of the Faehunter Might: 33 48 132 +5% block efficiency +25 armor Gauntlets of the Faehunter Might: 33 48 64 +5% block efficiency +10% resistance to elemental damage Greaves of the Faehunter Might: 33 48 66 +5% block efficiency +5% critical attack damage

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +10% melee, ranged, and magic block efficiency 3 +2 Might 4 +25% physical damage

7. Justice Armor Set (Finesse)

The Justice Armor Set is designed for Finesse (ranged) builds. Its main advantage is its increased critical damage output and chance, which allows you to consistently hit strong critical ranged attacks.

The added stealth also makes it easier for you to get in a good few shots before the enemy detects you. You’ll need 36 finesse to wield this armor, which provides a total defense of 523. It can be found randomly by killing enemies and opening chests throughout the map.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Cap of Justice Finesse: 36 46 105 +8% critical attack damage +17% chance to steal health Armor of Justice Finesse: 36 46 210 +12% critical attack damage +8% chance of getting a critical hit Gloves of Justice Finesse: 36 46 52 +5% critical attack damage +20% poison damage Leggings of Justice Finesse: 36 46 104 +5% critical attack damage +32 armor Boots of Justice Finesse: 36 46 52 +5% critical attack damage +1 stealth

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +25% resistance to damage +15% health steal for every hit 3 +15% critical attack damage 4 +30% resistance to bleed damage

6. Castaway’s Armor Set (Might)

The Castaways Armor Set is a Might-centric set perfect for the mid-game owing to its impressive defense and bonus effects. Altogether, this set provides a defense of 673 with bonus effects augmenting different types of damage resistance, including ice, bleed, and physical.

You’ll need to have 18 Might to equip all five pieces of this armor and it can be found randomly through enemy drops and by opening chests.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Castaway’s Helm Might: 16 30 114 +5% melee block efficiency +10% block efficiency Castaway’s Gauntlets Might: 18 30 62 +5% melee block efficiency +8% duration to stun Castaway’s Plate Might: 18 30 249 +10% melee block efficiency +10% resistance to ice attacks Castaway’s Chausses Might: 18 30 124 +5% melee block efficiency +15% resistance to bleed attacks Castaway’s Greaves Might: 16 30 124 +5% block efficiency +10% physical damage

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +20 armor 3 +10% resistance to elements 4 +15% increased damage to beasts

5. Lunala’s Armor Set (Finesse)

Lunala’s Armor Set is another Finesse-centric set in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. You’ll need to have the aforementioned stat at 28 and it provides a defense of 402 across all armor pieces. This set is built around damage resistance and critical attacks.

The set bonuses for Lunala’s Armor Set include increased damage resistance, critical attack damage, and stun chance. You’ll also gain efficiencies for melee and magic attacks and blocking.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Lunala’s Cap Finesse: 28 44 81 +15% critical attack damage +10% resistance to physical damage Lunala’s Armor Finesse: 28 44 162 +12% critical attack damage +7% resistance to physical attacks Lunala’s Gloves Finesse: 28 44 40 +5% critical attack damage +10% chance of getting a critical hit Lunala’s Boots Finesse: 28 44 40 +5% critical attack damage +18% resistance to fire attacks Lunala’s Leggings Finesse: 28 44 79 +5% critical attack damage +24 armor

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +15% resistance to damage +20% critical attack damage 3 +15% melee, magic, and block efficiency 4 +15% stun chance

4. Dark Empyrean Armor Set (Sorcery)

The Dark Empyrean set is one of the best armor sets for the Sorcery class in Kingdoms of Amalur. While its equipping requirements and defense values vary, it provides excellent mana regeneration across all pieces, ensuring you never run out.

This set also provides resistance to elemental damage and increases in mana, health, and sorcery. The Dark Empyrean Armor Set can be found in warded chests throughout the Scholia Arcana quest.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Robes of the Dark Empyrean Sorcery: variable 41 Variable +30% mana regeneration per second +10% fire, ice, and lightning damage Cowl of the Dark Empyrean Sorcery: variable 41 Variable +15% mana regeneration per second +10% resistance to elemental damage Grasp of the Dark Empyrean Sorcery: variable 41 Variable +10% mana regeneration per second +10% chance of a critical hit when using magic Boots of the Dark Empyrean Sorcery: variable 43 Variable +10% mana regeneration per second +5% chance of a critical hit when using magic

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +25 mana 3 +15 health 4 +2 sorcery

3. Enke’s Armor Set (Sorcery)

Enke’s Armor is another set perfect for Sorcerers. All its gear pieces combined provide 219 defense, which is admittedly on the lower side, but this is more than made up for by the buffs and effects it provides. Not only does it provide great mana regeneration, but it also lets you cast spells for a lower mana cost.

This, coupled with the increased elemental damage output and the raw increase in the mana stat, makes you a formidable warrior in Kingdoms of Amalur. Enke’s Armor set has a Sorcery stat requirement of 43 and can be found by looting enemies and chests in the western continent.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Enke’s Robes Sorcery: 43 43 76 +30% mana regeneration per second -15% mana cost Enke’s Cowl Sorcery: 38 43 76 +15% mana regeneration per second +25% reduced damage against undead enemies Enke’s Handwraps Sorcery: 38 43 40 +10% mana regeneration per second +25% equip load Enke’s Shoes Sorcery: 28 41 27 +10% mana regeneration per second +20% ice damage

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 -35% mana cost 3 +30 mana 4 +15% fire, lightning, and ice damage

2. Lachlan’s Armor Set (Sorcery)

Lachalan’s Armor is another Sorcery set that provides everything the previous two sets do but with much better values. At 290, you’ll receive better defense, as well as better mana regeneration and elemental damage.

This set has a Sorcery requirement of 28 and can be found randomly by killing enemies and opening chests throughout the game.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Lachlan’s Robe Sorcery: 28 41 157 +30% mana regeneration per second +18% resistance to fire damage Lachlan’s Cowl Sorcery: 28 41 53 +15% mana regeneration per second +15% fire damage Lachlan’s Handwraps Sorcery: 28 43 40 +10% mana regeneration per second +2% health regeneration per second Lachlan’s Shoes Sorcery: 38 43 40 +10% mana regeneration per second

Set bonus

Number of pieces Bonus 2 +25% mana 3 +20% fire, ice, and lightning damage 4 +10% chance to inflict burning when attacking an enemy

1. Unvanquished Armor Set (Universalist)

The Univarsalist is one of the best classes in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and there isn’t a better armor to use with it than the Unvanquished Set. It has a Might and Finesse requirement of 28 and provides a modest defense of 503. Where the set truly shines is in its bonus and set effects.

Equipping this armor allows you to unlock your potential as a jack of all trades as it buffs your spell-based attacks, ranged attacks, and melee attacks. From elemental resistance and critical attack damage increase to ranged damage increase and additional health. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything this set doesn’t cover which is why it is the best armor sets in Kingdoms of Amalur.

The different pieces of the Unvanquished set are found by killing enemies and opening chests throughout the game.

Stats

Armor Piece Requirement Durability Defense Effects Khas-ti’s Helm Might: 28 46 120 +5% melee block efficiency +10% fire, lightning, and ice resistance +30 health Tinniat’s Hauberk Might: 28 48 241 +10% melee block efficiency +18% fire damage +2 health regeneration per second +35 health Flint’s Hunting Gloves Finesse: 28 44 38 +5% critical attack damage +15% ranged damage +10% piercing damage and health Ergel’s Luxurious Legwear None 24 65 +15% mana regeneration per second +2 dispelling Dirge’s Dancing Shoes Finesse: 28 34 39 +5% critical attack damage +8% chance to get gold from killing enemies +15% poison resistance and poison damage +50 health

Set bonus