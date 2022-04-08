Elden Ring Spiked Caestus Builds Guide

This guide will provide you with the best Spiked Caestus build in Elden Ring that you can use, along with the stats that we think will work perfectly with this weapon.

Elden Ring Spiked Caestus Build

Spiked Caestus is an improved and better version of the Caestus Fist Weapon, which scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity.

It is a good secondary weapon that provides a buff to your damage protection. It reduces the damage that you take from the enemies.

You can get the Spiked Caestus weapon from the Isolated Merchant in Dragonbarrow for 4,000 Runes. It is a cheaper weapon to get at the start of the game and annihilates many early-game bosses.

Below, we have provided a Spiked Caestus build to make the early phase of your journey easier.

Stats

Class: Astrologer / Prisoner

Astrologer / Prisoner Weapon: Spiked Caestus

Spiked Caestus Armor: Haima Glintstone Crown and Raptor’s Black Feathers

Haima Glintstone Crown and Raptor’s Black Feathers Talismans: Claw Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman, Winged Sword Insignia

Claw Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman, Winged Sword Insignia Skills: Golden Vow, Royal Knight’s Resolve

Golden Vow, Royal Knight’s Resolve Spirit Ashes: Any spirit of your choice

How to Play With Spiked Cactus Build

Starting with the Stats, we will invest most of the points in Strength and Intelligence. These two should be your primary focus while also using some points on Vigor and Mind.

Since you will need more Strength in the early stages, you will primarily have to focus on it. Vigor is also helpful to increase your health, and Mind will increase your Focus Points.

We will use a combination of two sets of armors. For the helmet, we will use the Haima Glinstone Crown. It is a light helmet that will also increase your Intelligence and Strength.

The second one is the Raptor’s Black Feathers, a chest armor that increases jump attacks damage and provides extra defense. For Talismans, we have included three that will improve your character’s attack and defense.

Claw Talisman enhances your jump attacks, while Green Turtle Talisman will increase your overall stamina recovery speed. This will allow you to be quick with your attacks and move around the fight arena with speed.

The third talisman is Winged Sword Insignia, which will increase your attack power when you perform successive attacks.

Golden Vow and Royal Knight’s Resolve are the two skills we will use for this build. These increase your attacks and damage reduction for some period on the cost of Focus Points (FP).

Lastly, for the Spirit Ash, you can use any of the tankier spirits you have upgraded. These are crucial for your fights to distract your enemy from you and deal some damage.

This is all for our Elden Ring Spiked Caestus Build guide. You can check out more Elden Ring Build guides on our website.