How To Get The Greatblade Phalanx Sorcery In Elden Ring

Greatblade Phalanx is an offensive sorcery in Elden Ring that belongs to the Carian School. It summons a few magic greatblades that target the enemies if they approach the players or after a few seconds of wait.

Greatblade Phalanx Sorcery can only be obtained by killing an optional boss called Bols, Carian Knight. In this guide, we will help you locate this sorcery and tell you how to make the most out of it for your sorcerer build.

Greatblade Phalanx Location

The Greatblade Phalanx can be obtained by killing phantom Bols, Carian Knight trapped inside Cuckoo’s Evergaol. This evergaol is in western Liurnia, south of Foot of Four Belfries and north of Minor Erdtree.

This place is directly west of Raya Lucaria Academy and can be accessed by using massive wind currents (jumping point for Torrent) beneath the cliff. Once you interact with Cuckoo’s Evergaol, you can restart from the Stake of Marika near it.

Defeating Bols, Carian Knight is easy as he uses the same attacks as some other giant trolls in Limgrave. However, he will randomly attack you with Greatblade Phalanx, which can destroy your poise even if you manage to block it.

Stand between his legs and hit them until Bols gets staggered. Once defeated, he will drop the Greatblade Phalanx Sorcery (acquired automatically).

How to use the Greatblade Phalanx in Elden Ring

Greatblade Phalanx requires 29 Intelligence in addition to a magic slot. It also consumes 30 FP and 20 Stamina per cast.

While Greatblade Phalanx is a great offensive sorcery for Sorcerer builds, Carian Phalanx is superior to it. While Carian Phalanx requires 34 Intelligence, it uses less FP (24) and deals a lot more damage. However, Greatblade Phalanx is better for breaking enemies’ posture which comes in handy with endgame bosses.

There is one Ash of War that is better than both sorceries. Glintblade Phalanx not only deals more damage to the enemies than Carian Phalanx but also staggers them faster than Greatblade Phalanx. Glintblade Phalanx only costs 10 FP and doesn’t require a slot.