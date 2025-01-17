How To Activate Radahn Festival In Elden Ring

Radahn is a Demi-God and a Shardbearer in Elden Ring to whom a massive festival has been dedicated. He is associated with a lot of side quests and must be defeated in order to progress them. You also can’t access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC without defeating him.

However, Radahn is nowhere to be found once you set foot in his castle. In this guide, we will tell you how to activate the Radahn Festival in order to finally meet and defeat the mightiest general of the Golden Army.

How to Start Radahn Festival in Elden Ring

Radahn Festival is arranged every year by his faithful in the honor of their demi-god. The purpose of this festival is to finally put Radahn out of his misery who is suffering from Scarlet Rot and has been turned into a brainless monster.

If you visit the Redmane Castle earlier, you won’t be able to find Radahn. It can only be achieved by doing one of the two tasks.

Progress Ranni’s Questline until you meet and talk to Blaidd in Siofra River.

Activate the Grand Lift of Dectus and reach the Altus Plateau for the first time.

Progress Ranni’s Questline

The first method is also the easier one. However, this involves clearing a legacy dungeon known as Caria Manor.

To start Ranni’s questline, go to the Church of Elleh at night and talk to her to receive the Spirit Summoning Bell.

Progress through the story until you reach the Liurnia of the Lakes after completing the Stormveil Castle. Go northwest to reach the Caria Manor. Complete Caria Manor by defeating the Royal Knight Loretta.

This will grant you access to the Three Sisters area. Talk to Ranni at her rise to enter her service. She will task you with finding Nokron, the eternal city.

Talk to Blaidd in the Siofra River area. He will send you an errand to find and talk to Preceptor Seluvis. Once done, return to Blaidd, and he will talk about a festival in Caelid. This will trigger the Radahn Festival.

Reaching Altus Plateau

The next method to activate Radahn Festival is by reaching Altus Plateau and activating a Site of Grace. This can be achieved in two ways.

The fastest way to reach the Altus Plateau is by finding and completing the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. This secret area will lead you directly to the Altus Plateau. However, it involves an extremely scary boss fight.

The second method involves activating the Grand Lift of Dectus. To activate the lift, you must use two parts of the Dectus Medallion from different spots.

The first half of the Dectus Medallion can be found in a treasure chest in Fort Haight. This fort can be found south of the Mistwood area in Limgrave.

The second half of the Dectus Medallion can be found in Fort Faroth. This fort can be found in Dragonbarrow, the northernmost part of Caelid.

Once you have both parts, travel to the Grand Lift of Dectus, northeast of Raya Lucaria Academy, and hoist the medallion to activate the lift.

As soon as you activate a site of grace on Altus Plateau, the Radahn Festival will commence.

Where to find Radahn after starting the Festival

Radahn can be found in the Wailing Dunes area of Caelid. However, you can only reach this area through the Redmane Castle in southern Caelid.

As soon as you start the Radahn Festival, the whole dynamic of the Redmane Castle changes. You won’t find any enemies inside the castle. Make your way to the castle plaza and talk to the Witch Hunter Jarren.

Upon confirmation, he will start the festival. This will open a portal that will immediately transport you to the Wailing Dunes, where the fallen general will be waiting for you.

We have a detailed guide on how to defeat Radahn, one of the most difficult bosses of the base game.