How To Get The Barrier Of Gold Incantation In Elden Ring

Protect thyself and your allies from magic attacks with Barrier of Gold in Elden Ring.

By Usman Zafar

A spell for the champions of the Erdtree, Barrier of Gold, protects the caster and nearby allies from magic attacks in the Elden Ring. Used in the first two Liurnian wars, this spell was gifted to Radagon to solidify his conquest against the magic casters.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Barrier of Gold Incantation and how you can use it effectively against foes in both PvP and PvE.

Barrier of Gold Location

Erdtree Sanctuary location

Barrier of Gold Incantation can be obtained by killing an invisible Teardrop Scarab in the Royal Capital Leyndell.

room with lift

To find this scarab, start from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace, where you defeated Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. Leave the hall from the west side and go down the path to find an elevator in a small room.

FYI

You can’t obtain the Barrier of Gold from the Ashen Capital (if you burn the Erdtree and progress to the Crumbling Farum Azula).

crucible knight location

Use the elevator to go down and then proceed forward to come across a massive stairway. Go down further to come across a Crucible Knight on a balcony. It is a very difficult foe to deal with.

teardrop scarab

Kill the knight and go forward to notice golden steps on the floor. The easiest way to kill the scarab is by using any AoE attack. Once the teardrop is killed, you will automatically obtain the Barrier of Gold incantation in the Elden Ring.

Barrier of Gold Stats and Requirements 

Barrier of Gold requires 24 Faith and 13 Stamina to cast. It increases your magic damage negation by 60% in PvE and by 20% in PvP.

barrier of gold stats

This spell only lasts for 70 seconds and is a must-have against the bosses who use magic.

The Barrier of Gold doesn’t stack with the Erdtree Protection spells, as both are buff magics. However, it does stack with Golden Vow incantation.

Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Usman Zafar

Usman is an Associate Editor at Segmentnext who is obsessed with retro gaming. His love for video games begins all the way back in 91 with Final Fight on arcades and is still going strong ...