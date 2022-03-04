Faith is a divisive stat in FromSoftware games but in Elden Ring, you can utilize faith with incantations for some seriously powerful builds. In this guide we will outline the best faith Builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Faith Builds

To use faith to the fullest, you’ll need to invest in the Faith stat and the mind stat. This will ensure that you have loads of FP for your powerful incantations.

While we will be going pure Faith and relying on incantations, we’ve opened up some weapons that you’ll be using as backup or when you don’t want to use FP.

Best Confessor Class Faith Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Winged Scythe and Sacred Scythe

Winged Scythe and Sacred Scythe Shield: Brass Shield

Brass Shield Armor: Light Armor or Medium Armor

Light Armor or Medium Armor Primary Stats: Faith and Vigor

Faith and Vigor Secondary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow

Ash of War: Quickstep & Ash of War: Golden Vow Spells: Lightning Spear Urgent Heal, Flame of the fell God

In this build, most of our points will be invested in faith as this is the primary stat we will be focusing on. This will help in increasing the weapon and spell damage.

The other stat we will be investing more points into is Vigor so you don’t get killed in a single shot. Endurance will be our secondary stat in this build so we don’t get out of stamina. Strength can be used as well for using good weapons, but again the main scaler will be Faith.

How to Play with Confessor Class Faith Build

While playing with the faith build the primary focus will be on using some crazy spells to take out enemies quickly.

You will be using the Lightning Spear Spell as this one is the best when it comes to damage to FP Cost ratio.

The Flame of the Fell God spell will help you in chasing down enemies and hitting them. The chances of missing the target with this spell are pretty low so you should be using that as well.

All these things together make it a must-use faith build from the Confessor Class.

Best Prophet Class Faith Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Blasphemous Blade and Cipher Pata

Blasphemous Blade and Cipher Pata Shield: Jellyfish Shield

Jellyfish Shield Armor: Crucible Tree Armor

Crucible Tree Armor Primary Stats: Faith and Vigor

Faith and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance

Mind and Endurance Skills: Taker’s Flame, Unblockable Blade

Taker’s Flame, Unblockable Blade Spells: Frenzied Burst, Elden Stars

In this build, we will be keeping faith at 60. We’ll also be using a sword in this build that will restore HP when you defeat an enemy. The unique skill the weapon comes with will throw massive flames to a long distance.

Throwing flames will also steal the HP from enemies. So, you will be getting double HP restore.

How to Play with Prophet Class Faith Build

The blasphemous blade will be your main damage dealer along with Elden Stars to really deal massive damage.

The second weapon you will use in the build is Cipher Pata which comes with an unblockable blade skill which means you can even hit enemies who are using shields since its attacks are unblockable.

For the Shield, the Jellyfish Shield is the one we will be using for this build since it not only provides 100% physical protection but also comes with a skill that boosts attack damage.