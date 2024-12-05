How To Get The Barrier Of Gold Incantation In Elden Ring

A spell for the champions of the Erdtree, Barrier of Gold, protects the caster and nearby allies from magic attacks in the Elden Ring. Used in the first two Liurnian wars, this spell was gifted to Radagon to solidify his conquest against the magic casters.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Barrier of Gold Incantation and how you can use it effectively against foes in both PvP and PvE.

Barrier of Gold Location

Barrier of Gold Incantation can be obtained by killing an invisible Teardrop Scarab in the Royal Capital Leyndell.

To find this scarab, start from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace, where you defeated Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. Leave the hall from the west side and go down the path to find an elevator in a small room.

FYI You can’t obtain the Barrier of Gold from the Ashen Capital (if you burn the Erdtree and progress to the Crumbling Farum Azula).

Use the elevator to go down and then proceed forward to come across a massive stairway. Go down further to come across a Crucible Knight on a balcony. It is a very difficult foe to deal with.

Kill the knight and go forward to notice golden steps on the floor. The easiest way to kill the scarab is by using any AoE attack. Once the teardrop is killed, you will automatically obtain the Barrier of Gold incantation in the Elden Ring.

Barrier of Gold Stats and Requirements

Barrier of Gold requires 24 Faith and 13 Stamina to cast. It increases your magic damage negation by 60% in PvE and by 20% in PvP.

This spell only lasts for 70 seconds and is a must-have against the bosses who use magic.

The Barrier of Gold doesn’t stack with the Erdtree Protection spells, as both are buff magics. However, it does stack with Golden Vow incantation.