How To Get The Death Ritual Spear In Elden Ring

A spear used by the priests of old, the Death Ritual Spear is a Dexterity/Intelligence weapon in the Elden Ring. Obtained after defeating an optional boss, this spear can be used to craft an amazing build around it.

Death Ritual Spear Location

Death Ritual Spear can be obtained by killing the Death Rite Bird in the northern area of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

To reach this area, you must first complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, and progress to the Grand Lift of Rold through the Forbidden Lands.

The Death Rite Bird can be found northwest of the Stargzaer Ruins and southwest of the Castle Sol. To make this mini-boss appear, you must enter the marked location on the map at night.

Rest at any nearby Site of Grace and pass the time until night, as Death Rite Birds only appear at night in Elden Ring.

Death Rite Birds are mini-bosses that use their beaks and spells to hurt the players. Don’t block the peck attacks, as they drain the stamina really fast, leaving you staggered.

Dodge the death sorceries cast by the Death Rite Birds, as shields can’t completely block them. Target their legs and only attack when there is an opening.

Once defeated, the Death Rite Bird drops the Death Ritual Spear in the Elden Ring.

Death Ritual Spear Stats and Requirements

Death Ritual Spear requires 14 Strength, 20 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence to wield. It has E scaling with Str and D scaling with Dex and Int.

The unique skill for this spear is the Spearcall Ritual, which summons a host of magical spears from the sky at the enemy’s location.

Death Ritual Spear can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like grease. You also can’t apply any magic to it either.

This spear can be upgraded by using the Somber Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+10) it deals 242 Physical and 152 Magic damage.

It weighs 6.5 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Death Ritual Spear Best Build

We will use an Intelligence-based build for the best Death Ritual Spear build. Distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 30

: 30 Intelligence: 70

Use the following Talismans.

Glintstone Academy staff +25 to cast the following sorceries.

Stars of Ruins

Loretta’s Mastery

Terra Magica

Greatblade Phalanx

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear

Use Godrick’s Great Rune to gain a boost to your stats temporarily. With this Death Ritual Spear build, you can easily inflict damage north of 1000 per strike to your enemies in both PvP and PvE.