How To Get Conjurations In Hogwarts Legacy

There are several spells in Hogwarts Legacy, but none makes your Room of Requirement and Vivariums look as beautiful as Conjuration spells. You can create several items using these spells, catering to your game needs.

The conjuration system is unique and fun. It allows you to change the looks of Vivariums and Room of Requirement according to your needs. You will have all the control over the type of furniture, decorations, and other utilities. So let’s learn what things we can personalize through Hogwarts Legacy Conjurations.

What are Conjurations in Hogwarts Legacy?

Conjurations can be used to create furniture for your Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy to cater to functional and decorative needs. The items found inside Vivarium can also be customized using Conjuration spells. You can rotate, recolor or even resize your furniture to fit perfectly in your room.

Due to budget issues, you will face a limit on the no of articles that you can create through the conjuration spell. But the different ways of customizing the items make up for the limitations. It means you can change a single article in several ways, making it look new and fascinating to the eyes.

How to get and use Conjuration Spells

You can acquire the Conjuration spells in two ways, but most of the time, you have to rely on purchasing the spells from Tomes and Scrolls shop.

You need to unlock Hogsmeade before making your trip to the shop in that area. Visit the shop to acquire new conjuration recipes and learn several valuable spells. Use these newly acquired conjurations to create things that will help you achieve your goals.

The second method allows you to get secret conjuration recipes by progressing in Hogwarts Legacy. You will come across several quests, including “Breaking Camp side” and “Hogsmeade Main“, that provide you with few conjuration spells.

Additionally, you might come across several NPCs that might teach you new conjuring spells.

Hogwarts Legacy Conjurations locations

Hogwarts Conjuration Chest Locations

Hogsmeade Conjuration Chest Locations

North Ford Bog Conjuration Chest Locations

Forbidden Forest Conjuration Chest Locations

Hogsmeade Valley Conjuration Chest Locations

North Hogwarts Conjuration Chest Locations

South Hogwarts Conjuration Chest Locations

Hogwarts Valley Conjuration Chest Locations

Feldcroft Region Conjuration Chest Locations

Poidsear Conjuration Chest Locations

Marunweem Lake Conjuration Chest Locations

Clagmar Coast Conjuration Chest Locations

Hogwarts Legacy Conjuration collection list

Vendor conjurations

You can buy several conjurations by visiting the Tomes and Scrolls shop in the Hogsmeade area.

Conjuration Price (Galleons) Beast Feeder Spellcraft 1,200 Breeding Pen 1,200 Beast Toybox Spellcraft 500 Chopping Station Spellcraft 1,500 Dung Composter Spellcraft 1,000 Hopping Pot Spellcraft 3,000 Material Refiner Spellcraft 1,500 Potting Table with a Large Pot Spellcraft 1,000 Potting Table with Two Large Pots Spellcraft 3,000 Potting Table with a Medium Pot Spellcraft 750 Potting Table with Two Medium Pots Spellcraft 1,500 Potting Table with Three Medium Pots Spellcraft 3,000 Potting Table with Three Small Pots Spellcraft 400 Potting Table with Five Small Pots Spellcraft 2,500 Medium Potions Station Spellcraft 1,000 T-Shaped Potions Station Spellcraft 2,000

Quest conjurations

You can gain conjurations by completing several quests and also by unlocking different missions. These Conjurations are very useful, just like the ones you buy from the vendors.

Conjurations Quest Benches The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom. Fences The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom. Wizarding Portrait Room of Requirement Books and Cauldrons Shelf History of Magic Chairs Room of Requirement Sinister Oddities Shelf Tangled Web Stag Skull Decoration Breaking Camp Dressing Screens Interior Decorating Erumpent Horn All’s Well That Ends Well Flower Box Follow the Butterflies Herbology Tools Kidnapped Cabbage Gold Herbology Trophy Interior Decorating Desk of Description Room of Requirement Keg Shelf A Friend in Deed Free Standing Light Fixtures Room of Requirement Enchanted Loom The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom Mirrors Room of Requirement Oddities Shelf Portrait in a Pickle Potting Table with a Small Pot Welcome to Hogsmeade Small Potions Station Welcome to Hogsmeade Quidditch Board Dissending’ For Sweets Medium Rugs Room of Requirement Small Tables Room of Requirement Totem Beeting’ a Curse Wooden Maiden The Unique Unicorn

Challenge Conjurations

You need to complete a following challenge that revolves around saving beasts from the danger of the world to gain few conjurations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Conjurations Challenge Billywig Hive Rescue 10 beasts Magic Chime Rescue 20 beasts Phoenix Statue Rescue 30 beasts

How to increase the Conjuration Budget

There are several quests and missions that have some connection with the Room of Requirement. You need to complete all those to progress. This will ensure that your budget for the conjured items increases in Hogwarts Legacy, making you create more customized items for the room.

You can easily track your conjuring budget as whenever you use the spell to conjure any item, a tab will appear on the right side of the screen that indicates your budget. This limit will go up, so stay patient and enjoy your playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy.

You will encounter two types of Conjurations spells. One is for the Room of Requirement and the other for the Vivarium. Both spells have the same core usage as they boost the beauty of both places, making several things that can be used differently.