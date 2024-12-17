How To Get The Magic Fortification Incantation In Elden Ring

An incantation of the Two-Fingers faithful, Magic Fortification increases the magic defense of the caster in the Elden Ring. In this guide, we will help you obtain this spell and tell you how to use it efficiently to survive your encounter with enemies like Rennala.

Magic Fortification Location

Magic Fortification in Elden Ring can be purchased for 3500 Runes from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold.

To reach the Roundtable Hold for the first time, continue your journey and follow the grace until you reach the Gatefront Site of Grace. Rest at the grace, and Melina will appear.

Talk to her and accept the accord she offers. She will offer you the spectral steed, Torrent, as a reward. Continue northwest until you reach the Stormveil Castle’s entrance via the Stormhill.

Rest at the Site of Grace just before Margit, the Fell Omen, boss fight. Melina will appear once more and offer to take you to the Roundtable Hold.

Find the man with ragged clothes and covered eyes near the large center table. He is Brother Corhyn. Talk to him, and he will allow you to purchase the Magic Fortification Incantation for 3500 Runes.

FYI If you miss Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, continue your journey until you reach the Altus Plateau. You can find Brother Corhyn northeast of the Grand Lift of Rold, standing near a well-trodden road.

Magic Fortification Stats and Requirements

Magic Fortification in Elden Ring requires 10 Faith and a sacred seal to cast. It is a Two Fingers incantation that requires one spell slot.

Magic Fortification is a body buff that increases magic damage negation for the next 90 seconds. The amount of magic damage negation in PvE is 35% and 10% in PvP.

This incantation doesn’t stack with other body buffs like Flame, Grant Me Strength but it stacks with Aura spells like Golden Vow.

A much better and improved version of this spell, known as Barrier of Gold, can be obtained later in the game. However, Magic Fortification is the best spell against magic attacks for the game’s early sections.