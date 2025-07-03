How To Get the Discus Of Light In Elden Ring

Discus of Light is a holy incantation in Elden Ring that summons a disc of light to hurt enemies at a distance. Miquella gifted this spell to his father Radagon as a gesture of good faith.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Discus of Light incantation in Elden Ring and how you can use it alongside some other gear to craft an amazing build with Holy damage.

Discus of Light Location in Elden Ring

Discus of Light incantation in Elden Ring can be purchased for 11,000 Runes from Brother Corhyn once he moves to Altus Plateau.

To make Brother Corhyn move from his original position, you must follow his and Goldmask’s quest. Talk to Corhyn inside the Roundtable Hold and purchase a couple of incantations from him.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, return to the Roundtable Hold and talk to him. Exhaust his dialogue and then fast travel to the Altus Highway Junction site of grace.

This place is directly east of the Grand Lift of Dectus. Go north from Altus Highway Junction and reach the position marked on the map.

You will notice Brother Corhyn standing on the side of the main road. Talk to him once more, and he will ask you to find the noble Goldmask.

FYI If you complete Leyndell without finding Goldmask, Corhyn will die, and you will find his bell bearings instead at this location. You won’t be able to get Discus of Light if Corhyn dies without having this spell in his inventory first.

Go to the Forest Spanning Greatbridge site of grace, directly north of your location. You will find a teleporter here, right next to the merchant.

Use the teleporter to reach the other end of the broken bridge. You will find Goldmask standing here. Talk to him and once again return to Brother Corhyn, north of Altus Highway Junction. Tell him of Goldmask’s location and rest at a site of grace.

Brother Corhyn will now move to where Goldmask is. Use the teleporter once again to return to him and talk to him. This time, he will offer you the Discus of Light incantation for 11,000 Runes.

Discus of Light Incantation Stats and Uses

Discus of Light is a golden order incantation that requires 13 Faith and 13 Intelligence to cast. It also requires 3 FP and 20 Stamina per cast in addition to 1 Spell Slot and a good scared seal.

You can enhance this incantation with Dryleaf Seal as it enhances Holy Ring incantations by 15%. This incantation summons a ring of light that players throw towards enemies. It returns to the player after hitting the enemies, dealing additional damage if an enemy is standing in the path.

This spell also deals 4 stance damage and can be cast repeatedly until your FP or stamina runs out. You can also cast Discus of Light while riding the Torrent.

Discus of Light Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Coded Sword alongside Dryleaf Seal to cast the following incantations.

Golden Vow

Flame, grant me Strength

Discus of Light

Triple Rings of Light

Multilayered Ring of Light

Equip the following talismans to increase the attack power of your weapon and spells.

Sacred Scorpion Charm. Boosts Holy Damage by 12% at the cost of decreased physical defense.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Increases attack power by 15% with two-handed swords.

Shard of Alexander. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

Ritual Sword Talisman. Increases all attacks by 10% at full health.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of Holy attacks by 15% for the next 3 minutes.

. Increases the attack power of Holy attacks by 15% for the next 3 minutes. Spiked Cracked Tear. Increases the attack power of charged attacks by 15%.

As this is an endgame build with a level 180 character, distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Mind : 35

: 35 Faith: 80

With this build, you can deal massive damage to the enemies and can punish bosses easily.