How To Get The Pearldrake Talisman In Elden Ring

A talisman depicting the Pearlescent Dragon, the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring increases its wearer’s defense against all elemental attacks.

In this guide, we will help you locate all variants of the Pearldrake Talisman and how you can use them effectively to boost your elemental damage defense.

Pearldrake Talisman Location

Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring can be obtained from the Crumbling Farum Azula section that can be accessed via the Four Belfries.

This area is in the northwest section of Liurnia, directly west of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Go to the lowest Belfry and use an Imbued Stonesword Key to get transported to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Drop down on the floating platforms and defeat both Beastmen. From their location, drop down once more to find a dead body at the edge of another floating platform.

Interact with the dead body to obtain the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Pearldrake Talisman +1 Location

To obtain the Pearldrake Talisman 1, you must travel to the Wyndham Ruins in the southwest region of the Altus Plateau.

These ruins are on the border of Mt Gelmir, and the door to their cellar is closed by an imp seal. Use a Stonesword key to open the seal and collect the Pearldrake Talisman 1 from the treasure chest.

Pearldrake Talisman +2 Location

Pearldrake Talisman 2 can be obtained from Miquella’s Haligtree. This secret end-game area can only be accessed through the Consecrated Snowfield.

Solve the puzzle of Ordina, Liturgical Town, to reach Miquella’s Haligtree. Progress through the area until you reach Haligtree Town Site of Grace.

From the site of grace, go outside and climb the first ladder to the left. Once you reach the platform above, immediately turn around and jump to reach the next area.

Beware of the Misbegotten enemy lurking in this area. Go to the end of the corridor and interact with the shining object to collect the Pearldrake Talisman 2 in the Elden Ring.

Pearldrake Talisman +3 Location

Pearldrake Talisman 3 can be obtained from the third floor of the storehouse in the Shadow Keep (Shadow of the Erdtree DLC exclusive).

To find this talisman, start from the first-floor site of grace and go to the seventh floor. Pull the lever to move the statue in the middle of the room.

Go back to the First Floor Storeroom Site of Grace and now travel to the third floor. Locate the head of the statue and interact with the shining object in its beard to obtain the Pearldrake Talisman 3 in the Elden Ring.

Pearldrake Talisman Stats and Uses

Pearldrake Talisman decreases the elemental damage taken by a good amount. This varies for each variant of the talisman, as the higher ones provide much better protection against elemental attacks.