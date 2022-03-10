Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Builds Guide

Most of the weapons in From Software games revolve around your build, but the Sword of Night and Flame is so good, you can easily want to build specifically around it. This guide will help you build your Tarnished by providing some really OP Sword of Night and Flame builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Builds

Ask anyone in Elden Ring and they will tell you that this is the most OP weapon in the entire game. Most players will respec their character just to play this weapon.

The Sword of Night and Flame is a straight sword with high Faith and Intelligence Stats requirement, and some scaling with Dexterity.

What makes this weapon so powerful is its Weapon Skill, Night and Flame Stance, from which a light attack releases a stream of a powerful magic beam, and the heavy attack unleashes a wave of fire that covers a wide area.

Both of these attacks deal high damage and can even one-shot many of the stronger enemies in the game. If you don’t have this sword, then don’t worry, check out our guide here to see how you can get this sword.

Sword of Night and Flame Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Weapon: Sword of Night and Flame

Sword of Night and Flame Shield: Any Shield with 100% Physical Defense and No Skill

Any Shield with 100% Physical Defense and No Skill Armor: Royal Remains Armor Set

Royal Remains Armor Set Talismans: Redragon’s Soreseal and Carian Filigreed Crest

Redragon’s Soreseal and Carian Filigreed Crest Skills: Ashes of War: No Skill (For shield if required)

Ashes of War: No Skill (For shield if required) Spirit Summon: Mimic Tear

We will start with the Astrologer or Prophet class, whichever you prefer. One of these is sorceries focused and the other is incantation focused. These classes are recommended so you can get used to spells as the major part of your kit and also so you don’t have to worry about all your stats at once and can easily level up others without sacrificing too much.

You need 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 24 Faith and 24 Intelligence. Depending on the class you started with, level up your faith or intelligence first so your spells are good enough to last you till you get the sword.

Once you get your hands on the sword, you will switch back to a melee fighting style, and get your Dexterity and Strength to 25 each, and Faith and Intelligence to 30 each. Also, upgrade your Mind to at least 15 to have enough FP for the weapon skills.

Next, get any shield with No Skill and that has 100% Physical defense. This allows you to use counterattacks, which are very good for straight swords. The No Skill allows you to use the Night and Flame Stance while one-handing the weapon.

You will need to find two Talismans for this build. The Radragon’s Soreseal is found in Fort Faroth. The area has very annoying bats, so simply run through and get the talisman. Then just quickly travel out of there. It greatly increases attributes but also increases damage taken.

The second is Carian filigreed Crest, which can be picked up on Blaidd’s Questline from Blacksmith Iji, just before the Carian Mansion. Buy it before heading to Carian Mansion. It lowers FP consumption from weapon skills.

Lastly, you need the Royal Remains Armor Set. you get this after you defeat Ensha in the Roundtable Hold invasion. This armor keeps on increasing health when you hit critical levels, so its crucial with the Soreseal talisman.

Last thing you need is the Mimic Tear Spirit Summon, which is found in the Eternal City of Nokran during Ranni’s questline.

How to use the Sword of Night and Flame Build

The build revolves around the Weapon Skill of the sword. It has to be the most overpowered broken skill in the game, dealing around 700+ damage in the early game and 2000+ damage in the late game when upgraded. The weapon is a true boss killer.

The magic attack has a longer range and is directed towards the enemy. The flame covers a wide area and has less range than the magic beam. Both the attacks are excellent for destroying enemies and will stun an enemy trying to block your attacks.

Radragon’s Soreseal will boost your damage massively, and the Carian Filigreed Crest allows you to use less FP when using the weapon skill.

Lastly, we mentioned the mimic. Pairing this mimic with the Sword of Night and Flame is equal to turning on the Elden Ring easy mode. Since Mimic has the same weapons as you, and even uses the weapon skills, a mimic by your side will help you dish out twice the damage.

In my own playthrough, we dealt over 4000 damage when both I and my mimic used the beam, one-shotting many of the bosses found while free-roaming and even made quick work of massive beasts like Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.