How To Get the Carian Sorcery Sword In Elden Ring

Carian Sorcery Sword is a unique thrusting sword in Elden Ring that allows its user to cast spells. This sword acts as a catalyst and removes the need for a staff for any Intelligence build, making it one of the best weapons in the game.

Carian Sorcery Sword is the best of both worlds. It is a dream come true for mages who also like to inflict physical damage upon their enemies. It is also easy to find if you look in the right place.

In this guide, we will help you acquire the Carian sorcery Sword in the fastest way possible and how you can use it to craft one of the best Intelligence builds in Elden Ring.

Carian Sorcery Sword Location

The Carian Sorcery sword in Elden Ring can be obtained from the northeast section of Castle Ensis. This section is only accessible once you leave the castle and then go back west from the Highland Cross site of grace.

From the Highland Cross site of grace, go northwest until you see the waterfall area. Drop down and turn back inside the pond. Keep going forward towards the Castle Ensis, which you can notice from afar.

Keep to the right side until you reach the castle. Use Torrent to jump across the gap and reach the ramparts of Castle Ensis. Go forward and then turn left to find a treasure chest beneath the tent.

Open the treasure chest to collect the Carian Sorcery Sword in Elden Ring.

Carian Sorcery Stats and Requirements

Carian Sorcery Sword is a dexterity/Intelligence-based sword that requires 10 Strength, 16 Intelligence, and 19 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with Intelligence and Dexterity, and E scaling with Strength.

The unique skill of this weapon is Impaling Thrust, which can’t be replaced with any Ash of War. You also can’t apply any consumables or magic to it either. This is an extremely unique weapon that allows you to cast sorceries by pressing the strong attack button (R2/RT).

With the Carian Sword Sorcery, you won’t need any Staff to cast sorceries. It has the best Intelligence Scaling at 41 Intelligence, surpassing any Staff in Elden Ring. This thrusting sword weighs only 2.5 and can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones.

It has 69 Physical and 69 Magic attacks at the base level, which can be increased to 131 and 163-292, respectively. The latter value represents a magic attack at 41 Intelligence level. You can use this sword with the following sorceries.

It is the only Thrusting Sword in Elden Ring that has S scaling with Intelligence at its highest upgrade level, making the Carian Sorcery Sword one of the best weapons in the game.

Carian Sorcery Sword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build to work, we will be using a fully upgraded Carian Sorcery Sword with the following stats. As this is an endgame build, distribute your attribute points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Mind : 30

: 30 Endurance : 35

: 35 Intelligence: 70

Use Wolf Crest Shield and Rellana’s Armor set to avoid any and all physical damage. Equip the following talismans to increase the attack power of your build.

Magic Scorpion Charm . Increases Magic damage at the cost of increased physical damage taken from enemies.

. Increases Magic damage at the cost of increased physical damage taken from enemies. Blade of Mercy : Increase the attack power by 20% after a critical attack.

: Increase the attack power by 20% after a critical attack. Crusade Insignia . Increase attack power by 15% for the next 20 seconds after defeating an enemy.

. Increase attack power by 15% for the next 20 seconds after defeating an enemy. Two-headed turtle Talisman. Greatly increases stamina recovery speed.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of magic attacks.

. Increases the attack power of magic attacks. Opaline Hardtear. Increases the defense against all types of attacks.

The Carian Sword Sorcery in Elden Ring is incomplete without using proper spells. Get and prepare the following offensive spells.

Glintblade Trio

Greatblade Phalanx

Rellana’s Twin Moons

Scholar’s Shield

Equip and activate Radahn’s Great Rune to increase your health and stamina. Spread your flasks equally so you won’t run out of FP while casting spells. With this build, you will be able to wreak havoc on your enemies at will.