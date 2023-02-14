Hogwarts Legacy Astronomy Table Locations

Wizards are always fascinated by the movement of the heavens and stars. After all, magic is directly governed by one’s knowledge and understanding of their surroundings. As such, after you have completed the Astronomy Class in Hogwarts, you get the optional objective to explore the wizarding world and collect the Hogwarts Legacy Astronomy Tables scattered all around Hogwarts and its surrounding areas.

These Astronomy Tables are simply a type of collectible and offer no other use. All you get by collecting them is a small amount of XP, and a good reward after you have collected all of them.

Although all the Astronomy Tables locations in Hogwarts Legacy are shown on your world map, denoted by a moon and star symbol, but still finding the hidden tables can be difficult.

Where to find astronomy tables in Hogwarts Legacy

There are 15 Astronomy Tables to interact with in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you find an Astronomy Table, you will immediately start a small puzzle, where you need to set the telescope in the correct position.

Each astronomy table corresponds with a specific star. You are shown the outline of the stars and you need to align the outline with the stars in the background to complete the astronomy table puzzle.

Centaurus Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the North Ford Bog. You can spot the astronomy table on a small plateau among the trees, just next to the San Bakar’s Tower.

Draco Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Forbidden Forest. Head southeast from the Forbidden Forest west Floo Flame. You can spot the astronomy table on a hill in a clearing in the forest, near the Hypogriff Den.

Leo Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Upper Hogsfield, Hogsmeade Valley. From the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame, head directly west. The table can be found resting on the edge of a cliff looking over the fields.

Phoenix Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in Hogwarts Castle, in the Bell Tower Wing. This is the first table you use and is unlocked after you complete the Astronomy Class.

Lyra Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found on the Southern Side of Hogwarts Castle. It is a part of Astronomy Class’s first quest and you need to arrange the stars to find Lyra.

Scorpius Astronomy Table

The next astronomy table is on the Northern Side of Hogwarts Castle. Head west from the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame to get to the Astronomy Table.

Capricornius Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Hogwarts Valley, near the Keenbridge Floo Flame. From the Floo Flame, head southeast. About 100 meters in that direction, you can spot the table on a hill in an open clearing.

Corvus Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Hogwarts Valley, just west of Brocburrow. The table is found in the middle of the forest.

Lacerta Astronomy Table

Another astronomy table is in the Northern Feldcroft region. You can find it near the bandit camp in the area, on a hill overlooking the lake.

Horologium Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Western Feldcroft region. Head north from the South Feldcroft Floo Flame to find the table on a cliff overlooking the lake.

Hydra Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found on the Poidsear Coast. Fast travel to Poidsear Coast floo flame and then travel south.

Canis Major Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Marunweem Lake. Get to the Coastal Mine Floo Flame. From here, head south to get to the astronomy table.

Sagittarius Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Manor Cape. You need to go to Manor Cave, and the table in on the tip of the cave. You can use the West Manor Cape Floo Flame and head south to get to the table.

Cletus Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found in the Cragcroft Shire. Head directly south from the Cragcroft Floo Flame to get to the astronomy table.

Lupus Astronomy Table

This astronomy table is found within the Clagmar Coast. You need to get to the coast next to Clagmar Castle. Head south from the castle’s Floo Flame to get to the table.