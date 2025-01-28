How To Get The Ghostflame Torch In Elden Ring

A torch that uses the bones of the fallen members of the hawks, the Ghostflame Torch in Elden Ring is eternally cursed and punishes its wielder. Those who use this torch are bound to wander the depths aimlessly for an eternity.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Ghostflame Torch and how you can use it to craft a torch-only build more than capable of killing bosses like Malenia and Promised Consort Radahn.

Ghostflame Torch Location

Ghostflame Torch in Elden Ring can be looted from a dead body in the early sections of Nokron, the Eternal City.

Once you defeat the Starscourge Radahn, the path to Nokron will open in the Mistwood area. Use torrent to drop down until you reach the first Site of Grace.

From the site of grace, go towards the rooftops. From the first rooftop, turn back and jump to the one in the distance. Climb the rooftop to find the Ghostflame Torch on a dead body.

FYI Make sure to run and jump across the rooftops to avoid getting falling to your death.

Ghostflame Torch Stats and Requirements

Ghostflame Torch requires 10 Strength, 10 dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield. It has E scaling with Str and Dex and D scaling with Int stats.

The weapon skill for this torch is the Torch Attack, which can be replaced with the Ash of War: No Skill. You can’t apply any other ash of war to the torches.

Ghostflame Torch can’t be infused with any magic or grease. You can upgrade this torch to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. It weighs 2.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Ghostflame Torch Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Ghostflame Torch. As this build mainly focuses on Intelligence, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor: 50

Endurance: 40

Intelligence: 75

Use the following attire items.

Prophet Robe

Old Sorcerer’s Leggings

Traveling Maiden Gloves

Equip the following talismans.

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.