How To Get The Mantis Blade In Elden Ring

A weapon of choice for the grave keepers, Mantis Blade, is a Strength/Dexterity weapon in the Elden Ring. This sword has sharp blades at both ends and can only be obtained by killing Lesser Cemetery Shade.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Mantis Blade in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft a great Dexterity build.

Mantis Blade Location in Elden Ring

Mantis Blade in Elden Ring can be obtained as a drop from the Lesser Cemetery Shade enemy. This enemy can be found inside the Glemir’s Hero Grave, west of Altus Plateau.

Gelmir’s Hero Grave is in the central region of Mt. Gelmir and can be accessed while traveling west from the Altus Plateau. This dungeon has a Lesser Cemetery Shade enemy that drops the Mantis Blade the first time you kill it.

FYI Lesser Cemetery Shade won’t drop Mantis Blade again, no matter how many times you kill it afterward.

This enemy can be found inside an alcove where you jump on a chariot and ride it. For this reason, Lesser Cemetery Shade can easily be missed.

Once killed, it will drop the Mantis Blade in the Elden Ring. It is a 100% confirmed drop.

Mantis Blade Stats and Requirements

Mantis Blade requires 12 Dex and 10 Strength to wield. It has D scaling with Dex and Str.

The weapon skill for this curved sword is Spinning Slash, which can be replaced with compatible Ash of War. You can infuse this weapon with magic and consumables like Grease.

Mantis Blade in Elden Ring can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 274 Physical Damage and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Mantis Blade Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using dual Keen Mantis Blade +25 with Sword Dance and Storm Blade Ashes of War.

For the armor, use the following items.

All-Knowing Helm

Blaidd’s Armor

Night’s Cavalry Gauntlets

Night’s Cavalry Greaves

Use the following talismans.

As this is a Dexterity-based build, distribute your skill points as follows.