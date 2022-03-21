In Elden Ring, Spirit Summons are impactful in battles, and Lhutel The Headless is no exception. This guide will show you how to get Lhutel, The Headless summon spirit in Elden Ring.

How to Get Lhutel The Headless Summon Spirit in Elden Ring

Lhutel The Headless is a legendary Spirit Summon in Elden Ring. It is a Mausoleum Knight that can serve well in battles because it can teleport around to demolish enemies.

Aside from that, its defense is top-notch, making it an ideal Spirit Summon to use while confronting fearsome bosses. Furthermore, all of this comes at the cost of only 104 Focus Points.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the Lhutel The Headless Spirit Ash in Elden Ring.

To get the legendary Spirit Summon Lhutel the Headless, you must defeat the Cemetery Shade to obtain Lhutel Spirit Ash.

Lhutel The Headless can be found as a reward at the end of Tombsward Catacombs in Weeping Peninsula. Make your way to the Tombsward Catacombs in Weeping Peninsula and venture inside. You’ll find a site of grace right away, activate it, and move ahead.

Continue down the stairs and take the first left. There will be another staircase there, so descend it and turn right. Walk ahead, staying to the right. Be cautious of the skeleton enemies.

You’ll find another staircase here and three passages ahead of you; ignore them and take the passage on the left. Continue straight and then make a left.

By this point, you’ll be in a flame-engulfed corridor. Wait a few seconds for the fire to go out. Then dash down the passage and into the alcove on the right. When the flames stop, seize the opportunity to run down the rest of the passage.

As you proceed, you will encounter the source of the fire. Hit it with your weapon, and the source will be lowered. Hoop over it and make your way to the platform above.

Keep to the left and proceed ahead. Then, on the first turn, you must turn left. Continue straight down the passageway until you reach a robed skeletal statue that has a lever mounted on it.

Pull the lever and jump down from the platform. A staircase will be visible ahead of you. Ascend the stairs. There will be two passageways; take the one on the left. It will lead to a single passageway; proceed past it.

Afterward, you’ll see a gate to the right. Enter it and take the stairs down. You’ll sight a yellow barrier in front of you. Get past it, and you’ll find yourself in a room with the Cemetery Shade waiting for you.

How to Defeat Cemetery Shade

The Cemetery Shade is a simple enemy to triumph. Simply use the general fighting mechanics, and you’ll be victorious by the end of the fight. Just avoid its attacks and counter to put an end to this fight.

However, be wary of its high-damage bleeding slashes. Instead, employ the Lone Wolves Ashes to make the fight even simpler.

If you don’t have the Lone Wolves Ashes, you can use any spirit summon that can aggro to get the job done.

You will receive the Lhutel The Headless Summon Spirit as a reward for defeating Cemetery Shade. You can now go to the Spirit Tuner at the Roundtable Hold and upgrade this spirit to improve its performance further.