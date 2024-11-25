How To Get Dragonfire Incantation In Elden Ring

Dragonfire incantation in Elden Ring allows the players to turn into a dragon temporarily and spit fire to burn their enemies to ash. A power that can only be obtained after consuming dragons’ hearts, Dragonfire stays true to its name when it comes to pure devastation.

In this guide, we will help you locate this Dragon communion incantation and how to use it effectively to melt enemies and other players in PvP.

Dragonfire Location in Elden Ring

Dragonfire Incantation can only be obtained after exchanging one dragon heart at the Church of Dragon Communion or Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

The dragon heart can be obtained by defeating dragons present in the Lands Between. The Flying Dragon Agheel near the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Central Limgrave is the easiest dragon to defeat in the game.

The other two nearby Dragons include Glintstone Dragon Smarag in northern Liurnia and Decaying Ekzykes in northern Caelid. Once you kill a dragon, you will get a dragon heart as a reward that you can use to obtain Dragon Communion Incantations.

The Church of Dragon Communion can be found in western Limgrave. To reach this secluded island, you must go through Coastal Cave, which is linked to Boc’s Questline. This cave can be found on the western shore of Limgrave.

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion is in southern Caelid, just south of Aeonian Swamp. Interact with the Altar, and all the Dragon Communion Incantations will become available to you, including Dragonfire in Elden Ring.

At this point, you only need to exchange one dragon heart to obtain this incantation.

Dragonfire Stats and Requirements

Dragonfire is a Dragon Communion Incantation that requires 15 Faith and 12 Arcane to cast in addition to one memory slot. It requires 28 FP and 40 Stamina to cast.

FYI Despite having more firepower, we don’t recommend Agheel’s Flame when compared to Dragonfire due to its slow wind-up time.

Dragonfire deals fire damage to the enemies, and you can’t cast it while jumping. However, it can be cast while riding Torrent. To use this incantation you will need either a Staff or a Sacred Seal.

Dragonfire incantation can be effectively used with Faith builds to deal additional damage but we don’t recommend a specific build that revolves around it. As a single incantation, it is not powerful or long-range enough to carry you across end-game despite its good faith scaling.