Hogwarts Legacy Assignments Guide

Being a student of Hogwarts is not all magic and miracles. You need to go around, attend classes, and complete your assignments for your academic year. Of course, the game doesn’t force you to attend school regularly, and it won’t be much of a game if it does. But still, you need to complete all Hogwarts Legacy assignments to unlock different spells and progress through the story.

How to complete all assignments in Hogwarts Legacy

Although the game shows that your character regularly attends school, you only get 12 primary assignments you need to complete in Hogwarts Legacy. You get these assignments from different Professors in Hogwarts.

Completing each assignment will result in the professors showing you how to cast a new spell so if you want to unlock all 34 spells, you need to finish every assignment.

Professor Sharp’s assignment #1

You can find Professor Sharp in Potions Classroom. Once you talk to him, you get the first assignment from Professor Sharp.

The quest gives you no clear objective, but it is straightforward. You must go to the J. Pippins Potions shop in Hogsmeade and purchase a few potions. Buy a Focus Potion, Maxima Potion, and Edurus Potion, costing you 500 gold in total.

Consume all three potions immediately after buying them, and then return to Hogwarts to attend your class. When you have a conversation with Professor after the class, he will teach you the spell.

Reward: Depulso Spell – Allows you to push enemies and objects away

Professor Sharp’s assignment #2

The quest gives you no clear objective, but it is very easy. You must go to the J. Pippins Potions shop in Hogsmeade and purchase a Thunderbrew and Invisibility potion.

You must drink the potion to get invisible and throw the Thunderbrew potion at the enemy. After that, you must return to Hogwarts to attend your class. This time Professor Sharp will teach you the Diffindo spell.

Reward: Diffindo Spell- Damages enemies from a distance

Madam Kogawa’s assignment #1

The assignment can be obtained from Madam Kogawa on the Flying Class lawn in the Belltower Wing.

This assignment involves popping two balloon sets. For this assignment, you can find 5x balloons above Hogsmeade Station and 5x balloons over the Quidditch pitch. Use your broom to fly and pop all the balloons.

Once done, return to Madam Kogawa to get your reward, the Glacius Spell.

Reward: Glacius Spell – Allows you to freeze your enemies temporarily

Madam Kogawa’s assignment #2

The assignment can be obtained from Madam Kogawa in the Flying Class Lawn in the Belltower Wing.

This time, Madam Kogawa orders you to fly around specific locations to practice your flying skills. You need to go to two different locations and go through the checkpoints to complete your practice.

You must fly through 5x checkpoints near the Spires and 5x around the Keenbridge Tower to complete the assignment and return to Madam Kogawa.

Reward: Arresto Momentum spell – Allows caster to slow down moving objects

Professor Garlick’s assignment #1

Professor Garlick can be found in Herbology Classroom in the Greenhouse. For this assignment, she wants you to go and learn the use of Venomous Tenatacula and Mandrake in battle.

Your assignment is to acquire a Venomous Tenatacula and Mandrake and then use them to defeat enemies. You can use them on any enemy, and after you are done, you need to return to Herbology Class and finish your class.

Reward: Wingardium Leviosa – Allows caster to levitate objects and enemies

Professor Garlick’s assignment #2

Professor Garlick can be found in Herbology Classroom in the Greenhouse. For this assignment, she wants you to test field uses of Chinese Chomping Cabbage, Mandrake, and a Venomous Tenatacula at once and harvest Fluxweed.

First, plant some Fluxweeds, then head out to collect the three plants, Chinese Chomping Cabbage, Mandrake, and Venomous Tenatacula, and combine them to use them at once. After this, head back and harvest your Fluxweed.

Return to Professor Garlick to finish the assignment.

Rewards: Flipendo Spell – Allows caster to flip their enemies and objects

Professor Hecat’s assignment #1

Professor Hecat can be found in Astronomy tower’s Defense Against Dark Arts class. He wants you to win two rounds of crossed wands. After that, you have to practice with Lucan Brattleny the spell combination. Both can be completed by visiting Lucan Brattleby in the Clock Tower.

Once done, return to Professor Hecat.

Reward: Incendio Spell – Sets enemies and objects to fire

Professor Hecat’s assignment #2

Professor Hecat can be found in Astronomy tower’s Defense Against Dark Arts class.

This time, Professor Hecat wants you to learn how to dodge enemy attacks and counter with an Incendio of your own. Simply fight any enemy in Hogwarts Legacy and carry out the assignment.

Return to Professor Hecat after completing the assignment.

Reward: Expelliarmus Spell – Disarms enemies

Professor Howin’s assignment

You need to get the Nab-Sack spell for this quest. In this assignment Professor wants you to go and rescue a Diricawl and Giant Purple Toad, which you can find in North Ford Bog.

There are multiple nests, and you can nab one from any nest. Diricawl are hounds in Hogwarts Valley, and the same as for giant Purple Toads, nab one from its nest.

After you get both the beasts, return to Hogwarts and attend your Beasts Class in the Bell Tower Wing.

Reward: Bombarda Spell – Allows you to throw multiple explosive magic orbs at enemies

Professor Onai’s assignment

Professor Ona can be found in the Divination classroom in Library. The assignment is quite simple. You must use the Depulso spell on a levitating enemy and collect one Troll Bogey.

For this assignment, defeat a troll found on the south of the map, and collect the Troll Bogey. Next, use Levioso on a small enemy so that it floats. Lage enemies won’t float, so you cannot do this on the troll. Once the enemy starts floating, use Depulso.

Return to Professor Onai and attend the class.

Reward: Descendo Spell – Causes the targeted item or enemy to fall

Professor Ronen’s assignment

Professor Ronen has lost some pages and wants you to go and collect them. There are two pages for you to collect. The first is near the broken statue opposite Professor Ronen, and the second is found in the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower. You need to use Accio to get them both.

Return to Professor Ronen with the pages.

Reward: Reparo Spell – Allows the caster to repair broken items

Professor Weasley’s assignment

Professor Weasley can be found in the Transfiguration Classroom.

To assess your progress throughout the year. She sends you to find Field Guides. One can be found in the Book on Intermediate Transfiguration, which is found in the Library, and the second in the Underground Harbour.

Return with the Field Guides to Professor Weasley and attend her class on Transfiguration.

Reward: Transformation Spell – Allows caster to change their appearance