Elden Ring Whip Builds Guide

The Whip is a long-reach weapon in Elden Ring that can deal little to moderate damage. But you can make this weapon quite powerful if you use it properly. This guide will tell you about some of the best Whip builds that you can create in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Whip Max Damage Build

Below you will find the complete details about this build so you can create it easily.

Vigor: 35

35 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 15

15 Dexterity: 20

20 Intelligence: 16

16 Faith: 45

45 Arcane: 45

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Talismans: Lord’s of Blood Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Lord’s of Blood Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Spells: Golden Vow, Bloodflame Blade, and Bestial Vitality

Golden Vow, Bloodflame Blade, and Bestial Vitality Weapon: Hoslow’s Petal Whip and Hoslow’s Poison Petal Whip

Hoslow’s Petal Whip and Hoslow’s Poison Petal Whip Gears: Dragon Communion Seal, White Mask, Raptor’s Black Feathers

Dragon Communion Seal, White Mask, Raptor’s Black Feathers Primary Stats: Faith and Arcane

Faith and Arcane Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

This build primarily scales with the Faith and Arcane stats, so you will be focusing more on these. Vigor and Endurance are the secondary stats that are also important. Stats other than these can be scaled if you want.

How to Play with Whip Max Damage Build

As you already know, Whip is a really fast weapon, and you have to take full advantage of its speed.

You have to use the Dragon Communion Seal as it will boost arcane and buildup blood. Take advantage of the Raptor Black Feather by attacking enemies by jumping towards them as it will increase the damage.

The Lord of Exultation will increase your attack power whenever blood is lost in the vicinity, so you must use this talisman while fighting. With every successful attack, the other talisman you are using in this build will increase the attack power.

Use the Golden Vow to increase the attack and defense for you and the allies. The Bestial Vitality will help heal the HP over time, so that is important to use if you are playing with this build.

These spells and the others mentioned above make this build max damage dealing in Elden Ring.

Just make sure you have activated all the Spells mentioned above, and you will be ready to deal massive damage to the enemies.

Elden Ring Whip Blood Build

Below you will find the complete details about this build so you can create it easily.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 14

14 Dexterity: 35

35 Intelligence: 14

14 Faith: 40

40 Arcane: 39

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Talismans: Lord’s of Blood Exultation, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, and Old Lord Talisman

Lord’s of Blood Exultation, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, and Old Lord Talisman Spells: Bloodflame Talons, Bloodflame Blade, and Fire’s Deadly Sin

Bloodflame Talons, Bloodflame Blade, and Fire’s Deadly Sin Weapon: Keen Whip and Hoslow’s Poison Petal Whip

Keen Whip and Hoslow’s Poison Petal Whip Gears: Dragon Communion Seal, Mask of Confidence, and Tree Sentinel Armor

Dragon Communion Seal, Mask of Confidence, and Tree Sentinel Armor Primary Stats: Faith and Arcane

Faith and Arcane Secondary Stats: Vigor and Dexterity

This build also scales primarily with the Faith and arcane, but there is a change for secondary stats. In this build, you will be focusing on Dexterity rather than Endurance.

How to play with Whip Blood Build

While playing with this build, Bloodflame Blade and Fire’s Deadly Sin will be your main attacks for dealing damage to the enemies. With that combo, you can deal consistent blood damage.

In this build also, we will be going with weapons in both hands, but this time we have changed a weapon. We will use them along with the Dragon Communion Seal as it scales with the arcane.

The talismans like Dragoncrest Greatshield will help in boosting the physical damage negation, which means you will take less damage and do more bleed damage to the enemies.

The other talisman is the same as we used in the build above, so you already know what it does.

These are the main things you will be using; you can also add more talismans. Mentioning these talismans means you have to choose them, and the rest can be of your choice.