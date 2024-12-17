How To Get The Gargoyle’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

A bronze greatsword mended with corpse wax, Gargoyle’s Greatsword is a strength weapon to pummel the intruders in the Elden Ring. Being wielded by the Valiant Gargoyles, this greatsword can only be obtained by defeating one of the guardians.

In this guide, we will help you locate Gargoyle’s Greatsword and craft an overpowered strength build around it.

Gargoyle’s Greatsword Location

Gargoyle’s Greatsword can only be obtained by killing the Valiant Gargoyle boss at the end of the Siofra Aqueduct.

This is a dual boss fight where you must take two Valiant Gargoyles simultaneously. To reach this area, you need to first defeat Starscourge Radahn.

This will open the path to Nokron in the Mistwood area of Limgrave. Go through Nokron until you reach the Mimic Tear boss fight. Cross the bridge after the fight and turn left.

Go straight and hug the ledge to the right until you see some jellyfish enemies. Carefully drop on the ledge below and continue your journey to reach Siofra Aqueduct.

Follow the path, leading you to the dual Valiant Gargoyle boss fight. Keep your distance and target one boss at a time. Only attack when there is an opening. Once both bosses are defeated, you will get Gargoyle’s Greatsword as a reward.

Gargoyle’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Gargoyle’s Greatsword requires 18 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has C scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex stat.

The weapon skill for this greatsword is Vacuum Slice, which allows you to summon a Vacuum and slash it toward the enemy. This weapon can be infused with compatibles Ashes of War.

You can also apply grease and magic to this greatsword. This sword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones. At its highest level (+25), it deals 325 Physical damage to the enemies.

Gargoyle’s Greatsword weighs 11.5 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Gargoyle’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Gargoyle’s Greatsword with a Heavy upgrade path. As this is a purely Strength build, distribute your points across the following stats.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength: 70

Use the following Talismans.

For the armor set, use the Royal Remains set to get better mobility. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Use Godrick’s Great Rune to enhance the Strength stat to increase the damage exponentially.