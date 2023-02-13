If you have been exploring every nook and cranny of the world in Hogwarts Legacy, you might have noticed some small blue-colored monkey statues on desks. No matter what you try, you can’t seem to interact with these. These monkey figurines are actually Demiguise statues and are linked to the Hogwarts Legacy Man Behind The Moons side quest you will undertake for the caretaker Gladwin Moon.

There are 30 of these demiguise statue locations all over Hogwarts and its surrounding areas and collecting them is necessary for unlocking and upgrading the Alohomora spell.

How to start Man Behind The Moons quest

Man Behind the Moons quest is automatically triggered once you complete the main story quest, The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament. As part of The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament, players will talk to Mr. Moon who will reveal that someone is playing a prank on him and setting up these Demiguise statues all over as these korean creatures are one of his worst nightmares.

Gladwin Moon will tell you that these statues can only be interacted with at night and request you to find and collect Demiguise Moons from all these statues. As part of the quest, he will teach you the Alohomora spell and ask you to collect 3 Demiguise Moons.

Once you have done this quest, Man Behind The Moons begins where you will be tasked with finding more statues to uncover who is behind the prank. For every 9 statues you collect and return to Mr. Moon, your Alohomora spell will be upgraded to open higher-level locks.

Unfortunately, the 3 statues you collected initially do not count toward this quest.

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise statues locations

You must wait for the night to collect these monkey statues, as mentioned in the game. Their locations and the quantity of the Demiguise statues for each region of Hogwarts Legacy are listed below.

There are 3 main regions: Hogwarts, The Highlands, and Hogsmeade. Demigiuise statues are present in all of them so there are ample for you to collect and upgrade Alohomora. Finding and returning these Demiguise Moons to Mr. Moon is necessary to earn the Demiguise Dread achievement.

Demiguise statues in Hogwarts

The 10 Demiguise statues and their locations in Hogwarts for The Man Behind The Moons is given below:

The South Wing

Fast travel to the Clocktower Courtyard floo flame and then pass through the door to enter Gryffindor Tower. As you enter the new area, turn left after going down the stairs and follow the hall till you reach the last door. This door will be locked so open it using the Alohomora spell and you will enter the washrooms area.

One of the stalls in the washroom has another open door behind it that leads into a boiler room. The demiguise statue is in that boiler room.

Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower

From the transfiguration courtyard floo flame, you will see a locked door on your right as soon as you enter the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower. Open this level 2 lock and pick up the Demiguise Moon.

Great Hall

Fast travel to the Great Hall floo flame and to the back right of the hall will be a locked door. Open it and pick up the demiguise statue from the table in front of the fireplace.

Divination Classroom

Fast travel to the Divination Classroom floo flame. Go upstairs and then climb the ladder to enter the classroom. The Demiguise statue is up in the room.

Library (Restricted Section)

Enter the Restricted Section of the library. Keep following the path as it leads you downwards. You will encounter an eye chest and near it in the same area will be a demiguise statue to be picked up.

Potions Classroom

Go toward the Potions classroom. Right at the entrance of the classroom, you should see stairs leading downwards. Follow them till you reach the Long Gallery. In the Long Gallery, you should see a level 2 locked door on the left. Open it to pick up the Demiguise Moon.

Beasts Classroom

Go to the Beast classroom near the Flying Class Lawn. On the right side of the floo flame will be two doors, enter the first door from the right. The door requires level 2 Alohomora to open. The demiguise statue should be inside.

Flying Class Lawn

Fast travel to Flying Class Lawn in Bell Tower Wing. Make your way toward the circular fountain and you should see a locked door underneath the battlement stairs.

Unlock the door and you will find the Demiguise statue to the right on a crate.

Dungeons – Muggle Studies

Fast travel to Bell Tower Courtyard. Turn right and go up the first flight of stairs into the North Hall. From there, go downstairs. Keep going down these stairs until you reach the Dungeons area and come to the Sleeping Dragon Statue.

Across the statue will be another hallway and in that hallway, you will find a locked door on the left which contains the demiguise statue.

Professor Fig’s Office

The last demiguise moon within Hogwarts castle is inside Professor Fig’s office so should be easy to find and pick up.

Demiguise statues in The Highlands

Locations of 11 Demiguise statues in The Highlands of Hogwarts Legacy are listed below:

Lower Hogsfield

Go to the Lower Hogsfield marked on the map. Go inside the first house on the right. Demiguise statue will be right by the door. Although the door will require the Alohomora spell to unlock.

Aranshire

Go to the Aranshire floo flame. You will find the Demiguise statue upstairs inside the house on the left side.

Upper Hogsfield

Go to Upper Hogsfield, where you find the Arrow Black wand handle. Take a walk through the main street, and then go inside the second house on the left. As you enter, you will the Demiguise Statue on the stool.

Pitt-Upon Ford

Go to the Pitt-upon Ford marked on the map. Go to the door behind the first house. As you enter, go upstairs and you will find the Demiguise statue on the left by the long mirror.

Keen Bridge

Go to the Keen Bridge marked on the map. Use the Alohomora spell to unlock the door of the house on left, and you will find the Demiguise statue on the table.

Brocburrow

Go to the Brocburrow marked on the map. You will find the Demiguise statue on the bottom of the shelve of the first house on left.

Irondale

Go to the Irondale marked on the map. Enter the first house on the left, and you will find the Demiguise behind the kitchen counter on the right side.

Marunweem

Go to the Marunweem marked on the map. Turn left and enter the first house with long stairs upfront. You will find the Demiguise statue behind the counter on the left. On the left side, you see a house. Demiguise staue is behind the slab.

Cragcroft

Go to the Cracroft marked on the map. Go straight ahead and you will find a house with a stall upfront. Enter the house and go upstairs. You will find the Demiguise statue on the left.

Feldcroft

Go to the Feldcroft marked on the map. Go straight ahead and enter the first house. Use the Alohomora spell (level 2) to unlock the door, and you will see the Demiguise statue resting by the window.

Brainburgh

Go to Brainburgh marked on the map. Enter the first house on the left. After unlocking the door with the spell (Level 2), you will see Demiguise statue ahead.

Demiguise statues in Hogsmeade

There are 9 Demguise statue locations within Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spire Alley

Go to the Spire Alley in Hogsmeade and turn to the left to the house right by the streetlamp. You will see the Demiguise statue upstairs.

Dervish and Banges

Go to the Dervish and Banges shop in Hogsmeade square. As you enter, you will find the Demiguise statue.

Opposite Brook and Peck

As you reach Brook and Peck in the north of Hogsmeade, turn to the left and enter the small house. Use the Alohomora spell to unlock the door and you will find the Demiguise on the mantelpiece.

Upper High Street

Go to the Upper high street and enter through the door by a large barrel. You will find the Demiguise statue inside.

Tomes and Scrolls

Go to the Tomes and Scrolls shop marked on the map. Behind the cashier counter, turn left and you fill the Demiguise statue on the dressing table.

J. Pippin Potion

A small distance from the J. Pippin potion shop is a small house. The door will require an Alohomora spell to open it. You will find the Demiguise Statue upstairs on the table.

Hog’s Head Inn

Travel to Hogsmeade and enter Hog’s Head Inn. Inside the inn, you will find the Demiguise statue in a room towards the back.

The Three Broomsticks Inn

Head in the Three Broomsticks in the Hogsmeade. Go to the top floor and enter through the door. You will find the Demiguise statue inside.

House east of The Three Broomsticks

East of Three Broomsticks, you see a small house. Enter the house, using the Alohomora spell. You will find the Demiguise statue.